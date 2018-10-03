syria chemical weapons

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Among the most horrifying aspects of the five-year-old Syrian civil war was Assad’s use of chemical weapons, including the massive August 2013 sarin gas attack that killed more than 1,400 civilians.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Pressed on Iran's involvement in the conflict in 'Foreign Affairs' interview, Assad denies manipulation but does not answer allegations of Iranian missile facilities in Syria.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
La vision d’une « Grande Syrie » qui guidait Assad père, apparaît nettement moins dangereuse que celle d’une Syrie plus modeste au service des intérêts impérialistes de l’Iran
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Jérusalem estime ne pas être en mesure de ratifier la Convention sur les armes chimiques, tant que la région n’est pas exempte d’armes de destruction massive
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
A German firm's chemical and biological technology was purchased by Iran and allegedly used against Syrian civilians.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The seven Syrians admitted for treatment on Thursday were wounded by shrapnel from fighting in Syrian villages near the border with Israel.
"Attempts to transfer chemical or advanced weapons to Hezbollah will not be tolerated," says Defense Minister.
“We knew stuff was going on. We really wanted to up the game on chemical weapons programs, and we just weren’t able to get what we needed to do so."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The United Nations accused the Syrian government of being responsible for an attack that used sarin gas.
By REUTERS
"It is time for all nations to hold the Syrian regime and its sponsors accountable."
Chemicals dropped from the air caused at least nine people to suffer breathing problems in an attack in northwest Syria.
Rebels and two sources confirm casualties of a chlorine attack near the Hermon in Syria sought treatment in Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
A senior Israeli official said that Israel never asked for the buffer zone.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
In their 14th report since 2011, UN investigators said they had in all documented 33 chemical weapons attacks to date.
The White House warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad he and his military would "pay heavy price" if it conducts an attack.
In lightning offensive, Iraqi forces carve out strategic corridor from Baghdad to Syria.
US accused the Syrian regime of using a crematorium to dispose of bodies to cover up extent of mass murders.
Among the elements found in the samples were hexamine, a hallmark of sarin produced by the Syrian government.
Trump said last week that relations with Moscow "may be at an all-time low."
While US President Donald Trump has made a bold decision in ordering the airstrike on Syria following the chemical attack, what policy, if any, stands behind the move?
By MICHAEL WILNER
Was Ivanka behind her father's big move?
The first two months of Trump's presidency passed with little said about Assad's government.
Five dozen Tomahawk missiles hit Assad regime air field in response to sarin gas attack • Moscow: Serious blow to relations with US coalition
Chemical warfare repeatedly failed those in the past who unleashed it, and Syria will ultimately be no different.
Trump: "These heinous acts by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated."
The United States has blamed the administration of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack.
Under the last five years of Assad's presidency, since an uprising first took root in Daraa in March of 2011, between 250,000 and 370,000 have been killed.
"This is a pretty strong indication they have been lying about what they did with sarin," one diplomatic source said.
According to the Jeddah-based 'Okaz' daily newspaper, Syria's Intelligence services have alerted various Alawite families to arrive in Latakia within 48 hours.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.
Fourteen members, including Syrian ally Russia, voted in favor of the US-drafted resolution. Venezuela abstained because it said the resolution "opens a dangerous path to the use of force."
The museum announced that it had obtained thousands of images which provide a terrifying glimpse into the Assad regime's campaign of torture and oppression. WARNING: Images are graphic.
Four of the rockets hit land and one fell in the sea; the chemical transports were not hit.
As the number of victims of and witnesses to this systematic, state-sponsored genocide dwindle, preserving the memory of the Holocaust and transferring its lessons to future generations.
By BARUCH ADLER
Israel has long warned about the strong footprint left by the Iranians in Syria and neighboring Iraq.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
The underlying reality of the Assad Apologists Club is that it primarily sees Syrians as not deserving of the same rights people in London or New York enjoy.
People die in wars, but even in wars there are laws, rules of engagement, and things that are not done.
By TZIPI LIVNI
The mullahs of Tehran are undoubtedly watching closely to see how the latest Syrian trampling of international conventions will play out.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Analysis of the Syrian civil war leaves no room for surprise with respect to the regime’s chemical warfare campaign.
By CAN KASAPOGLU