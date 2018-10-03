theodore herzl

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Only Theodor Herzl’s "ism" has bucked the trend, remaining fresh, relevant, and a very big success 120 years after its launch.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Asaf Harari, an Israeli graphic designer from Yavne, has introduced a new line of historical action figures from Zionist lore.
By ARIEL ZILBER
It doesn't matter how small or weak Israel may seem, compared to other nations. The power of all other nations combined is only like a drop in the bucket compared to the power of the God of Israel.
By EARL COX
Without the Jewish people and Judaism, Jesus wouldn’t have existed.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
100 ans après, la célèbre lettre ouverte du ministre des Affaires étrangères britannique reste un sujet de controverse. Qu’en pensent les descendants de Lord Balfour ?
By GOL KALEV
Chroniques de l’unique voyage dans la Ville sainte du leader sioniste
A l’occasion de la réédition du livre de Herzl, Altneuland, aux éditions du Marais, rencontre avec Claude Sitbon, l’auteur de la préface
By MYRIAM CLAVEAU
Les Archives sionistes centrales contiennent une profusion d’informations sur la saga israélienne et sur la vie quotidienne du pays.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Selon Nahmanide, l’histoire des Explorateurs date du 22 du mois de Sivan de la deuxième année de la sortie d’Egypte.
By RABBIN CLAUDE BRAHAMI
Herzl believed he could alter world opinion. Many Israelis today think we must simply bow to it.
By EVELYN GORDON
Father of Zionism Herzl had considered plan to settle Jews in the northern Sinai - in the “Egyptian province of Judea.”
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
The trial and false conviction of a Jewish French military officer became an influence on Zionism and French secularism.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Christian love demanded that they try and convert the Jews, but more often than not, Jews felt more wrath than grace.
By TULY WEISZ
“They say no one is irreplaceable, but I don’t know if someone else could have started the great process that Herzl put in motion."
By JTA
Nissim Levy, the new chairman of the Herzl Museum, talks of the visionary’s concepts of secularism and declares: ‘This is the only country for Jews but it has to be a normal county’
By JANICE WEIZMAN
A source in the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Monday, when the Knesset marked Herzl’s birthday, that they are looking into the possibility of such a trip in August.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The vast majority of Israeli Jews – 82% – said the idea of Zionism is still relevant.
The struggle to keep Mount Herzl relevant to contemporary life.
By BARRY DAVIS
Theodor Herzl never returned to the Holy City during his lifetime, but he did after his death.
Matlow is dedicated to ensuring that Herzl’s “If you will it, it is not a dream” attitude is not lost on young people today.
By RENEE GHERT-ZAND
The shopkeepers of Haifa’s main drag paint a portrait of Israel’s struggling small businesses.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
European Jewish leaders pay tribute to victims of Brussels shooting.
By SAM SOKOL
When the Jewish people have great leadership, times of great uncertainty have become times of opportunity and transformation.
By RACHEL SABATH BEIT-HALACHMI
Substantial minority of public thinks Israel has strayed of original vision of Jewish commonwealth in Land of Israel.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
With the fourth-largest Jewish population in Europe, Hungary’s Israel Cultural Center is engaging a new generation of Jews.
A ‘Washington Post’ columnist who once called Israel a ‘mistake’ tells the country’s story
with love and candor, but he is pessimistic about its chance of survival.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
The Palestinian state that cannot be; the Palestinian canton that might.
By PHILIP GOLD
Herzl’s wife never really acknowledged by Zionist movement, paid heavy price personally and financially to support husband.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The anniversary of the First Zionist Congress has produced much pontification on what the Zionist visionary would have made of today’s State of the Jews.
By LIAT COLLINS
Indeed, history shows that when a society in Europe felt humiliated, the Jews were often the ones who paid the price.
The distortion of history is pervasive in the West and in the Arab and Islamic world and must be challenged.
By ELI KAVON
It is nothing short of a British understatement to state that it is not easy in today’s climate of renewed terrorism to focus on human rights.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Ze’ev Jabotinsky was a fierce critic of the majority-rule interpretation of democracy.
By ALAN FELD
Over the past decade Israel has gone to great lengths to fulfill one of the dying wishes of Theodor Herzl, the founding father of modern political Zionism.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The streets of Tel Aviv may show off sleek Bauhaus architecture in place of the ornate palaces of the Ringstrasse, but are no less than Herzl's Vienna.
By RANDI SKURKA
At Beit Avi Chai on Shavuot, Jews of all kinds came to learn together and showed a tremendous amount of respect.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Chaplain Oscar Lifshutz honored for bringing Herzl’s remains to Israel.
By DAVID GEFFEN
As we travel to Mount Herzl, recall what our pioneering Zionist did for us – he set the stage so a state could be formed.
Their childhood was filled with fear; where did these young people learn to raise their voices with such clarity of purpose and determination?
By GERSHON BASKIN