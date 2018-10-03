stabbing in jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The accused resented the declaration and decided to carry out a stabbing attack, to murder Jews in Jerusalem. This, he claimed, was to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aksa mosque,'charge sheet noted.
By UDI SHAHAM
Shin Bet: Suicidal suspect had history of mental illness, wanted to be shot dead by soldier.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"Hannah was the most caring, sensitive and compassionate daughter you could ever wish for,” said family.
The perpetrator was celebrated as a “martyr” by Hamas, who called his actions “heroic.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Mustafa Nimir was shot during suspected car-ramming attack at Shuafat refugee camp in September.
Officer treated for light injuries, terrorist ‘neutralized,’ area secured.
Following a spate of eight attacks over the past four days in Jerusalem and the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for heightened security.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The two underage suspects, residents of east Jerusalem, were taken into custody along with a third minor who helped plan the attack on the eve of Memorial Day.
His lawyer, Lea Tsemel, vowed an appeal, saying that the minor, himself, had not actually stabbed anyone and just wanted to scare the Jews.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
In a video released of the stabbing in Givat Ze'ev from Wednesday night, civilians can be seen chasing the suspected Palestinian terrorist.
By BEN HARTMAN
Muhammad Halabi killed Rabbi Nehemia Lavie and Aharon Benita in a Jerusalem shooting and stabbing spree in October.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,MAAYAN GROISMAN
A 15-year-old girl and 29-year-old male student attempting to flee the scene were lightly injured.
We get used to anything, but that may be part of our problem.
By DAVID BRINN
The Palestinian Authority president is appealing to international forums to provide Palestinians with protection.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The assailant was apprehended by a soldier who was stepping off a bus.
1 terrorist shot dead, 1 critically wounded; Men sustain light wounds to head and hand.
The two terrorists were shot and killed.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The terrorist who perpetrated the attack was shot and killed.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The man was lured out of his vehicle after his car was hit by rocks thrown by Palestinians.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
In one of the incidents, a terrorist shot dead trying to knife border policemen in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,YAAKOV LAPPIN
The footage was released to show a fuller scope of the attack, combating Palestinian media reports claiming the two young terrorists were completely innocent.
Police shoot, kill attacker at the scene on the capital's Hanevi'im Street.
A 16-year-old Yeshiva student was lightly injured in Jerusalem; Police Officer stabbed in Kiryat Arba in weapon-snatching attempt.
The perpetrator was shot with the knife still in his hands.
The PA claims Israeli soldiers have been given the green light to open fire and kill Palestinians.
The Border Policeman returned to the scene of the incident: "I felt a blow to my shoulder, I turned around and pushed the terrorist away from me."
By MAARIV ONLINE
After being taken to an interrogation center in Hebron she admitted that she intended to use the knife to stab a female prison officer at Eshel prison.
By GIDEON GOREN
During initial investigations, 17-year-old suspect admits that he had intended to carry out a stabbing attack.
Officer in serious-to-critical condition; Jerusalem Mayor praises officer’s quick thinking.
Suspect tells Shin Bet that assault in May at the Damascus Gate was conducted to "take revenge on Jews."
Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said that border police fired warning shots into the air and then neutralized the man when he failed to heed their warning.
By REUTERS
Suspect fled to Ramallah post-stabbing, taking refuge in house for a week, Palestinian media says.
‘I felt sadness and dismay, but not shock’
By JASON SHALTIEL,JOSH LOGUE
Elmaliach, who is from Geva Binyamin in the West Bank, was stabbed directly in the heart.
According to Palestinian media, the Jerusalem Central Bus Station terrorist is 24-year-old Yasin Abu al-Qur’a from Talluza, near Nablus.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Police reported three terrorists killed on Friday morning. As a result, the police closed the compound, thus cancelling Friday's Muslim prayers at the site.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,HAGAY HACOHEN,SHOSHANA KRANISH,JPOST.COM STAFF
Despite claims, police say no connection to Islamic State.
No injuries were reported and the perpetrator was shot and later died of her wounds.
Investigation opened, officer unharmed
The terrorist is a 57-year-old man from east Jerusalem with mental health issues.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JPOST.COM STAFF
The court also sentenced the woman, Sarouk Dawisat, to pay NIS 80,000 compensation to the two men she attacked, one of whom she stabbed.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Initial investigations indicate that the teen, a Jerusalem resident, was intending to attack police.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Inspired by terrorist attacks in capital, boy says he intended to kill Jews with kitchen knife to become ‘martyr.’
The two suspected terrorist attacks come against a backdrop of hyper public vigilance, as Jerusalem’s terrorism wave continues to rattle concerned residents.
It makes you wonder how they’ll deal with the murder investigation, says Yarden Noy.
"Shira joined the parade in the name of the values in which she believed – tolerance, equality, hope, and love," said Rivlin.
Security forces at scene shoot suspect in leg before taking him into custody.
Suspect confesses to throwing firebombs and rocks at security forces.
One victim in serious-to-moderate condition after being stabbed, second victim hospitalized for light wounds; Palestinian man arrested for incitement via Facebook.
Gilad Erdan promises major changes to security arrangements at Damascus Gate, warns US not to fall into Abbas's trap.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"Four ticking time bombs in Jerusalem may explode at any second"
By MEIR KRAUS
Ten years ago I attended the gay pride parade where a stabbing attack took place.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN