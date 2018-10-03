03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Gray was found in the swimming pool of his second home in Ciney, Belgium, but officials said no foul play was suspected, British media reported.
By JTA
Avec son dernier film, le réalisateur frappe un nouveau grand coup sur les cœurs et les consciences
By BERNARD EDINGER
Le 27 janvier 1945, le camp d’Auschwitz était libéré. Cette date marque également la Journée internationale dédiée à la mémoire des victimes de l’Holocauste
By ROBERT SPIRA
« La forêt en noir et blanc » est la première exposition d’art contemporain du musée du kibboutz des Combattants du ghetto.
By BARRY DAVIS
In 1993, Supreme Court overturned a decision to sentence John Demjanjuk to death based on new evidence.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
In Poland, where he was born, 132 years ago, parliament unanimously passed resolution establishing 2012 as Year of Janusz Korczak.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Jews who noticed the slowing flow of prisoners marked for death, heard of Nazi losses on the Eastern Front, began planning their uprising.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Scholar published book about life, work of pediatrician, orphanage director Janusz Korczak.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Former Supreme Court justice presided over 1988 case in Israel in which Demjanjuk was convicted, sentenced to death for being “Ivan the Terrible.”
By RUTH EGLASH
Investigation based on evidence Alex Nagorny may have been involved in mass killings at the Nazis' Treblinka concentration camp.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP learns 90-year-old autoworker's bone marrow disease degenerating.
Hundred pay last respects to leader of revolt at Nazi death camp, who died Friday at age 93.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
New revelations of horrors of the Holocaust still have the power to stagger.
By MATT NESVISKY
Crowds in Polish capital mark beginning of Jewish resistance against Nazis during World War II.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Documentary TV series "One is Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine" features tile with Star of David said to be affixed to chamber.
By TOM TUGEND
Documentary follows forensic archeologists excavating the site of the Treblinka death camp in an effort to reconstruct it.
By TOM TUGEND, SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Letter describes the transportation of 5,000 Jews daily to the Treblinka extermination camp.
Forensic archeologist uncovers human remains using ground-penetrating radar in order to respect Jewish law, 'Daily Mail' reports.
Conviction of Jon Demjanjuk prompted the reopening of investigations against guards who worked in Holocaust extermination camps.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL IN BERLIN AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
One cannot love good without despising evil; those who are silent in the face of evil are ultimately collaborators.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
It was Lucy Werber's final wish: To have her ashes taken to Poland and sprinkled at the death camp that killed her family.
Samuel Willenberg, Kalman Taigman are devoting their final years to trying to preserve the memory of 875,000 people systematically murdered.
British revisionist historian scheduled to take a tour to concentration camps and former site of Warsaw Ghetto.
By JONNY PAUL
Defense attorney: The paperwork "doesn't matter at all...It doesn't show that he was in the death camp."
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis had a lot of names for John Demjanjuk, but just about everyone agreed he was guilty.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
President receives diary of anonymous writer who conveys frightening picture of Warsaw Ghetto, deportation to Treblinka.
The January 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising teaches us a great deal about the human spirit, about resilience and about courage.
By ROBERT ROZETT
Comment: One can only hope that the appeal will be expedited so that the Nazi war criminal can serve his fully justified prison sentence.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF