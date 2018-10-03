03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

The Star of David, called the "Magen David" in Hebrew, is a modern symbol of Judaism and the Jewish people. It is the central symbol on the national flag of Israel. It can be traced back to the medieval era where it was used for decorations, ornaments and protective amulets. Not until the 17th century did the hexagram begin to represent the Jewish community as a whole.

