syria assad

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
"It was a mistake. I shouldn't have done it and I won't do it again," Spicer told CNN in an interview. "It was inappropriate and insensitive."
By REUTERS
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had stern words for Syria after spillover from the Syrian Civil war landed in Israeli territory for the fifth time in one week.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Day 2 out of how many?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lebanese parties also demand that Hezbollah refrain from inciting another conflict with Jewish State.
The amateur video is purported to confirm what Syrian state television said on Sunday that Israeli jets had bombed areas near Damascus international airport.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The IDF said the mortar was most likely accidental fallout from the Syrian civil war.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF cameras, as well as amateur footage from across the Israel-Syria border, film attacks from inside besieged city.
According to Israeli security assessments, Syrian government forces used non-lethal substance on March 27 against rebel fighters near Damascus.
"None of us, Russia, the United States, coalition, and regional states, wants to see a collapse of the government and political institutions in Damascus."
The US volunteer was treating wounded Syrians in a field hospital as part of Operation Good Neighbor.
The synagogue was said to be built atop a cave where the prophet Elijah once hid.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
There followed 10 empty lines with quote marks indicating missing text, and an explanatory footnote.
“Ensuring the security of its borders does not mean killing civilians, and that should be condemned. In a dangerous situation in Syria, [Turkey] should not add war to war.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Iraqi politicians condemn agreement allowing ISIS fighters to leave besieged Qalamoun.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that: ”the signs of victory are there. But signs are something and winning is something else.”
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
Hezbollah is demanding the release of five of its fighters held by Nusra Front in Syria as part of the deal.
Several thousand Syrian refugees are living in camps in Juroud Arsal, the area of the joint operation.
The release of the new notes was delayed "due to the circumstances of the war and exchange rate fluctuations."
His father expressed surprising feelings about the media's use of his son.
By ARIANE MANDELL
US accused the Syrian regime of using a crematorium to dispose of bodies to cover up extent of mass murders.
Assad has responded with characteristic defiance, vowing to accelerate efforts to wipe out rebels he calls terrorists.
US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Shalev reminds int’l community of human rights institutions set up after WWII.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Is partition of the formerly united Syrian Arab Republic inevitable?
The jihadist rebel alliance Tahrir al-Sham said in a social networking post that five suicide bombers had carried out the attack but it stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility.
Some are now interpreting these live visuals as a testament to the fact that we are already in the throes of a third world war.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
A new deal is being negotiated to complete the evacuation of rebel-held areas of Syria's east Aleppo which ground to a halt on Friday.
Will the Syrian rebels in the south share the same fate of the resistance groups in Aleppo? An in-depth look at the current and unsteady state of the southern front.
Speaking in English to Russia's state-backed Rossiya 24 channel, Asma Assad, a London-born former investment banker, did not say who made the offers.
Human rights organization argues attacks on hospitals constitute crime against humanity.
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Moscow says Washington failed to live up to its side of the latest deal by separating mainstream insurgents from hardened jihadists.
Despite the abrupt collapse of its latest cease-fire, the Syrian war’s aftermath is beginning to take shape.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"They attack us politically and then they send officials to deal with us under the table, especially the security, including your [the Australian] government," Assad was quoted as saying.
Assessing the partial success of the Syrian cease-fire
By JONATHAN SPYER
Russia and the United States have hoped that the talks, set for January 25, would bring together Assad officials and rebel leadership around the same table.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Majallie Whbee says many Druse have died fighting in regime army – from generals to privates.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Britain's parliament will vote soon on whether to approve military action in Syria against Islamic State.
The prime minister's upcoming visit to Moscow will seek to prevent accidental military friction with Russian forces in Syria.
By ALON BEN-DAVID
These weapons, sources claim, are to be used for base security as opposed to offensive military capabilities.
By YOSSI MELMAN
As Tehran uses the post-sanctions windfall to finance advanced weapons and terror networks for Assad, Hezbollah and other allies, the violence will increase, as will the exodus from Syria.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The State Department pointed to media accounts suggesting an "imminent enhanced Russian military build-up" in Syria.
Tehran to use momentum from the nuclear deal for possible new Syrian agreement.
"We must define the important regions that the armed forces hold onto so it doesn't allow the collapse of the rest of the areas," Assad says in televised speech.
