transportation

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
After holding an initial Make It Driveable event in Tel Aviv in 2015, the Ford team decided that returning to Israel was critical.
By SHARON UDASIN
Ride sharing service is running a pilot of UberNight in Tel Aviv where it says passengers only pay to help cover the expense of the ride.
By REUTERS
Plans on track to extend Red Line to Ein Kerem, Green Line to Neve Yaakov.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Though Uber has operated in Israel since 2014, competing with Gett as an app-based taxi service, the innovation that has made the company a global phenomenon remains outlawed in Israel.
By NIV ELIS
Transportation Minister Israel Katz toured the building site of the port on Tuesday, commenting on the impressive progress.
Car2Go set to become the ‘Tel-O-Fun’ for drivers; Huldai: We can create a new, shared transportation culture.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Through this initiative, public bus companies will receive subsidies to buy electric buses.
40-year-old killed riding bike near Kfar Shmaryahu
Kahlon said the expansion will "help the economy grow and close social disparities."
Transportation Minister Israel Katz this week approved the landmark NIS 28.3 billion, four-year budget for the project – the largest amount ever allocated to Israel Railways.
Any immigrants with at least a 5-year-old license will be automatically eligible for an Israeli one.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A quoi ressemblera la Jérusalem de demain ? Une ville sans pollution et un paradis pour les piétons. Tel est le rêve que nous promet le JTMT avec l’arrivée des nouvelles lignes de tramway
By PEGGY CIDOR
"There is no reasonable chance that the project will be completed on time without breaching the safety rules," a senior electrical engineer accompanying the project said.
By AMIRAM BARKAT AND SONIA GORODEISKY/GLOBES
Trains will initially run from Jerusalem via Ben-Gurion Airport to Tel Aviv HaHagana.
By SYBIL EHRLICH
Former US Secretary of Transportation tells "Globes" about his future vision for transportation.
By GLOBES/NATI YEFET
Central to the program will be research conducted together with the Council for Higher Education.
Israeli startup is aiming to make autonomous vehicles more affordable by revamping a key piece of the detection technology.
While only five buses will be operating in Tel Aviv next week, another 17 are expected to join the fleet by the end of the year, the company said.
Transportation Minister Israel Katz said that it is the job of bus drivers to drive, not to deal with cash.
Fifth year of cycling festival draws 500 people. "Cycling gives me a sense of freedom in many ways," says festival founder.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
A-Maze Escape Bus: A unique initiative that brings the escape room experience into the bus.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
This step in the war over the fate of Emek Refaim kicked off on Monday evening with a meeting.
Changes to bus routes in the area.
Elad Malka has opened a Facebook page titled Egged Watch, where he invites residents to detail specific cases of bus service problems in the city.
By the people and for the people.
'In Jerusalem' explores the growing phenomenon of e-biking in the capital.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
Even though the future looks bright for the Shabus with a steady increase in membership, the main goal of this endeavor is, as Wharton explains “to become obsolete.”
By SARAH LEVI
‘In Jerusalem’ sits down with the city’s Transportation Master Plan team to learn what is in store for the capital in the long term.
How the light rail will revitalize Emek Refaim.
By ELIYAHU ZAZON
“We must be realistic about the political realities… We are unlikely to get anywhere by opposing any of the proposed extensions of the light rail system.”
While the reason was valid – to protect the public from terrorist acts such as car rammings – the thinking was faulty.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The plan to run a new light rail line along Emek Refaim Street is not sitting well with many residents and shop owners.
In Tel Aviv, the ‘dangerous wheels syndrome’ is exacerbated by skateboards, roller skates, scooters and Segways. In Jerusalem, the situation is a lot worse.
One way to view the quality of transit in cities is from the perspective of the customer – the rider.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
All there is to know about the Rav-Kav reform.
The new opening date comes after a six-month delay of its expected unveiling.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Rav Kav cards will be loadable online and via machines deployed around towns and cities and at heavily-used bus stops.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
The soon-to-be unveiled rail link is expected to more than halve the time it takes to travel between the two cities.
Despite having been modernized, stretched and multiplied, Israel’s highways are increasingly clogged, begging a public transportation overhaul that might take decades to mature
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Starting January 1, 2018, an increase of NIS 1.7 million will be added to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs budget in order to increase the monthly allowance.
Supreme Court Justice Melcer told the petitioners that they might have good argument if they had a transportation operator,
By UDI SHAHAM
Several liberal groups and a Meretz party lawmaker, Tamar Zandberg, filed the lawsuit calling for public transportation during the 25 hours of the Jewish Sabbath.
By JTA
The lawsuit, filed by the Representative for Equality for Disabled Persons in the name of 45,000 disabled people, was the first class-action lawsuit filed by any government agency.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
2016 was the Israeli airport's busiest year to date, with close to 18 million passengers passing through its terminals.
By EYTAN HALON
After a decade of a steady decline in traffic fatalities, Israel has experienced a consistent rise for the past five years.
