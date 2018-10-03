03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The four Palestinians were part of a group of 30 Palestinians who had attended a Succot celebration at the home of Efrat council head Oded Revivi on Wednesday morning.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
During the 2013 Succot holiday’s intermediate days, the required hours of operation were reduced to 10, when they were required to operate 13 hours a day.
By NIV ELIS
One of Gergi’s latest projects was opening up a club in Kiryat Shmona for extracurricular activities for schoolchildren.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
This is not the first time the chief rabbinate has issued a ban on Jews participating in ICEJ events.
By DAVID NEKRUTMAN
Material success, even when we are spectacularly successful at it, is not our raison d’être.
By RABBI SHMUEL KAPLAN
My father’s sudden death sent me on a journey across Germany, the Deep South and my own
backyard here in Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN
The ‘Post’ interviewed two genealogy experts who explained their own personal experiences exploring their family lineage.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Each August and September, Jewish merchants come from around the world to his remote grove in the highlands of Morocco.
By JTA
TSA, US Customs and Border Protection again allow transportation of four plants used during Jewish holiday.
Over the Sukkot holiday, hundreds of thousands of visitors from both Israel and abroad set out to spend time in the heart of nature in KKL-JNF forests and parks.
By KKL-JNF
Exhibits and creative workshops were run by KKL-JNF at the Galilean Colors contemporary art fair in northern Israel. Thousands of visitors from all over Israel arrived in Hatzor Haglilit during the week of Sukkot to see the many exhibits of art work by young Jewish and Arab Israeli artists.
As is the case every year, about 1 million visitors filled KKL-JNF's parks and forests throughout Israel during the recent Sukkot holiday. KKL-JNF organized various activities for the vacationers,
By KKL-JNF STAFF
An archeological tour, baking pita bread, a kosher sukka and a winning recipe for pickled olives – all these were among the attractions
Injuries are typical surrounding the preparations for the Jewish holiday of Succot
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
This year saw tens of thousands of Israelis and visitors from around the world brave the traffic en route to the capital over Succot to take part in the annual Jerusalem March.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Samaritans are observing Succot a month later than Jews did this year.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Jerusalem has the largest number of senior citizens in the country.
President Rivlin greets Israelis in his Jerusalem Sukka.
The headaches will already begin Sunday for Netanyahu, who will meet with the heads of the parties in his governing coalition.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Police conduct special security measures in light of the festivities marking the end of Succot in the capital.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“But that’s the way it’s always been.”
The traditional priestly blessing is said annually in honor of Succot, Passover and Shavuot.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Beit Shemesh banquet treats diners to ancient kosher delicacies – locusts, quail and manna from heaven.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israelis enjoy the parks and forests of the country, despite litter.
By SHARON UDASIN
Every year the ambulance and firstaid organization gets calls to treat or evacuate those hurt while building an outdoor succa booth.
There is a wide range of Succot events on offer around the country.
By BARRY DAVIS
Rivlin and his wife greet visitors as they open their succa to the public.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz has been entertaining guests during
holiday for more than 20 years.
The ‘Desert Magic’ festival is in its second year and hopes to bring thousands of tourists to visit Beduin communities in the Negev.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Through creating rich illustrations that seamlessly weave Hindu, Jewish and American culture elements, Siona Benjamin has used her art to establish her identity and cultivate a sense of belonging.
By NOA AMOUYAL
While we happily drink and delight in the Israeli wines that grace dinner tables nationwide, many are unaware of how the origins of the country and the industry itself are interlinked.
By GOL KALEV
Italian company eVolution Dance Theater aims to wow audiences around the country
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Israeli artists Sala-manca construct a succa from the materials of a Beduin home. The structure goes on view at the Israel Museum this month
By GRAHAM LAWSON
Jerusalem man tries to bring in goods ahead of the holidays under the noses of airport customs officials.
Beit Hillel's director says the holiday, one of the high-points of every community, has become a day of happiness for men and a nightmare for many women who can only watch dancing from the sidelines.
The traditional ceremony is held at the Western Wall during the week-long holiday of Succot.
As a city with a mixed population of both Jews and Arabs, with a history that dates back to Biblical times, Lod has an important place in Rivlin’s ambitions for the nation.
PM moved up last two races in order to catch his potential competitors off guard.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Clearly an experienced succa decorator, the president proceeded to help the youngsters build a "symbolic succa."
MDA ambulances, helicopters and other vehicles will be on duty round the clock during the festival.
Walk aims to "unify Israeli people in aftermath of Operation Protective Edge."
Delighting in the gifts of the physical world and realizing our vulnerability to the vagaries of nature.
By JEREMY ROSEN
If we are Am Yisrael, if global Jewry is one, then surely we should all be following the same rules and patterns?
By JENNIFER LIPMAN
Crowds gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to mark Shmini Atzeret after the seven days of Succot.
Meir Parush's 40-year succa-building endeavor.
By HADAS PARUSH
Although most of us consumed a tremendous amount of sweets over the holidays, Shabbat is still Shabbat and so we must have at least a simple cake.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Experience culinary delights, games, music, tours and solving ancient riddles.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Moving on after the loss of a parent, army orphans find strength together.
