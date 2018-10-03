03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Stern bill to enlarge Chief Rabbinate selection committee meets
opposition; MK Orbach supports Stav.
DST extension won't be brought to a vote; bill criminalizing prostitution stays stuck in committees; "Tzohar Bill" unlikely to reach final reading.
“Very severe slander was spoken against all rabbis in Israel, things that have no connection to reality,” Amar says.
Pour éviter le problème du chantage au get, une association milite pour un contrat prénuptial halachique
"The lack of opportunities for young women to be involved in religious services has become a big educational problem for girls."
The new caucus is designed to keep such issues in the public eye, despite the conservative inclinations of coalition parties United Torah Judaism, Shas and Bayit Yehudi.
Ethiopian Israelis have frequently complained that certain local rabbinates refuse to register them for marriage owing to the refusal of some chief municipal rabbis to accept them as Jewish.
Outer wall of the synagogue was spray painted with the comment "In a place where a Jewish state bill bill will be legislated books will be burned," and a pile of burnt books left at the site.
Yisrael Beytenu minister says he is not optimistic about the cease-fire lasting.
Dep. Min Ben-Dahan: deal was done without our knowledge, bill will be passed in first few days of new Knesset session.
Tzohar chairman gets important political endorsement after Yisrael Beytenu announced support for his candidacy last week.
Religious Services Ministry says Jewish couples marrying abroad marry in Jewish, rather than civil, ceremonies.
Many people don't know of a synagogue where they feel comfortable praying on Yom Kippur, say project organizers.
Tzohar chairman defends multi-million-shekel campaign, denies aim was to finance his own candidacy for Ashkenazi chief rabbi.
National-religious rabbinical association begins process to present candidates to challenge haredi control of Rabbinate.
Tzohar rabbinical association slams rabbinate for alienating Israeli public in new public relations campaign.
National-religious rabbinical group unveils new public initiative to help parents through process of having their sons circumcised.
National-religious Tzohar rabbis say they have agreement with rabbinate to end restrictions on its rabbis conducting weddings.
In Tzohar Shavuot program, politicians and rabbis will discuss difficulties Ruth would face today in conversion.
Tzohar has protested restrictions Religious Services Ministry, Chief Rabbinate imposed on its rabbis performing weddings.
One of the obligations of the day is to send small packages of food to friends, neighbors, work colleagues.
The answer is yes: It is the most likely to help this country become a more Jewish and a more democratic state.
Rabbi Ya’akov Ariel says he's uncomfortable with Knesset involvement in dealings of the Chief Rabbinate.
“Harming army is sin and so is hatred," yeshiva head says; MK Katz: Shin Bet planted activists to disgrace settler movement.
Rabbis have been receiving double income- state-funded salaries and private payments for marriage ceremonies.
Move comes following furor last week when religious-Zionist Tzohar rabbinical organization shut down free wedding service.
40 rabbis from Tzohar religious organization vote to approve new organ donor card, assuring donors that procedures are in accordance with Jewish law.
Tzohar rabbis authorized as long as they supply proof of rabbinic ordination, know laws of marriage, currently serve as rabbi, teacher.
Insiders to unity talks between Orthodox MKs, non-Orthodox movements and Jewish Agency say they are not bearing any real fruit.
Israelis, sadly, are infinitely more likely to do their share.
In past years, couples seeking to wed without extensive bureaucracy would fly abroad.
Organization rejects criticism that campaign wasted money, says larger objective of restoring positive Jewish atmosphere attained.
National-religious rabbinical group, Education Minister Piron take offense after Shas spiritual leader calls Rabbi Stav "an evil man."
79-year-old president of the national-religious rabbinical association Tzohar concedes that his age rules him out for the post.
Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu and Hatnua have all publicly endorsed Rabbi David Stav who is loathed by the haredim.
Leader of national-religious group gets important political endorsement ahead of secret ballot election to replace Ashkenazi chief rabbi Metzger.
Modernized version of one of the more obscure ceremonies of the Torah conducted by Tzohar rabbis to protest hit-and-run death.
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi calls on MKs to oppose “Tzohar” marriage reform bill; rabbinate supportive of other efforts
Initiative would allow couples to register for marriage in any municipality, choose between stricter or more flexible rabbinates.
Bill seeks to prevent rabbis from taking money for performing weddings, except for travel expenses.
Religious Services Minister agrees to amend law that would have severely restricted Tzohar's ability to provide wedding services.
It seems to me that the latest negotiations between the P5+1 and Iran are to provide employment for underworked civil servants.
Commentary on last month’s election for Israel’s chief rabbis portrayed an overly simplified contest between two religious camps.
We have an opportunity to renew that which had always made Israel great – a sense of shared purpose, a belief in shared destiny and a commitment to mutual responsibility.
The Tzohar rabbis have brought much needed status to the rabbinic role.
In the interests of freedom of religious expression, the state should stop paying local rabbis’ salaries.
Israel’s marriage laws are a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Recent proposals to liberalize marriage laws to include non-Orthodox streams of Judaism are insufficient.
We must foster religious expression and provide a positive alternative to the Chief Rabbinate’s counterproductive monopoly.
The only conclusion for those concerned about Judaism's public image.