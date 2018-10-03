03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Can we finally put “Pool-Gate” to rest?
By YAAKOV KATZ
The Palestinian Authority has sent swimmers to the Olympics since 2000; they gained eligibility to participate in 1996.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pool-goers say if rockets start hitting Israel again, they will stop coming to the pool.
By SHARON UDASIN
The US met its match in the race, for its three Olympic athletes and incredible fourth swimmer, 53-year-old Alexander Blavatnik, were competing against an all-Olympic Israeli team.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Grand Synagogue of Paris rabbi says mayors who adopted ban “understood this is not about women’s liberty to dress modestly, but a statement as to who will rule here tomorrow.”
By JTA,TAMARA ZIEVE
Avishag Turek est la première Israélienne à avoir traversé la Manche à la nage
By TALI KORD
Jewish American swimming champion broke Olympic record in 1972, maintaining number one title for 36 years.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Parents should not take it for granted that a lifeguard will be there, National Center for Child Safety and Health says.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The capital’s swimmers are hung out to dry as the beloved Jerusalem Pool closes after 59 years.
By ILAN CHAIM
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
The Save the Pool Action Committee is alleging that the owners are trying to evade a court ruling to remain open year-round.
By IN JERUSALEM STAFF
The controversy regarding the Islamic swimsuit has led to an increase in popularity in sun-beaten Australia.
He did, however, register his third top-five finish at the European Short- Course Swimming Championships.
By ALLON SINAI
Toda is the final day of the European Short-Course Swimming Championships.
Yakov Toumarkin missed out on a medal at the European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen by two seconds.
The 30-year-old Pezaro picked up her 11th career medal at the event, ending the women’s 50-meter freestyle S5 final in third place in a time of 39.31 seconds.
Israeli swimmers have only twice reached finals in individual events at the Olympics.
Israel’s first medal in the championships was won by Mark Malyar.
The first Israeli woman to swim the English Channel tells about the challenge.
The man, a tourist in his 30s, had been missing for two days.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Israel has first swimmer in medal contention at Worlds, American Dressel nabs 3 golds in one night.
Israeli swimmer Yakov Toumarkin makes a splash at worlds in Hungary.
“I’ve been training in this pool since it opened and trying to imagine the crowd. I wasn’t really ready."
Israel sent a delegation of 15 athletes to the event, with 10 already in action on Sunday, including two relay teams.
New head coach David Marsh is expecting an improved showing in Budapest, with two finalists in the championships to be regarded as a success.
“The grant is part of a multi-annual plan to support the Israeli National Swimming Teams."
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Ervin, a native Californian now living in Florida, is the biggest name competing at this year’s Maccabiah.
UN data reported that a record 65.3 million people were uprooted worldwide in 2015, figures not previously seen since World War II.
By REUTERS
“I love sharks,” says swimmer with a heart. “They are a very important creature, but nevertheless, as a swimmer, there is some risk here.”
During the twelve weeks of swimming season so far, lifeguards have worked shorter hours due to sanctions.
All seven of Israel’s swimmers at the 2016 Games have already tasted competition, but so far none has come close to reaching a semifinal.
Barnea finished two-hundredths of a second behind Kopelev.
Guy Barnea, David Gamburg, Jonatan Kopelev and Liran Konovalov are among Israel’s best candidates to join the delegation to Rio.
Israeli delegation ends successful short course Euro event in Netanya with three podiums.
Short course event to come to a close with a flurry of finals at Wingate in Netanya.
Toumarkin wins silver in 200m back to give delegation flying start to short course championships.
Multiple world record holders and Olympic champions will compete in the event which is taking place in Israel for the first time.
Toumarkin was the undoubted star of the championships in Wingate after setting a superb national record in the 200m backstroke last week.
The 23-year-old was the Israeli delegation’s best performer at the global championships in Kazan, Russia, advancing to two semifinals.
Yakov Toumarkin was the delegation’s best performer in Kazan, advancing to two semifinals.
Yakov Toumarkin will take part in the 200m back heats on Thursday in what is considered to be his strongest event and in which he reached the final at London 2012.
Israel sent 11 swimmers to the pool events in Kazan, which begin on Sunday.
The 27-year-old clocked a time of 4:07.99 minutes, 1.44 seconds slower than the time he recorded in the morning heats.
Five-day event will see over 900 swimmers compete in the non-Olympic 25-meter pool.
