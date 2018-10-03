03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A travel-tech showcase brought to the entertainment capital of the world a delegation of 15 Israeli start-ups with solutions for gaming and integrated resorts.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Company plans to hire 200 employees in next three years.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Japanese and Chinese supercomputers may leave start-up nation in the dust
The Chinese ecommerce giant is opening seven R&D labs around the world including one in Tel Aviv.
By GLOBES
The Contemporary Problems in Mathematics and Physics conference brought together more than 60 scientists from the two countries.
By VICTORIA MARTYNOV
Amazon said in an announcement that it is seeking to hire scientists, software engineers and product managers for the two offices.
By JTA
In the US alone, nearly 1 million heart failure cases are diagnosed annually, and Israel faces thousands of hospitalizations annually over the issue.
Sygic Travel has been helping people plan trip itineraries since 2011.
By ARIEL SHAPIRO
With the Oracle start-up program, the company will host five Israeli start-ups for six months to get support from in-house business managers and technical experts.
Start-up Nation Central looks to continue to boost Israeli trade through its appointment of Hilton as GM.
A look at the most recent must-know Israeli start-ups.
Serial entrepreneurs Amit Bendov and Eilon Reshef cofounded Gong.io in 2015.
Neither Mobileye nor Santa Clara, California-based Intel was accused of wrongdoing.
By REUTERS
"Brilliant youth from Acre, Or Yehuda, Netanya, Sakhnin and Safed presented innovative ideas and products born by people thinking out of the box," said Jerusalem Post CEO.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
For the first time, Tel Aviv ranked among the top 50 cities in the annual Dell Women Entrepreneurship Cities index, released on Monday.
By SHARON UDASIN
After holding an initial Make It Driveable event in Tel Aviv in 2015, the Ford team decided that returning to Israel was critical.
Fundbox developed a platform that enables small and medium businesses to receive immediate payment for any outstanding invoices that haven’t yet been paid.
IKEA looking to the startup nation for some innovative inspiration.
Self-driving vehicles must be highly secure against attacks on data communications.
70 Israeli start-ups competed; and only three reached the final stage.
While Intendu has a roster of impressive clients in the US, the team is now beginning to pursue its real focus: to bring Intendu from the rehab clinic to the doorstep of patients.
By MATT KRIEGER
In the first quarter of 2017, only 37 seed investment rounds and 40 A rounds closed, bringing in a total of $247 million – 8% less than the money raised in the previous quarter.
Tel Aviv-based delivery app kVisi is trying to take the start up to the next stage.
Five Israeli startups will be selected in cohorts twice a year, for six-month immersive programs.
ProoV is the first ever so-called “pilot-as-a-service” company, and the only one in the world currently.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Poalim Start-up Week brings together entrepreneurs, hi-tech firms, investors and researchers to brainstorm about the next generation of banking and financial-services technologies.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The fund will focus on locating exceptional Israeli initiatives in early stages of development and help build them up to the point of exit into the international market.
The shift in sentiment towards ICOs could incentivize more Israeli start-ups to enter the ICO market.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
A lawyer representing Kushner, Jamie Gorelick, said the White House official disclosed his investment in a revised disclosure form.
Nous sommes allés à la rencontre de ces courageux entrepreneurs qui nous confient les hauts et les bas de leur nouvelle vie
By NATHALIE BLAU
L’innovation blanc bleu a déjà fait ses preuves dans un grand nombre de domaines
By BERNARD DICHEK
La capitale allemande lorgne vers la success story de Tel-Aviv et souhaite développer son secteur du high-tech
By ORIT ARFA
L’un des piliers de l’entrepreneuriat israélien continue d’innover
By SHLOMO MAITAL
BiomX is planning future treatments for Crohn's Disease, colitis, and even cancer.
Rhett & Link first signed a cooperation agreement with Wix last October.
The deal to buy the startup is worth tens of millions of dollars.
The third annual ShukTech, a collaborative event with Jerusalem’s Development Authority (JDA), will turn the city’s celebrated outdoor marketplace into a tech hub.
Splitty, an Israeli travel-tech start-up, has figured out a way to “hack” your hotel reservation and separate it into at least two bookings, opening you up to many more discounts.
OurCrowd is banking on the future of artificial intelligence disruption.
"Let’s kick some goals together and bring #Blockchain technology to the mass market.”
The young tech wizard works nights and weekends at a sabich stall in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market
Israeli employees from each company will spend six months in the Chinese capital.
These Israeli start-ups were featured at the 2107 Exponential Medical Conference in San Diego last week.
By MAYA ELHALAL
“The move in locomotion from gasoline to electric, while being a crucial step, I now realize will also someday be seen as an historical footnote,” said Maniv founder Michael Granoff.
OurCrowd and LetsVenture will work together to enhance international investment and business development prospects.