By DAVID BRINN
The plan will be able to contribute to Israeli, Jordanian and the Palestinian economies.
By HERB KEINON
The suit, announced by the ministry on Tuesday, was filed at the Tel Aviv HaShalom Court and is asking for NIS 125,000 in compensation.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"This service should have been available years ago."
Blue Line to begin construction in four years, will serve up to 250,000 residents from Gilo to Ramot.
The No. 462 line bus veered off a cliff on Route 60 during inclement weather.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Egged’s drivers are claiming that their management had lowered the salary bonuses
By MICHAEL ZEFF,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Waze Carpool to offer free rides to commuters to aid congestion
Transport Ministry says they were introduced prematurely.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz addressed the disparities in transportation between the Center and the periphery explaining the lack of transportation services in the periphery.
Israel is a particularly good market for electric vehicles because the entire country is smaller than New Jersey.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The Fuel Choices Initiative has a budget of NIS 1.5b. for a 10-year period.
45-minute cruise costs NIS 30 one way, NIS 55 round trip.
The announcement of the precise dates of this long-planned, eight-day closure comes just after Shabbat train work returned to normal, following a period of drama the two weekends before.
High Court: Israel Railways can perform work on Shabbat.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
Transportation minister still has job after train shutdown, but Netanyahu maintains threat to fire him amid turmoil with haredim.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Delays ‘very hard to deal with,’ says one • ‘I’m not against the haredim, but it’s not okay to affect soldiers’ lives,’ says another.
The cabinet meeting comes amid a dispute between Netanyahu and Katz over whether work on the Israel Railways' project needs to be done on Shabbat.
Transportation Ministry director-general Keren Terner questions why this weekend's political dispute over track upgrades occurred now, "even though nothing changed in our work for years."
The fate of the transportation minister is up in air due to his feud with the prime minister; No trains between Tel Aviv and Haifa until 7 p.m. today.
By GIL HOFFMAN,SHARON UDASIN
PMO accuses Transportation Minister Katz of "deliberating attempting to create an unnecessary crisis with the ultra-Orthodox to destabilize the government."
Sources say haredi leaders to demand PM sacks Katz; Gafni "Katz a liar, no agreement for Shabbat work."
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
‘Metro’ investigates how work on the mammoth light rail project has impacted Tel Aviv, one year in.
By CARL HOFFMAN
"This is beyond a revolution – it will improve Jerusalem’s economy, the environment, and it’s fast," says transportation official.
The new mode of travel would bring financial savings to taxi users without hurting the profitability of the industry itself.
Light rail spokesman dismisses civil suit as "publicity stunt," says less than 1% of total users fined,
There is almost no public transportation in Israel on Shabbat, although calls for a solution to this issue are growing louder and more frequent.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Beersheba could already face the likes of Scottish giant Celtic, Austrian champion Red Bull Salzburg and BATE Borisov in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.
By ALLON SINAI
NIS 1.82 billion invested in project to connect cities in 28 minutes.
Egged's national safety officer was also being questioned.
Scans of luggage revealed the arms, which included a grenade, firearm cartridges and dozens of assault riffle bullets.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Next transportation reform "won’t leave single place out," says Katz.
Motorcycle unit of Magen David Adom
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
340 New busses
Metronit
Overcrowded bus lines
Reducing traffic on the Israel's roads
Breaking, turning, and soaring?
By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
If approved, the tunnel would run under Harakevet Street along Mesila Park from the Liberty Bell Garden to the Oranim junction, leaving Emek Refaim untouched and preserving Mesila Park.
A battle over rail works on the Sabbath left 100,000 people without train services and shone a spotlight on Israel’s fragile coalition politics.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
It’s quicker by train.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Rav-Kav smartcards to be used as the card holder pleases throughout the country, on all bus companies and Israel Railways, regardless of where the card was loaded.
A mechanical engineer’s quest to make the goal of interplanetary transportation a reality.
By BEN FISHER
There seem to be no specific plans either to preserve or to demolish the shelter.
A Transportation Ministry law raises the hackles of dog owners.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Though Uber has been operating in Israel since 2014, it only works with taxis.
By YAAKOV KATZ
We are sympathetic to taxi drivers’ concerns, but 44,000 people must not be allowed to prevent millions from enjoying cheaper transportation, additional income and Shabbat transportation.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The divide between people who enjoy their free time on weekends and those who feel imprisoned is not a matter of religion but a problem of socioeconomic injustice.
By LAURA WHARTON
We need a bold new transportation innovation in the 21st century that will reinvent all-weather transportation and introduce intermodal ports systems across the country to resilient transportation.
By DANE EGLI
Apart from some Jewish groups, there is not one body, locally or internationally, that shows us unalloyed good faith.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
What's happening around Jerusalem.
I recall Florida’s reputation as the 'Sunshine State' and so far, nature has not let it down.
By BEN G. FRANK
Japan is known for its love of all things cat, but this cat thinks he's a human.
By OLIVIA FINE