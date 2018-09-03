03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Nanotechnology at the Israel Museum The Israel Museum in Jerusalem will soon be displaying the Nano Bible that was created at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The new joint campus brings together the mastery of Technion, which is synonymous with the "start-up nation," and Cornell's long-standing expertise in engineering and computer science.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Israel is not home to any automobile manufacturers, but that may be an advantage in collaborating with international carmakers.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Can there be a hostile takeover by robots and computers?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
“We hope more Israeli companies will use this, so that we have better collaboration between the Palestinians and the Israelis,” says Mellanox CEO and president.
By SHARON UDASIN
‘The idea is that you use technology to find information that cannot be seen by the naked eye,’ says expert at Jerusalem conference.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israeli theater, high-tech conferences and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
The bank said that it viewed the partnership as a means for ensuring its technological edge as it seeks to improve the quality of its customer service.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
One of the biggest challenges of implementing CNTs are due to the special conditions required for their manufacturing.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Mobileye, Valens, and Replay Technology all share news at mega event.
By NIV ELIS
The Technion researchers’ success in growing a porous crystal in the lab is based on an innovative process developed by Pokroy and Koifman-Khristosov – thermal treatment of thin layers of gold.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Tradition meets technology as Technion robots usher in the New Year.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Technion leader told students to stay away from building because it had ‘pagan’ symbol inside.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Bloomberg was honored for his “inspired vision in bringing the Technion to New York City, and for his role in transforming the future of education in the city,” the Technion said.
The program is designed to support future generations of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math in the US and Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The joint program aims at attracting additional, world-class support from institutions and individuals who are dedicated to eradicating cancer through focused and efficient research.
The team, students from Tel Aviv University and the Technion, beat out 72 other teams from around the world.
Researchers developed an innovative technology that allows a drug to be released only in the diseased tissue for which it is intended.
The technology developed at the Technion softens the collagen fibers by means of a controlled release system of collagenase, an enzyme that breaks down the collagen.
The prestigious awards, each worth $100,000, recognize innovation and excellence of early career scientists and engineers.
The use of genetic engineering methods allowed researchers to express the PIGU protein in resistant cancer cells and lab animals and succeeded in restoring sensitivity to iodine therapy.
The findings are the result of a huge international effort that involved an investigation of some 275,000 women worldwide, of whom 146,000 had breast cancer.
The project’s goal was to bring youngsters and adults closer to the worlds of science and engineering and expose the Technion to the general public through action, creativity and advanced technology.
The new annual prize will be awarded to scientists who address development issues in Africa.
Goal to help people with autism, Asperger’s in social interaction.
Unlocking the mysteries of the jellyfish’s burning mechanism.
Technion researchers have reached a breakthrough that could potentially develop new types of antibiotics to battle bacterial diseases.
“The algorithms we have developed make it possible for the user to choose among folding various types of clothes and different folding techniques,”
Technion researcher proves 86% diagnostic accuracy in five-nation study.
Taken from a height of 520 kilometers, the photo shows students lying on the campus lawn forming the letters ISU – the abbreviation of International Space University.
The courses include space engineering, space medicine, space sciences, space law and policies, systems engineering and management of space businesses.
In the first joint collaboration, US and Israeli researchers will test the ability of a nanotechnology based on so-called “nanoghosts” to deliver the promising treatments.
“Precisely because I am not a doctor, I was able to conceive such a unique development – an inexpensive and noninvasive system for diagnosing diseases based on breath,” Technion researcher says.
In previous years, this list included Google, Bitcoin, Addex and Coursera.
MK Ofir Akunis: “This is additional proof of our contribution to research and innovation."
The new sensor is comprised of a self-healing substrate, high conductivity electrodes and molecularly modified gold nanoparticles.
Nobel laureate Prof. Aaron Ciechanover heads Monday’s Knock on the Door campaign.
The department of science and technology education at Haifa’s Technion-Israel Institute of Technology has been turned into a faculty.
Racing technology coming from the Technion and a new way to login to your online accounts?
Method may pave way to provide alternative to using electrodes into various parts of the heart.
Two teams awarded first prize in competition challenging students to propel home-made miniature boats across artificial pool using only rubber bands.
Grappling for a decade with faults in medical education, Haifa Prof. Arie Oliven teamed up with computer experts to produce a ‘revolutionary’ platform.
Vital mechanism that causes accumulation of protein plaques in brain has been discovered by scientists in Israel, and may eventually lead to cure for fatal dementia.
Innovation may be most effective getting cancer drugs into tumor cells to destroy them without harming healthy cells and tissues.
The results of the Israeli-French research will be useful in understanding processes such as fertilization or the formation of muscle fibers.
“The Technion’s response to the baseless allegations, leveled against it, is detailed in the defense statement submitted by the Technion as part of the court proceedings.”