Fresh from the news of its $15b sale to Intel, Mobileye and its founders set their sights on OrCam, designed to help people with vision and reading disabilities.
"Think of a car that is no longer only a car but is a medium to present information."
OurCrowd managing director: “It’s sort of a two-way bridge being built between Australia and Israel.”
It seems the world is looking to Israel to bring it into the future of transportation.
By ARIANE MANDELL
With Israeli technology, there might not be such a thing as 'too late.'
By AMY SPIRO
The technology works on-demand by trapping humid air inside the device, then cleaning and drying the air and extracting the resultant clean water.
Be on the look out for these five Israeli startups.
Yokee Music – headquartered in Yehud in central Israel – is the proprietor of the flagship Yokee karaoke app, Yokee Guitar and Yokee Piano.
Hunt is on for next Israeli 'unicorn'
The 8200 Social Program is supported by six leading partners: ICL, Naschitz-Brandes-Amir, Amdocs, KPMG, Bank Hapoalim and Nefesh B’Nefesh.
Ahead of Under 30 Summit EMEA, Forbes editor Randall Lane lauds Israeli entrepreneurship.
Two Israeli entrepreneurs seek to use all their hometown resources to help support the Rwandan capital of Kigali on its journey to becoming the African Start-up Nation.
By SHTERNY ISSEROFF
The start-up nation brings its innovative talents to man's best friend with a new service aimed at helping Tel Aviv's resident dogs.
Prof. Yoav Shoham, a principal scientist at Google, believes that a more inclusive hi-tech sector will help the country maintain its competitive edge as the startup nation.
The Israeli company, eVigilo, specializes in mass-notifications and has been using its innovative technology to save countless lives.
Berlin and Tel Aviv have become unofficial sister cities, with Tel Aviv having earned the reputation as a “Berlin by the sea.”
The dashcam app crowdsources data from its users, serving as a live artificial-intelligence-based messaging system and pre-empts chain reaction crashes.
Israel can look forward with confidence and anticipation to a great future – technology, diversity and social commitment.
By DANNY LIEBERMAN
“uChange is the first international brand for peer-to-peer, cash exchanges.”
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
On-demand beauty services app ‘Missbeez’ continues to empower female
entrepreneurs while looking to the future.
Let's Bench takes tradition into the future
‘In order to have trust, you need to get to know each other’
LEAD runs a unique leadership development program for teens aged 16-18, aiming to train them as the leaders of tomorrow.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Also on Wednesday, OurCrowd announced the launch of its Labs/02 seed-stage incubator, meant to invest in up to 100 early-stage start-ups over the next decade.
Corephotonics Ltd filed a lawsuit against Apple, saying it expected compensation and that Apple stole their patent.
The program will help Israeli hi-tech companies succeed in the huge Chinese market.
One of Israel’s most inspirational startups set out, but failed to build a nationwide infrastructure to support 100-percent electric cars.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
The visiting American talk-show host interrupted high schoolers as they partook in a nonstop, 24-hour hackathon held in Jerusalem’s Tower of David Museum.
The companies announced the all-cash deal on Monday.
Israeli startup Muvix wants to revolutionize your movie-watching experience.
Thanks to creativity,
ingenuity and
the support of
the Genesis
Prize Foundation,
Genesis Generation
Challenge winners
are achieving their
vision of turning
Jewish values into
action.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Social start-ups are filling the gaps left
by shrinking government budgets.
Fresh.Fund is banking on Jerusalem’s students.
Whimsical start-up turns life into art.
By RACHEL MYERSON
The goal of the P.I.E Challenge is to bring about a revolution in math learning, so that each student can learn for five-unit math in a way that has been individually structured.
Later this month, E&Y Israel once again will sponsor its annual "Journey" event, which it touts as "Israel’s most prestigious annual business conference."
By SCOTT MORTMAN
Imagine Jews around the world using the Internet to search through a number of charities in Israel and choosing where to give their money knowing exactly how it will be spent.
By ORI BEN-SHLOMO
Geographical distance, low representation in higher education and gaps in formal education – can all be advantages when given an equal opportunity.
By IFAT BARON
Before Israeli entrepreneurs launch successful start up companies and go on to gain global acclaim, they make a stop at the IDF. Why does everyone insist on keeping it a so-called "secret"?
By LIOR AKERMAN
Start-ups drive innovation today, because they can: they are small, agile, not bound by traditions and procedures.
By ADAM SHWARTZ
Next level growth and impact will come from harnessing Israel’s and the Jewish people’s values and scaling companies that can advance the dignity of life for the billions of people.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
One of the largest TED events in Israel, TEDxWhiteCity, will be held this upcoming Wednesday at the Israeli-Opera Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv.
By MARTINA BIALEK