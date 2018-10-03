03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Mylan rejected Teva's $41 billion bid earlier this week.
By GLOBES,NIV ELIS
Acquisition would create leading company with potential to transform global market for generics.
By NIV ELIS
Teva sought stay of lower court ruling that favored developers of generic versions of its top selling multiple sclerosis drug.
By REUTERS
As result of patent laws, mostly having to do with pharmaceuticals, Israel was on list that subjects countries to increased scrutiny on trade.
Erez Vigodman serves as CEO of Makhteshim Agan Industries, where he will remain until February 6.
Company made announcement Monday night, just hours before an incentives law expired; figure includes back taxes from 2005.
Levin steps down after reported tensions with chairman Phillip Frost. CFO Eyal Desheh appointed interim CEO.
By NIV ELIS, GLOBES
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. rose 3.1%, for the biggest gain among TA-25 shares.
By RON STEINBLATT
The employees claim that 60% of the plant's employees earn the minimum wage, even when working on weekend and holiday shifts.
By HILLEL KOREN
Ika Abarbanel told the Knesset Finance Committee: I don’t know where the number 800 came from.
By LILACH WEISSMAN
Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service: Teva's refusal to supply Copaxone is neither justified economically nor technologically.
By SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN AND ILANIT HAYUT
Petah Tikva-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries recently announced plan to fire 5,000 employees worldwide.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
The TASE rose today, despite a mixed session on European markets and losses at the opening on Wall Street.
By AVIV LEVY
CEO of generics giant says move not due to financial distress; Teva employs 7500 people in Israel.
By GALI WEINREB, SHAY NIV AND ADI BEN-ISRAEL / GLO
Judge Ariella Gilzer-Kats: We were shown a dismal picture, which is inappropriate for a company in a civilized country.
By CHEN MA'ANIT
Labor chairwoman demands discussion in Knesset Finance Committee after Teva Pharmaceuticals reportedly paid a .3% tax rate.
Company hopes generic versions of MS drug will be delayed by clinical trials.
By SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN
Expert: Company to report net profit of $4.74 billion this year.
By NADAV NEUMAN
If passed, VAT will rise one percentage point to 17%; Finance C'mtee reject Gafni proposal to raise corporate tax; Treasury General says "only a marginal increase."
By NADAV SHEMER
Teva developing more than 70 innovative drugs
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
For a long time, market rumors have persisted that Yanai was on his way out.
By SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN/GLOBES
The appointment of Dr. Jeremy Levin to CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals is the first time a foreigner has headed the company.
By STEVE LINDE
Yanai will be replaced by Dr. Jeremy Levin, a former senior executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb.
By GLOBES
FDA approves Teva’s schizophrenia drug; Israel Ports fined for polluting; 800 apartments to be built in Talpiot.
Electricity rates to rise 4.7% next week; Osem cuts prices on 35 products; Teva cuts price of infant formula 25%.
Home sales up, prices down in July; "Computers are too expensive in Israel"; Teva buys out partner in Japan venture.
“We don’t get the sense that management is excited to think about its dividend as a meaningful portion of an investor’s expected return in owning Teva shares."
By TAL MOISE/GLOBES
The power station will meet the factory’s needs and Teva can sell the surplus to Israel Electric Corporation .
By GLOBES / AMIRAM BARKAT
Bank of Israel comptroller resigns; Delek Real Estate faces troubles abroad; Teva to face key court hearings.
Knesset c’tee raises royalties from Hot; Teva sues Apotex for patent infringement.
Company's share price plunged after Biogen reported data from its oral multiple sclerosis drug, BG-12, a rival to Laquinimod.
By HILLEL KOREN AND SHIRI HABIB-VALDHORN
Morning flights halted at Ben-Gurion, public transit to operate as usual.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Teva's shares rallied on Thursday in response to the proposed cutbacks, rising more than 15% in one day on the Tel Aviv stock exchange, as of 4pm Israel time.
In response to the reported layoffs, Teva's shares on the Tel Aviv stock exchange were up one percent from the day prior.
The Petah Tikva-based company seeks to reduce its expenses by $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the next two years.
Teva employs some 6,860 Israeli employees.
Stock price at lowest level since 2000
Stock price lowest since 2000
About 40 million Americans suffer from migraines - intense headaches characterized by throbbing pain and sensitivity to light and nausea.
Mylan NV received the green light to produce a copycat version of Teva’s blockbuster drug, Copaxone, which is already on its way to American patients.
Social Finance Israel, led by Yaron Neudorfer and his team, has dipped its toe into the water.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Kare Shultz, currently at Danish Lundbeck, will be tasked with steering the Israeli-based company out of its recent hardships.
Once dominant Israeli drug company Teva Pharmaceuticals continues to be battered.
The Israeli pharmaceutical company opened 17.5% lower in Tel Aviv this morning after losing 17.8% on Thursday.
Teva CEO says acquisition delivers on strategy of increasing presence in key emerging markets.