The Israeli delegation experienced a frustrating weekend at the European Swimming Championships in Berlin.
Guy Barnea came within five-hundredths of a second of winning a medal at the European Swimming Championships.
The Kinneret Swim has grown to be the third-biggest swimming
participation event in the world.
By PAUL ALSTER
Conservative or flashy, beaching it up requires the right garb.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
...but your babies don’t. What not to do with them in the water
Dive in with Michael Phelps to "push the limit," pushing the limits of interactive swimming.
By MIKE SNIDER
The ILA recently issued a tender for 35 single-family residential units in the town, and several hundred more are planned for the second stage.
By COMPILED BY MICHAEL OMER-MAN
It’s a challenging sport, but Israel’s synchronized swimming duo are gearing up for their 3rd time competing at the Games, taking place in London in 2012.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ISRAEL21C
Koral Sheri and Or Koren were found dead in a pool at a Savyon house on Tuesday.
By BEN HARTMAN
The World Short Court swimming championships will be broadcast in Israel exclusively by Channel 1.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Pundits, please step aside and let us figure out how we want to swim.
By BARBARA SOFER
The all-women’s swim-a-thon is called Swim4Sadna, and I assure them that when dawn breaks on Friday, I'll be in the water with the others.
Israel's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team finishes its final in sixth place in the first day of action.
National basketball team and ATP Tour tournament organizers bracing themselves for Monday’s rulings.
Around 600 swimmers from across Europe will descend on Netanya for the European Short Course Swimming Championships which will take place next January.
Israeli swimmer takes silver medal in the 400-meters individual medley final in Herning, Denmark.
Flag removed from outside Aspire Aquatic Center in Doha and from swimming lane of Israeli athletes in TV broadcast.
Itazhak Mamistvalov wins Israel’s first medal of the IPC Swimming World Championships on Friday.
Relative disappointment for the Israeli delegation’s at the swimming World Championships in Barcelona.
After a bitterly frustrating week, the Israeli delegation to the swimming World Championships in Barcelona was finally given a reason to smile.
Paralympic London Games sees Israeli success in 200-meter freestyle S5 class, 200m free S2.
First day of London Games sees Israeli success as 25-year-old claims bronze in the 50-meter freestyle S5 class final.
Eleven Israeli athletes compete in tennis, swimming, judo, gymnastics as the London 2012 Olympic games continue.
Athletes to compete in tennis, swimming, judo and gymnastics as the London 2012 Olympic games continue.
100m and 200m backstroke swimmer has broken through in a stunning manner in the past year.
Swimming – 200m and 400m Individual Medley.
Swimming the 100m backstroke, the 20-year-old Kopelev booked his place in London at the very last moment.
Swimming – 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.
Anastacia Gloushkov and Inna Yoffe Synchronized Swimming – Women’s Duets.
Ganiel came just 17 hundredths of a second short of setting the Olympic Qualifying Time required.
Israel had previously won seven medals at the long course Europeans.
Israeli finishes men’s 200-meter Individual Medley final in fourth place at the European Championships in Debrecen, Hungary.
20-year-old Israeli swimmer has strong showing at European Swimming Championships.
Israel coach Leonid Kaufman is hoping at least four more of his swimmers will qualify for the London Olympics.
24-year-old swimmer clocks new Israeli record time of 4:04.49 minutes in the 400- meters individual medley final.
Gal Nevo will look to reach his second straight World Championship final in his signature event, the 400m individual medley.
Yakov Toumarkin is heading to next summer's London Olympics.
Israel’s leading female swimmer will now have to wait a little longer before she books her flight to London.
Israel’s top swimmers will go in search of an Olympic berth at the World Championships in Shanghai, China.
Amit Ivri finished 10th in the 100-meter butterfly semifinals at the swimming short-course world championships.
By ALLON SINAI AND AP
The 23-year-old set his second Israeli record of the day in the final, clocking a time of 4 minutes and 5.26 seconds.
By ALLON SINAI AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel's swimming team is hoping for a good showing at the World Short-Course Swimming Championships in Dubai.
Israel’s swimming team arrived in Dubai under tight security ahead of the start of the World Short Course Championships.
Wading in cool waters is the place to be on a sweltering summer afternoon in the capital.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
These candid photographs have perfectly caught their subjects at very precise moments, whether looking like a different animal, defying the laws of science or simply an accident waiting to happen.
By OLIVIA FINE