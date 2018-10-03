steve linde

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The featured American speakers at the conference will be US Secretary of Treasury Jacob Lew and Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-New York), strong proponents of President Barack Obama’s policies on Iran.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Sue Friedman, 90, is among 221 North Americans on Nefesh B'Nefesh's 53rd flight
By JPOST.COM STAFF,STEVE LINDE
Jerusalem Post Editor-in-chief Steve Linde lauds the FM, known as a tough but charming diplomat, who this year made a comeback after his name was cleared.
By STEVE LINDE
50 ambassadors to Israel and 120 additional foreign embassy representatives to attend December 12 Herzliya conference.
By DAVID BRINN
Israelis massively support US strike; slight backing for Israel doing it alone, Smith Research survey reveals.
Reporter's Notebook: Despite nearly visceral disagreement at times, they were all so wholeheartedly for Israel.
By DANA GORDON, SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
In voicing their opinions of Horovitz both as an editor and a human being, his colleagues and the 'Post' management were in accord.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Brinn will be integrally involved in the news-coverage aspect of the paper and continue his excellent coverage of music and the arts.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Jerusalem Press Club hosts an international freedom-of-the-press conference in Mishkenot Sha’ananim.
By GAVRIEL FISKE
Steve Linde to step down after five years at helm.
“My grandfather’s entire family was killed in the Holocaust, so the photograph shocked me in a very personal and painful way,” reporter says.
"What changed my life is traveling through a country that has been traumatized, yet sees so much hope," says Oz.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
TV personalities Dr. Oz, Rabbi Boteach are in Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
First conference on Israeli-Diaspora Relations focuses on anti-Semitism.
By JEREMY SHARON
Chief rabbi meets with Jpost brass including CEO Hasin-Hochman, Editor-in-Chief Linde in honor of Rosh Hashana.
The Benjamin Children’s Library is struggling valiantly with dwindling funds to accommodate its ever-growing community of readers.
Alan Dershowitz is upset with the Obama administration’s policy, but still believes the Netanyahu government should make a generous offer to get the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
After 41 years in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood, 'The Jerusalem Post' moves to the Jerusalem Capital Studios.
Steve Linde: I relish the challenge to lead paper forward; David Horovitz: It's been 7 fulfilling, fascinating years.
Readers respond to the Jerusalem Post's latest articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Readers respond to The Jerusalem Post's latest articles.
It was stunning that within hours of this paper’s editor making private remarks, they were all over the place.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
The Media Effect: Israeli public aware that its press is too often a suppressor of democracy instead of its staunch supporter.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
This is a right-wing paper, and without Derfner it is becoming implacably and monotonously far-right-wing.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Credit goes to Glick for sticking to her guns and not caving into pressure from the Post or the Norwegians to apologize for her views.
It’s been thrilling to take up the mantle of editor – and I invite you to join me on this journalistic journey.
Have the ‘operational failures’ surrounding Gilad Schalit’s capture been corrected?
Perhaps if the flotilla peace activists had also taken books for Schalit they would have gotten more Israeli sympathy.
World Cup prominent at South Africa’s Freedom Day, Aussies mark annual ANZAC Day and diplomats’ wives raise money for charity.
Republican, Democrat representatives in Israel take part in a debate held to inform American voters in Israel.
By HADAS PARUSH
Ehud Olmert says that making peace with the Palestinians is the most important challenge.