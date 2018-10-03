03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
According to an Al-Araby correspondent, the explosions heard in Khartoum are raising suspicions that an attack was carried out by a “foreign entity.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Arsenal reportedly held long range missiles for Hamas; Sudanese officials deny Israeli strike weeks after Sudan's president met with Mashaal in Qatar.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
According to the daily Al-Intibaha, the man in question helped Israel act against military targets in Sudan.
'Sunday Times' cites Israeli official claiming Tehran shipping Fajr-5 rockets through Sudan to the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s alleged bombing of Khartoum plant may be a warning to Tehran that it could be the next target.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
A “line has been crossed.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2017 introduced Thursday serves to improve US efforts to prevent major casualties overseas.
By JTA
A total of 122 illegal migrants crossed Israel from Egypt compared with 2,000 during same time period last year, PIBA says.
By BEN HARTMAN
Interior Ministry says it will not arrest citizens of the Ivory Coast illegally residing in Israel until July 16.
Un nouveau front qatari-soudanais se profile sous l’égide d’Ankara
By ZVI MAZEL
At key junctures, Israelis have made choices that averted problems suffered by other countries.
By EVELYN GORDON
Surrounded by instability, the ruling regimes in both Sudan and Jordan face challenges to their holds on power.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Sudan is a hot spot in the covert war of attrition between Israel and Iran.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Protests are spreading, but analysts say the opposition in Khartoum lacks clear leadership.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
US soldiers fight alongside French forces and locals in Niger.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The attack took place on Friday in the Horn of Africa nation's Gambela region.
By REUTERS
Britain's foreign office says death sentence for pregnant woman is barbaric, calls on Sudanese gov't to uphold freedom of religion.
By MAYA SHWAYDER,REUTERS
Ibrahim has a 20-month-old son, Martin, who is being held in jail with her, and she is eight-months pregnant.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Sudanese civilians have been invited to tour the ships while docked at Port Sudan.
An advance team of monitors sent by east African nations arrived in South Sudan on Sunday to set up a mission tasked with observing a shaky cease-fire agreed by government and rebel forces.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Some 45,000 South Sudanese residents have sought refuge with United Nations peacekeepers in the past 10 days.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
“Everybody wanted to go out we were really lucky to be on this plane,” said Namiech, a French-Israeli volunteer with IsraAID.
By SAM SOKOL
Mutual distrust has prevented withdrawal from border area; buffer zone a condition for restarting oil flows vital to both nations.
Iran warships carry "message of peace and friendship" less than a week after Khartoum accused Israel of attacking arms factory.
Imagery of the site shows six large craters, each 16 meters wide, consistent with those created by air-delivered munitions.
Banks allegedly using US branches to move billions of dollars in Iran-linked transactions.
Sudan's second VP "very optimistic" about securing border with South; countries set to resume talks to solve the issue.
Teargas used to break up protest in Khartoum neighborhood; Sudan speaks of conspiracy to provoke "economic earthquake."
Iran offered to set up air defense platforms on the Western coast of the Red Sea after 2012 air strike attributed to Israel.
Despite remarks from former adviser to Iran’s defense minister, Khartoum denies deal in place to create Iranian naval base.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Sudanese rebel groups say Khartoum reaching secret agreement with Tehran to establish an Iranian military base.
Israel says Sudan was transit point for Iranian weapons going to Gaza; Gulf Arab states among Sudan's biggest investors.
Iranian and Sudanese foreign ministers meet, Sudan vows to obtain "advanced" weapons to answer Israeli strikes.
Among the slogans: "Money for the neighborhoods — not for another Holot [Detention Center]" and "No expulsion, no Holot — rebuild the neighborhoods."
By MAARIV ONLINE
"This is going to be a shameful, ugly move that will signify that we are a society and country where human rights do not exist," warns MK Eyal Ben-Reuven.
‘They will get killed if they go to Rwanda, so instead the government should spread them around the country,’ says lifelong resident.
Israel was among the first signatories of the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees – and for a very important reason.
A feature video from communications students at Bar-Ilan University in cooperation with the Jerusalem Post.
By NATHANIEL BOTWINIK AND SHIRA HIRSCH/ BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY
Amnesty International accused the Isreali government of blocking thousands of asylum applications and forcing African migrants to return to dangerous counditions.
By AMY SPIRO
‘I am not a criminal – I am a mother trying to protect her children and give them a good life,’ says Sudanese refugee.
The former soldiers report overwhelming humanitarian crisis.
Justice Minister would like to see a legal program that will enable Palestinians to work in Israel, replacing the migrant workers who come to the country illegally.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Interior Ministry is reviewing only a fraction of the 3,300 annual applications that the High Court requested it evaluate.
The Schoolhouse in South Tel Aviv aims to provide skills migrants can take with them anywhere in the world.
By BERNARD DICHEK
‘The Schoolhouse’ gives freedom-seekers an opportunity to learn, contribute and make a change.
By BEN FISHER
The victim, Babiker Abdo Adam Ali, 38, was found badly beaten with a sharp object in Petah Tikva on November 14.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The struggling, war-torn country of South Sudan was one of the east African countries that Netanyahu spoke about during his trip to Africa last week as having an interest in closer ties with Israel.
By HERB KEINON
Just three years ago, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir vowed that his country would never normalize relations with the “Zionist enemy.”
Veteran Mossad agent David Ben Uziel had a hand in helping South Sudan gain its independence.