Deal will further enhance Teva’s goals of delivering the highest quality medicines at the most competitive prices, Israeli company says.
By NIV ELIS,REUTERS
Les scientifiques israéliens sont à l’avant-garde de la guerre contre « la pire des maladies». Tour d’horizon des dernières percées dans le domaine de la recherche
C’est la course contre la montre pour sauver l’entreprise Teva et la lourde tâche en incombe à Erez Vigodman, son nouveau PDG, sur le pied de guerre
Small, medium local authorities out-perform large cities in waste separation.
By SHARON UDASIN
Agreement will allow Teva to save millions of dollars each year by switching from expensive, polluting fuel oil and LPG to natural gas.
While claiming to be acting in the interest of Israel’s workers, facts are stubborn things, and the Histadrut’s fingerprints are all over an Israeli society that is being hobbled by a skyrocketing cost of living.
BY Gidon Ben-Zvi
Home use is expected to begin, first in Israel, next year. Only after succeeding in Israel will it be exported.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Mylan had unanimously rejected Tea’s bid to acquire it for roughly $41 billion earlier in the week.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
Altman/Ta’am has claimed for years that food supplement Mega Gluflex heals, treats, relieves pain from painful condition.
Treatment called revascor appears to be safe and reduced by 78% heart attacks, cardiac death and need for artery clearing procedures in trial.
B "Teva Pharmaceutical's new generic version of the drug Syprine… will cost 28 times what Syprine cost in 2010. We have a crisis in drug prices in this country," Senator Bernie Sanders said.
By RAN DAGONI / GLOBES
The average price of each transaction fell by about 38%, but there was a slight 9% in the number of transactions this year, up to 131 M&A deals.
Outside the meeting, thousands of soon-to-be laid-off Teva employees demonstrated with their families.
A proposal was made that there should be an incentive to other firms in Jerusalem to absorb as many dismissed Teva employees as possible.
By PEGGY CIDOR
In the early years of the state, Teva raised money on the newly established Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel-based pharmaceutical company is battling to protect key patent for $4-billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug that is due to expire in September 2015.
The purchase initially sent share prices soaring by 12 percent.
The Education Ministry will cover the cost of tuition loans that will convert into grants after two years of teaching in the field.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
This comes as the company is laying off thousands of workers in an effort to balance its books
The company making its first gesture, albeit a small one, to the workers and the Histadrut.
By GALI WEINREB/GLOBES
"Israel is poor in natural resources, but rich in human resources."
Teva has received some NIS 22 billion in tax breaks and grants over the past decade, without any conditions regarding layoffs in return.
There are some 1,780 Jerusalemites employed at the city’s two branches of Teva, which for decades has been one of the country’s greatest industrial success stories.
If done right, Israel could turn the Teva crisis from a misfortune into an opportunity.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that American Vice President Pence is “a great friend of Israel and a great friend of Jerusalem.”
By HERB KEINON
The Histadrut labor organization has called on workers across the country to power down machinery and walk out in protest of proposed cuts at Teva.
By MAX SCHINDLER,HERB KEINON,ERIC SUMNER
Teva has benefited from an estimated NIS 22 billion ($6.2b.) in tax breaks and subsidies from 2006 until today.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Teva's CEO Kare Schultz on Thursday.
Protesters blocked the gate to the pharmaceuticals factory.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,MAX SCHINDLER,JPOST.COM STAFF
The strike could affect Ben Gurion Airport, government offices and banks, among other places.
Israeli media assesses that at some 300 employees would lose their jobs.
Why the pharmaceutical giant needs to be bailed out
Teva Pharmaceuticals, Israel’s biggest
company, has seen its share price
halved as generics eat at its profits,
and leveraged buyouts have left it
burdened with huge debts.
In the battle of the giants it is Israel’s Teva that is the heavyweight, and the American company, the lightweight.
It is very difficult to do business in Israel, especially for a start-up seeking to grow independently.
Erez Vigodman, the new CEO of Teva, Israel’s premier global company, has to work fast to pull the conglomerate out of crisis.
“Suddenly he wakes up in the morning, feels he is a giant world class company, and starts walking.”
Beersheba residents now have a bevy of food-buying options, including three new grocery chain stores as well as revamped older shops.
By YOCHEVED MIRIAM RUSSO
Over the past two years, Teva lost $57b. of value, leaving it with a remaining market value of $19b. It owes about $35b.
By GLENN YAGO
Teva’s fall is tragic. But we should not learn the wrong lessons.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While there was great rejoicing in this particular area of the world during Christmas 1917, Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular have less cause for rejoicing at Christmas 2017.
Author Etay Shilony looks at how the brash culture of the Jewish State works for start-ups – but not long-term expansion.
The Mega supermarket chain is the latter-day descendant of the old Histadrut labor federation-owned chain of groceries that once dominated the Israeli landscape.
Does Teva still count as an Israeli company or is it a multinational corporation
whose roots lie in Israel?
By LIAT COLLINS