By AVI HOFFMANN
Glilot Capital Partners seeks to invest in cyber-security, IoT, and Enterprise Software.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Percepto hopes in the coming months to receive permission to deploy their commercial drone security service.
By REUTERS
The school will offer undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering and science.
By JTA
One such activity is Kira Radinsky position at the Technion, where she uses artificial intelligence technology with a special focus on the medical field.
By RHONA BURNS
Lea Goldin insists that there is a lot that the government can do and is not doing in order to bring Hadar and Shaul’s bodies back to Israel for a proper burial.
Tekuma ran in the last election on a joint list with Bayit Yehudi.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology all ranked in the top 50 in the 2018 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released this week.
Three Israeli universities were ranked in the top 100 of the most innovative universities in the world in the Reuters’ annual list.
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
Nissim Levy, the new chairman of the Herzl Museum, talks of the visionary’s concepts of secularism and declares: ‘This is the only country for Jews but it has to be a normal county’
By JANICE WEIZMAN
Naftali Bennett said that the Technion was a ‘lighthouse for the State of Israel.’
The rankings place the Hebrew University among the top 15% of the 980 higher education institutions surveyed by QS.
By UDI SHAHAM
Tel Aviv University and Technion come in at 22nd and 76th respectively.
The ARWU is largely considered one of the most objective and most important ranking of the world's educational institutions, publishing the world's top 500 universities from more than 1,200 ranked.
Students at Haifa’s Technion encourage creation of apps to improve nation’s image.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Technion - Israeli Institute of Technology ranked 137th while Ben Gurion University of the Negev ranked 358th. Bar Ilan University and Haifa University rounded out the list of Israeli universities ranking in at 503th and 747th respectively.
The Department for Vessel Engineering works around the clock to turn operational demands into reality.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
New university represents an historic collaboration between the Israel Institute of Technology and Shantou University in China.
New invention by Technion engineers still not perfect but are have made considerable progress.
NF-êB has been identified as a link between inflammation and cancer.
Meet Shoshanna Gavish, the woman leading the charge to end mandatory retirement.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rube Goldberg's Passover Seder at Technion.
By ARIEL COHEN
The association serves as a voluntary body founded by the heads of Israel's research universities. It aims to promote and improve the management of aspects of common interest to all the universities.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Three-dimensional printing, called stratification by professionals in the field, is often called the “Third Industrial Revolution.”
Both nanoparticles and UFPs can be inhaled and trigger negative biological effects, yet until this study, their effect on the development of atherosclerosis has been largely unknown.
Of the thousands of Israeli start-ups vying to become global businesses, only a small percentage will make it to the big leagues.
By BEN LANG
Technion engineers Omri Elmalech and Ohad Rusnak build obedient robotic cart.
Winners of award have a one-in-five statistical chance of winning a Nobel Prize.
Team trainer Dr. Eli Raz said that the aim of the olympiad is not an end but a means to encourage original thinking.
Smart phone
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
elbit systems
It is true that some ideas promulgated by economists have been destructive – such as the idea that turning people loose in free unregulated markets somehow turns out for the best.
20 years after pioneering digital color printing, Benny Landa's latest venture promises to shake up the industry, again.
Israeli scientists are in the forefront of the war on the deadliest disease.
Perhaps the methods and mindset of psychology will rescue economics from ignominy.
The message of the Canadian-Israeli construction tycoon lives on: ’Freedom is being able to do what you love.’
Students of the medical school are some of the country’s best and brightest citizens, be they Christian Arab, Muslim or Jew – serving as a model of coexistence.
By QANTA AHMED
The program will encourage Arab students to pursue graduate and postgraduate studies, and aid integration into the Israeli labor market.
Israel urgently needs a strategic plan to maintain the technological advantage over nations dedicated to wiping out the Jewish state.
Murad Abu Elheja: Media distorted "3 goals for Palestinians" message applauding abduction of teens.
Within the framework of the $7 million investment, PTC will finance the creation of the center and its operational costs for the first 3 years.
The Weizmann Institute Scientific Club held an event at the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel that was hosted by chairman Shimshon Harel, owner of America Israel, and CEO Yael Goren-Wegman.
Start-ups drive innovation today, because they can: they are small, agile, not bound by traditions and procedures.
By ADAM SHWARTZ
Israel is growing more crowded every year. The trick is to adapt and to find our strength – and happiness – in our numbers.
By LIAT COLLINS
Scientific research nowadays is based on international collaboration and no university can continue to push the frontiers of science on its own without a worldwide network of collaborations.
By BOAZ GOLANY
“Playing the game is not appropriate in the museum, which is a memorial to the victims of Nazism,” says museum official.
The Technion releases a Passover video featuring an all new way to tell the story of the Jewish exodus from Egypt through technology and dance.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Nano Bible is a gold-coated silicon chip smaller than a pinhead, and contains all 1.2 million letters of the bible.
By JNS.ORG