Despite report, Interior Minister Gidon Sa’ar insists that Israel's is working in accordance with international law and policies “are bearing results.”
By JEREMY SHARON
A grassroots initiative has brought 120 South Sudanese refugee children previously deported from Israel to a boarding school in Kampala
Former Mossad operator Hagai Hadas has traveled to several countries in Africa to convince them to accept the tens of thousands of African infiltrators into Israel
A massive majority of the country supports the expulsion of illegal African migrants
By DAHLIA SCHEINDLIN
You don’t immediately feel the fighting..although the open-air bar at the hotel is abuzz with commentary.
By LINDA EPSTEIN
Civil wars and insurgencies are multiplying, producing large numbers of battle-hardened jihadi fighters and desperate refugees.
By AMICHAI MAGEN
“The United Nations has been manipulated as a political platform,” says Neuer, who has directed the Geneva- based UN Watch NGO.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
The 300 detainees at the refugee Seder at the Holot Detention Center danced to live music and shared what organizers called their Exodus stories.
By YARDENA SCHWARTZ
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement affirming that Sudan should receive its right to sovereignty over the Hala'ib Triangle, contested by both Egypt and Sudan.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Saudis say wikileaks cables may be faked and has not commented on specific documents.
Israel using all its capabilities to monitor or disrupt the Iranian arms flow.
Sudanese source to ‘Post’: I don’t buy regime’s story.
Earlier on Wednesday Arab media reported that explosions heard in Khartoum were caused by an attack which was carried out by a “foreign entity.”
The gunmen blamed the editor, Osman Mirghani, for his “disgraceful position” towards Israel.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Since the southern part of the country gained independence in 2011, the country has been in a downward spiral, leading to unrest that at any point could topple President Omar al-Bashir’s regime.
President Abdullah Gül announces approval of law opening way for military pact with Sudan, according to 'Today's Zaman.'
Pledge by senior Sudanese official comes 10 days after Khartoum accused Israel of bombing the Yarmouk arms factory.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Businesses across Tel Aviv host events in solidarity with asylum seekers as many receive summons to report to Holot "open prison."
By TAMARA ZIEVE,Lauren Izso
Report also finds “most children under the age of 12 have shown psychological difficulties, severe emotional distress and behavior problems.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Examples of issues included: rolling back subsidies, cutting off the supply of water to needy, elimination of public housing.
Crimes such as violation of public order, theft and forgery could lead to special detention of Eritean, Sudanese migrants.
New move would require set text to question migrants wanting to return to country of origin "voluntarily."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB AND BEN HARTMAN
The number of migrants who have crossed into Israel from the South has reduced by several thousands since last year.
Law to Prevent Infiltration allows state to detain migrants without trial for minimum of three years; UN intervenes in case.
Several hundred asylum seekers have left Israel for Sudan in last 6-7 months after amendment of "infiltrators law."
In bid to rob Shas of issue, PMO releases figures showing number of migrants fell from 2,031 in May to 29 this month.
By HERB KEINON AND BEN HARTMAN
PM appoints new representative to oversee expulsion of migrants in Israel, to begin after completion of fence next month.
By YONI DAYAN AND BEN HARTMAN
Netanyahu says gov't "must work on repatriating infiltrators in Israel"; UN rep.: If Israel could deport them, it would have.
By BEN HARTMAN AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
Netanyahu says gov't "must work on repatriating infiltrators in Israel"; UN rep.: If Israel could deport them, it would have.
Senior Interior Ministry official says arrests of illegal African migrants to begin "in matter of weeks" despite court prohibition.
Rights groups say many of those who would be detained under Yishai plan are survivors of genocide, other atrocities.
Bid to deter further migrants from Africa will penalize migrants for sending money "home," employers for paying migrants.
Interior Ministry releases family after activist posts picture on Facebook claiming migrants from north Sudan, not S. Sudan.
the United States has focused on eliminating ISIS and other terrorist organizations to the exclusion of much more significant state-actor threats.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
The genocidal campaign against Darfur was only part of the crimes of the Bashir regime after Omar al-Bashir took power through a military coup in 1989.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Our government has eyes but does not see.
Although conditions for the populations of Darfur deteriorated, the world media has provided little coverage of the recent evolution of events in Darfur.
Some Eritrean families deserve the status of political refugees, at least temporarily, their peace of mind is more than a human rights issue.
By JÉRÔME (DAN) VITENBERG
Ayano, 32, was left behind with his grandmother when his mother crossed the treacherous Sudan desert on their aliya journey, and didn’t arrive until 1991, when was 10.
By BARBARA SOFER
The world has a chance to show that the mistakes of the 1990s in ignoring genocide in Africa will not be repeated.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While we can’t fix the situation in their home countries, we can focus our energies on treating those already in Israel with the dignity that they deserve and that international law and our own Jewish tradition demands.
By CAYLEE TALPERT
A note to Bob Schieffer, moderator of the third US presidential debate: Ask US President Barack Obama about his "troubling" genocide policy.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
The Secretary General of the UN should not enable and lend credence to this charade by attending the summit.
the agency created more than 3 months ago to fight mass atrocities in other parts of the world still does not have an office, phone number or e-mail address.
We are the Start-up Nation, entrepreneurial, creative, scrappy – why do we not apply that ingenuity and moral fortitude to moral issues? We could transform Holot into Democracy U.
By RABBI SUSAN SILVERMAN