tel aviv concert

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Rap star Azealia Banks is coming to Tel Aviv to rock out, "and that is THE END OF THE DISCUSSION."
By ARIANE MANDELL
Il chante depuis 70 ans. Infatigable, indémodable, incontournable, il est surtout formidable !
By NATHALIE BLAU
One of the show's promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent "years working on" bringing the band to Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
The March concert is now slated for October.
By AMY SPIRO
Tomer Bar may be best known for his instrumental work, and lauded for his arranging skills, but his new venture will reveal some of his more singer-songwriter inclined gifts.
By BARRY DAVIS
Singer Lisa Simone will perform in the Hot Jazz series
Each musician tackles a wide range of weird and wonderful instruments on the upcoming album (still nameless) scheduled for release this winter.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
They roared back with 2008’s “Boots of Chinese Plastic” and “Mystery” from their 1979 debut to close the show on a rousing note.
Regina went from "On the Radio" to rocking in Ra’anana.
Jazz musician Ken Vandermark strives to explore new vistas
Can Ivanka Trump's rabbi solve the concert crisis?
How far is the Israeli city willing to go to welcome Britney Spears?
The concerts conclude a busy year for Israeli music fans.
By EYTAN HALON
Ahead of his three sold out shows in Tel Aviv, the Swedish singer/songwriter speaks to the ‘Post’ on his early influences, his albums and how his music calms children
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Beiber's 2011 visit to the Holy Land prompted major traffic jams that put half of Tel Aviv in gridlock and thousands of teenage girls gathering at Park Hayarkon.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art presents a plethora of concerts and musical events.
David Bowie impersonator David Brighton will perform in Tel Aviv on March 16.
The band, fronted by Adam Lambert, will play at Hayarkon Park.
Saxophonist Kazutoki Umezu performs in Tel Aviv.
“I love this country,” said front man Jesse Hughes. “I love everything about it. I believe in you and I am proud to be in this f**king country.”
Veteran musician Robert "Bilbo Walker" is a mainstay of maintaining the blues.
The Tel Aviv Museum hosts a concert with piano quartet Octopus and oud player Taiseer Elias.
By MAXIM REIDER
Israeli show promoters had said that the pop superstar would play Park Hayarkon in late October.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lee Memphis King’s black hair, sideburns and skin-tight black leather suit elicited a collective gasp and wild applause from the Tel Aviv audience, as did note-perfect renditions of early tunes.
By ALAN ABBEY
Acclaimed guitarist Carlos Santana and his band perform in Tel Aviv.
Jazz pianist Bobby Few performs at Levontin 7.
VOICE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL Kfar Blum, July 12-16
In his three-decade career, Martin has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and has more than 95 platinum records and 40 gold records.
Both previous winners and new contenders from 20 countries came together for a mini-Eurovision performance at the Theater Club in Jaffa.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
By Tuesday, a Facebook group called "Beyonce Israel" had created a Facebook event for a Queen Bey concert.
By NIV ELIS
Israeli promoters are currently in the midst of negotiations to nail down a Springsteen date on his upcoming European tour this summer.
The Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble will perform in Tel Aviv.
After performing in Paris following last month’s ISIS attacks, Ross (The Boss) Friedman joins the Titans of Metal revue in Tel Aviv.
The Latin pop sensation will perform in Tel Aviv on December 16 and 22 as part of his Sex and Love tour.
The British singer-songwriter is reportedly planning his fourth Israel performance.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Hangar 11, Tel Aviv, November 16.
Calexico rock band returns to Israel for two concerts.
Israel Contemporary Players open their new season
The Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili sweeps into town
Bon Jovi's band members are in their 50s, but seem to have boundless energy as they face an enthusiastic crowd in Tel Aviv.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Frost’s most recent album, Aurora, received rave reviews from music magazines and sites like Pitchfork, Spin and Clash for its intense electronic ambience.
By SHANI SHAHMOON
Since its world premier in April 1996 in Montreal, Quidam has had an impressive run, performing on five continents and captivating millions of viewers.
The Canadian indie rock band led by Taylor Kirk brings its cinematic soundscapes to Israel for the first time.
The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel created an online petition urging Bon Jovi to "reconsider his upcoming concert in apartheid Israel."
By ROSIE PERPER
Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds. June 26
By LIOR PHILLIPS
Hit rockers arrive early in order to tour the country before their show at Hayarkon Park on Thursday.
Legendary R&B singer Dionne Warwick tells the ‘Post’ how she went from gospel singing in church to the top of charts around the world
The American indie band, led by spiritual seeker David Eugene Edwards, brings its intense show to Tel Aviv
Veteran prog rock band Renaissance will perform in Tel Aviv.
The three-day Rock in the Park festival will take place at the AmphiPark in Ra’anana.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
On Saturday night, Blonde Redhead treated the spirited crowd at Tel Aviv’s premier indie hangout to (mostly) a taste of their latest studio offering.
Raspy crooner plays his hits, but also some lesser known tracks that wooed Israelis
The US indie rock band Low reaches new heights on its 20th anniversary.
Traci Szymanski brings Hollywood celebrities and music stars to Israel.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Concerts, Balfour declaration celebrations, and chocolate tasting
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A round up of news from around the country.
Formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, its one permanent member, the band gained millions of word-of-mouth views on YouTube before releasing their self-titled debut album in June 2017.
The artists will perform in central Israel this summer.
Nick Cave and his six-piece band took a Tel Aviv audience on a musical journey with songs both old and new.
By SARAH LEVI
The Grammy award winning artist is expected to perform in June in Tel Aviv.