The operation cut short Muhammad Suleiman's festive evening with shots to the head and neck; was linked to Israel's elite amphibious special forces, 'Shayetet 13.'
Source in touch with opposition commander to ‘Post’: FSA is fighting together with Nusra Front because there is no other option.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Sarah Nakhleh says Syrian leader incapable of being "butcher."
The United States has said it takes reports of civilian casualties from the US-led strikes seriously and investigates each allegation.
Rebels engage in battle in government-held Latakia, Assad's ancestral home.
On the battlefield, the Syrian military has been losing ground to insurgents who are edging closer to the coastal province of Latakia, an important government-held stronghold.
Mohammed Assad made hundreds of millions of Syrian pounds during his tenure in a government-linked crime syndicate.
Such countries say that the threat from Islamic State has made Assad the lesser of two evils, seeing a need to re-engage with Damascus as a potential ally against the extremists.
Fourteen members, including Syrian ally Russia, voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution. Venezuela abstained because it said the resolution "opens a dangerous path to the use of force."
The EU currently imposes sanctions on officials, businessmen, institutions and trade, and bans the import of Syrian oil or petroleum products.
"Iraq and other countries, sometimes they convey a message, a general message, but there is nothing tactical."
Taking to YouTube, Ehab Yousef calls on Assad to show solidarity with people by taking "snow bucket challenge."
Defying war's daily death count, blizzards and plummeting temperatures still wrack fighters and refugees alike.
State television airs footage of Assad talking to troops, embracing them and sharing a meal outside.
Syrian Army helicopters used barrel bombs to strike the areas of al-Bab and Qabaseen on Christmas Day and overnight.
The museum announced that it had obtained thousands of images which provide a terrifying glimpse into the Assad regime's campaign of torture and oppression. WARNING: Images are graphic.
The communication, confirmed in part by a senior US State Department official, may signal the estranged foes are inching toward a level of contacts rarely seen.
Rebels, exiled political opposition, West and Gulf Arabs say no credible vote can be held in country where swathes of territory are outside state control.
French president says still has no proof of elements indicating Assad responsible for recent chemical attacks in Syria.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Fighting damages town revered for Christian sites; Assad gaining confidence, says conflict at a 'turning point' in his favor.
Opposition says Assad forces dropped toxins on town in central province; state TV claims al-Qaida-linked rebels responsible.
By YASSER OKBI,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Election due to take place by July will not be affected by war, minister says; int'l powers slam the "parody of democracy."
Hilal Assad had been the head of the National Defense paramilitary force in the province of Latakia.
"Humanitarian pause" of fighting in area to allow some 200 civilian to evacuate western Syrian city.
Opposition seeks prisoner release, avenue for humanitarian aide into besieged city of Homs.
Israel has long warned about the strong footprint left by the Iranians in Syria and neighboring Iraq.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
They may be living in an alternate reality, but in this region, and under today’s circumstances, that’s a pretty fair deal.
By ZACH HUFF
Day after day more and more people are massacred.
By ADNAN OKTAR
The world mostly ignores the plight of the Syrian people, and in Assad’s world of evil incarnate, that may be the ultimate punishment.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Many of those involved just like abusing the weak and preying on easy targets. Some of those involved just want to kill people for the sake of it.
The Iraqi experience of “democracy” indicates Syria’s likely future: a united country fragmented into tribes and regions based on religious sectarian views, in the name of democracy.
By RUKAYA SABBAH
The sheer size of the catastrophe is hard to understand.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Right now, this group and its nihilistic- jihadi outlook controls nearly 50% of the country, not to mention large segments of neighboring Iraq.
By MOHAMMAD ASLAM
We cannot continue indefinitely to strike at jihadists in Iraq while stopping, absurdly, at the border of the neighboring state.
By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Over that last two months, the Syrian conflict has increasingly turned to infighting.
By YORAM SCHWEITZER,ELIOR ALBACHARI
Syrian civil war may very turn out to be mirror-image of the 15-year civil war in Lebanon between 1975 and 1990.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Syrian embassy in London chanting anti-American slogans to protest US policy in the Middle East.
Clinton has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone and "safe zones" on the ground in Syria to protect non-combatants.