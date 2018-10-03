03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
French Interior Minister said he “firmly condemns” the incidents, vowing to bring those responsible to justice and calling their actions an attack against the entire Jewish community of France.
By JTA
Eric Carbonaro is accused of spray-painting the wall of the Beth Shalom Cemetery in Warwick, NY, with antisemitic graffiti
Swastikas were found in two separate incidents in New York in the last week.
The note is the latest in an uptick in antisemitic incidents across the United States.
The suspects allegedly smashed the headstones and drew a swastika on two gates.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said it raises concerns about separation of church and state.
By CAITLIN R. MCGLADE/SUN SENTINEL
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, in North Carolina, are asking the public to help in solving hate crimes against a local Jewish family.
By JOE MARUSAK/THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
Jewish leaders said that King, who was interviewed by the local media in front of his defaced home wearing a kippah, is not Jewish.
The symbol was drawn beneath a banner that read 'Hate has no home here.'
The original garments, created by KA Designs and sold on the site, displayed large swastikas in rainbow colors with the words “peace,” “zen” and “love.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Before being used by Hitler’s Nazi regime, swastikas were commonly known as an ancient sign used by Hindus and Buddhists carrying positive associations such as auspiciousness and good fortune.
“We will not admit any type of anti-Semitism or intolerance be it racial or religious or against minorities. We won’t allow,” says VP of the Rio Jewish federation.
Lee Zoldan, president of the the Chicago Loop Synagogue, told NBC News Chicago that construction workers across the street witnessed the incident.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The student was enrolled in a Holocaust course at the time of the swastika incident.
One family woke up to a Hanukka surprise when vandals turned their 7-foot-tall, PVC pipe hanukkia into a swastika.
The café’s founder said in an apology that the swastika on the bottle was “unsanctioned,” and that the bottles were removed immediately after the manager was alerted.
March planned after park named after band member Adam Yauch was defaced with swastikas.
"This canvas, as is the case with the rest of the series, does not aspire to comment on an individual/isolated ideology, religion or faith,” artist Juraj Kralik said in response to criticism.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The local Temple Beth Shalom's 70 year old congregation was heartbroken and upset over the vandalism of their property.
John Daly’s Hollywood-like life has been equally exciting and – given his mission to give back to the world while constantly skirting the grim reaper – inspiring.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
The swastikas were found on garbage can lids, a residential gate, a traffic control box and the door of a building in the Marine Park section.
Police are investigating the incident and have placed extra security around the small community’s house of worship.
The Olympia Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The attackers kicked and punched the teen after carving a swastika and the number 88 into his arm with a razor blade.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
One person was told that by a bookstore clerk that the book would be unavailable until after Victory Day on May 9, celebrating the Soviet victory of Germany in World War II.
By SAM SOKOL
Tennessee school probing possible hate crime that occurred after a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house.
By REUTERS
The incident comes only two days after a divestment resolution was passed at the school.
There have been several instances of vandalism this year in Jewish cemeteries and Holocaust memorials in Greece.
“I came home and spoke to my rabbi," Jewish shopper who found and complained of wrapping paper says.
The item was listed under the “men’s punk rock style” jewelry collection.
Anyone caught using Nazi name-calling, symbols in public to be fined; bill approved after "haredi concentration camp protest."
By JEREMY SHARON AND LAHAV HARKOV
By LAHAV HARKOV
It is estimated that the Germans killed at least 1.9 million non-Jewish Polish civilians during World War II, according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.
Residents pointed out that the swastika is an ancient religious symbol meaning life and good work in Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism.
The manager was reprimanded, although his bosses commended his - and his mother's and grandmother's - ''excellent'' service to the hotel in their warning to him.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The swastikas were discovered Tuesday at Andover High, located about 20 miles north of Boston, hours before the start of Hanukka.
There also is a town in northern Ontario called Swastika, which is named after a local goldmine which used the symbol for good luck.
"When tourists come to Berlin and look at a wall and see a swastika, they'll think: 'What's going on here?"
Vandals break in, spray paint swastikas and slogans such as "white power" on the walls; ruin various surfaces with splattered cement.
"There was nothing to explain what was going on, the scene was just surreal," said one tourist in response to the red swastika banner displayed on the Palais de la Prefecture's facade this week.
Former Spanish police officer - previously arrested for Nazi-themed protest - scaled the walls of the enclose where 3 lions mauled him, according to local media.
'NaziSexyMouse' poster causes stir in Poland.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Local residents alert police after also discovering offensive symbol on a number of homes in area; municipality team arrives to remove graffiti.
Boris Pogasian accused of spraying 'Heil Hitler' on tombstones.
The bill would institute a fine of up to NIS 100,000 without proof of damages against anyone using the word ‘Nazi’ or Nazi symbols in speech or in writing.
Intoxicated Israeli suspect found with two knives, wrote ‘Danke 600,000,000’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,AVRAHAM GOLD
A synagogue in the capital was the target of an ominous hate crime.
The city of Petah Tikva has a history of such incidents dating back to 2006, when a neo-Nazi cult took to the streets and terrorized residents before being arrested by police.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
The vandals also spray painted the position with slogans calling for "death to Jews."
Some claim that acts of vandalism on Israeli campuses are fueled by antisemitic professors.
By SARAH LEVI
The school in central Stockholm, which is not exclusively Jewish, was spray-painted with swastikas, stoking fears of rise of fascism in Europe.
Founder of French team Nice Dolphine says it is anachronistic to attribute anti-Semitic or pro-Nazi undertones to the quenelle gesture.
The prosecutor’s decision provoked outrage in the Jewish community in Poland and among local residents.
By NISSAN TZUR
ADL audit: States with highest totals are those with significant Jewish populations such as California, New York, New Jersey, Florida.
By JORDANA HORN
Swastika made of bushes erected in Bialystok Jewish cemetery; Holocaust survivors say Poland should do more to stop anti-Semitism.
Letter calls on country to reverse court decision declaring the swastika part of the country’s “historic legacy.”
By JONNY PAUL
Authorities discover swastikas, map of Greater Romania; police launch investigation; chief rabbi calls incident "a provocative act."
At least 18 tombstones at Cronenbourg cemetery found marked with swastikas.
By AP
After hate graffiti sprayed outside religious school, Shas MK warns politicians that their pronouncements have consequences.
NGOs warn that freedom of expression will be harmed by proposed ban on SS uniforms, yellow Stars of David.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
A recent conversation with a moshavnik reminded me of the ongoing problems with enforcing regulations regarding the treatment of agricultural products.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Palestinians must liberate themselves from their infatuation with the swastika and the dream of a Judenrein Palestine.
By ABRAHAM COOPER AND HOWARD BRACKMAN
Sacremento: Mural of Israeli basketball player, Omri Casspi, sprayed with swastika for second time in little more than two weeks.
Mural of Israeli basketball player, Omri Casspi, sprayed with swastika for second time in little more than two weeks.
Israeli NBA player to push anti-Semtic act out of his mind as prepares to "have a great season" with his Sacramento Kings.
An Australian woman has managed to fashion together a Nazi-style, toddler-sized bong.
A nearly 200-foot wide formation was mysteriously cut into an agricultural field in southwest England's Wiltshire county, according to UK media.
The headphones offer the "final solution to the audio problem."
New York State Sen. Brad Hoylmam says the swastikas are a result of Trump refusing to condemn the white supremacist ties of Stephen Bannon.