By MAYA PELLEG
In collective memory, he is remembered for his willingness to confront the Almighty and charge God with mistreatment of the Jewish people.
By LEVI COOPER
‘So that your generations will know that I caused the children of Israel to dwell in booths when I took them from the land of Egypt’ (Leviticus 23:43).
By SHLOMO RISKIN
As in past years, this Succot thousands of people will flock to the country’s many national parks in search of festive celebrations and nature tours to be enjoyed by the whole family.
Remembering Sue Tourkin Komet, who passed away on January 4.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
A news roundup from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
News briefs from around the nation.
Tip for the week: By pacing yourself this week, you will soon discover that, not only will you get everything done on time, but that you enjoy the result you have created.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
The Sovev Turki cross-Tel Aviv mass bicycle event takes place on Wednesday.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Let’s take it from the theoretical to the practical.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
From a place of shock and death, I was shown and given life. The sukka was the portal.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
We talk of waving the lulav, but the most interesting fruit is the etrog.
By RAYMOND APPLE
With grace from above and thanks to the incredible efforts of overt and covert security personnel, we were privileged to celebrate the holidays peacefully.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
According to police, the intermediate days of the Succot holiday saw a high for recent years in the number of identifiable Jews ascending to the Temple Mount.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A person begins the holidays when he is fed up with life, when he feels his life is going nowhere.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
"Over the last year in particular I have noticed the Palestinian narrative focusing on the message that the Jews don’t belong here."
By LIAT COLLINS
I remember, as a child, being lifted up on the shoulders of the men in the synagogue, rising to “new heights” in a raucous celebration that lasted for hours and hours.
By STEWART WEISS
SUCCOT IS the ideal time to strengthen our sense of relationship to the Almighty and our confidence in His protective power.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
If America has Sunday drivers, old ladies who only drive to church, Jerusalem has Succot un-handymen, middle-aged desk jockeys who only wield a hammer to construct their temporary dwellings.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
As we enter 5776, tashlich provides us an entry point to begin the process of repentance and repair a broken Jewish community while also healing our own souls.
By PAULA JACOBS
This agreement may be our 2.5- wall succa. It’s a little shaky, and it might not last, but if it is the best that we can build right now, then build it we must.
By ARNOLD E. RESNICOFF
UN Chief invited President Rivlin to come to New York in January to address the UN on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The succa is an object lesson in the importance of contrast in human life.
By JUDY MONTAGU
The succa is also not a tent, yet the meaning, I think, ideally embodies the spirit of that to which American politicians refer as a “big tent.”
By BENJAMIN W. CORN
While we are required to rejoice during every festival, Succot is an especially joyous holiday.
By SHIMSHON HAKOHEN NADEL
During Succot, we went on a pilgrimage.
By JEFF BARAK
Few are the things Jews like to complain about more than their synagogues; I speak here from experience, because I am one of the complainers.
By HERB KEINON
Israeli and Palestinian negotiators are allowing themselves to be vulnerable. And they are proceeding anyway with faith that they will be protected.
By JONAH GEFFEN
As each etrog is considered, the potential purchaser scrutinizes the citron for blemishes or discoloration.
What are these succot, these booths in which our forefathers sat in the desert? Two thousand years ago, the sages of the Mishna were divided about this issue.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
‘Customs are not set in stone, and like the bonfires of yore, time will tell which practices
will endure.’
By CHANA HENKIN
According to Jewish law, the area beneath a dofen akuma is not considered to be within the succa, and as long as the outcrop is less than four cubits, it does not invalidate the rest of the succa.
As the holidays end, it’s time to stop putting off our responsibilities and return to our normal schedules.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Women of the Wall and non-Orthodox groups are confident of success in their battle with haredi religious authorities.
On this holiday, we embrace and celebrate the centrality of Torah to Jewish communal life, commemorate the euphoria of Temple libations and pray for the autumn rains to fall.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
The National Library is home to tomes of priceless manuscripts, the exhibition of which shows that the lure of emotion and texture win out over technology every time.
By SAM SOKOL
Like a moral barometer or a canary uniquely sensitive to the proverbial coal mine’s ethical atmosphere, the status of Jews serves as a critical register of the general health of society.
By Mati WAGNER
Dan Ettinger conducts a series of concerts this month.
By MAXIM REIDER
Find new ways to add dishes from the sea to your home cooking.
By NERIA BARR
For Jerusalemites, the festive period is not yet over – thanks to the Japanese Embassy.
A peek into how Israelis observed the holiday from our archives.
Cookbook author Paula Shoyer shares her theory on holiday cooking – and some delightful fall recipes.
By AMY SPIRO
Succot is the perfect opportunity to invite over family and friends for innovative riffs on an Italian classic.
Legendary Borscht Belt comedian Jackie Mason has turned his acerbic humor to slamming critics of Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
The CSA movement is finally gaining ground in Israel. But will ‘shmita’ throw it off track?
MK Ruth Calderon on the launch of her new program, The Shmita Project, helping 5,000 families regain their financial independence.
By STEVE LINDE
Make these delightful sweets throughout the holiday season
Cook a vegetarian meal to break the fast