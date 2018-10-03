03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Jim Mattis, on his debut trip to the region as Pentagon chief, was expected to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan and US embassy representatives.
By REUTERS
Hospitals and health clinics rely on backup generators to maintain operations during frequent electricity blackouts.
By ADAM RASGON
"The US move could throw a lifebuoy to terrorist and armed groups, which have begun to lose ground in the region," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, in an apparent reference to ISIS.
By SAMI ABOUDI/REUTERS
Experts and officials ask this question every six months, only to be disappointed. But for now, the answer seems to be "yes."
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
The journey of an American Jew from an Arab university to the Israeli army.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
US defense official says complex $10 billion arms deal will strengthen key Arab allies while maintaining Israel's military edge.
Environmental protection minister's attendance at conference hindered by Shin Bet demand to resolve security issues.
By HERB KEINON
Gulf monarchies are sharply divided on how to respond to the Muslim Brotherhood threat. While Saudi Arabia, UAE see the Brotherhood as a danger to stability, longevity of the monarchies, Qatar embraces it as an ally.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Fifth of executives say business impossible to do without illicit payments.
By THE MEDIA LINE
Dubai grows as racing, trading hub; home-grown studs, other local businesses expand as money overcomes environmental obstacles.
Ahmadinejad’s visit to a disputed island creates new tensions in the Gulf.
New crematorium cuts costs, but shipping expat bodies home remains expensive.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Kerfuffle ensues after 'Forbes' article puts Emirates at bottom of global niceness ranking.
In changing priorities, sectarian rifts have begun to outweigh business considerations.
The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, uses 150 megawatts of power, equal to 1/10 of the output of the world's biggest nuclear reactors.
Allegations of a conflict of interest between Blair’s role as Quartet envoy and the business interests of his private consultancy firm have dogged him intermittently over the last number of years.
Israeli Swansea striker used time to visit family and train with old team Hapoel Tel Aviv instead.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Swansea City's Itay Schechter refused entry to Dubai because of UAE's policy against allowing Israelis into country.
By JTA
CIA, allies tracked plot for several weeks, got informant to deliver bomb outside Yemen, possibly to Saudi Arabia or UAE.
Hacker going by the name "Cyber Terrorist" had dedicated himself to "defense of Islam and the Prophet."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Obama and Netanyahu consult on peace process, Tehran’s nuclear program.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Obama administration proposed selling 600 "bunker buster" bombs, other munitions to UAE to deter 'regional threats.'
First foreign sale for French jet may go to Arab nation, involving 60 Rafale combat jets in a deal reportedly worth over $10 billion.
WikiLeaks: Financial support estimated at $100 million a year was making its way from Gulf Arab states to fund "holy war"; children recruited.
The 'Independent' reports US secretary of state forced to smooth over damaged relations with Gulf States in aftermath of cable leaks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
British Embassy denies 'Telegraph' report which claimed Foreign Office said Britain would "take on board" Arab foreign policy.
By JONNY PAUL
Truck carrying highly corrosion-resistant valves seized by Spanish police; company used false companies in UAE for deliveries.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Gulf states confiscate items en route to Iran, including material crucial to development of advanced nuclear enrichment technology.
The United Arab Emirates welcomes remarks by Iran's foreign minister that regional "peace and tranquility" is in everyone's interest.
Emirati PM tells CNN that if Tehran hits Israel, Iranian cities won't be safe, "they will be gone the next day."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Following visits to Oman and UAE, US defense secretary expresses belief that Teheran's neighbors are concerned over Iran's "aggressive behavior."
The officials also congratulated the Israeli team for their success.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Countries without diplomatic relations are rarely seen in joint military exercises, but few nations would miss an opportunity to work with the US Air Force.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
On the schedule: Putin, Hollande and Abe, plus new PMs of Canada, Poland and Australia.
After the Arab Spring, Egypt tries to balance the growing risks to wildlife and the environment.
By EUGENIA UGRINOVICH
In political terms, the League has gained a new lease on life.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
There has been no sign of a new strategy to end the war in Yemen and Saudi efforts to confront Iran in other theaters including Syria appear to be losing momentum.
What’s behind Qatar’s struggle for Jewish hearts and minds?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Two Qatari war planes twice flew dangerously close to the UAE airliners as they descended towards Bahrain International Airport.
A UAE Foreign Ministry official said Sheikh Abdullah had come to Abu Dhabi at his own request as a guest after the Qatari government placed restrictions on him.
As the US tries to quell Arab isolation of Qatar, a new scandal arises.
The diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbors continue.
The countries give Doha 10 days to comply, failing which the list becomes 'void', the official said without elaborating.
Will the anti-Qatar measures have an effect on oil?
Qatar calls measures "unjustified," claims allegations are baseless. Iranian official warns cutting ties will lead to instability.
Two rabbis from the Orthodox Union Kashrut Division traveled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in order to inspect, supervise and certify the food as kosher.
By JEREMY SHARON
Dubai police chief charges that Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood linked to an alleged plot to topple the UAE government.
Wary of non-Arab adversary Iran, Gulf Arab monarchies have some of the fastest growing military budgets in the world.
Egyptian envoys fly to UAE to discuss recent arrests; Kuwaiti MP
calls for investigation into potential Brotherhood sleeper cells.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Pentagon confirms request of up to $7.6 billion in Lockheed missile-defense system to counter growing regional threats.
United Arab Emirates FM Sheikh Abdullah cautions Brotherhood threatening state sovereignty, urges cooperation against Islamists.
Ramadan period is expected to add to the weighty population; health clubs try to push their way into Gulf countries.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN / THE MEDIA LINE
GCC members to discuss ties amid growing threats from Iran, al-Qaida; seek to avoid heavy influence of Saudi Arabia.
UAE withdrew its Iranian envoy after Ahmadinejad visited the disputed island; source calls upcoming meeting "extraordinary."
Ahmadinejad visit to Abu Musa island, claimed by both countries, called a "flagrant violation" of UAE sovereignty by Gulf state's FM.
State Department shows support for National Democratic Institute, group that was subject of crackdown in Egypt.
UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait take action in protest of violent crackdown on civilians by Syrian President Assad.
Rounding up a three-day visit to Iran, Haniyeh reiterates refusal to recognize, compromise with Israel.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
3 countries willing to take in Syrian leader, sources say; US official: There are significant accountability questions.
Deal includes advanced anti-missile interception system; agreement part of accelerating military buildup of US near Iran.
"Total amount of debt is likely to be higher than the amount we have identified," Moody's manager says.
Economists say civil servant pay hike will hurt drive to expand private sector employment.
Ankara will freeze all financial dealings, block delivery of weapons; UAE announces suspension of flights to Syria.
Leaders refuse to elaborate on steps to be taken if Assad fails to comply with ultimatum; France pulls envoy from Damascus.
Some 70% of UAE residents over the age 18 are classed as overweight or obese, according to a screening done in 2008 by Health Authority.
Emirates try to introduce representation, voters complain council purely advisory; Bahrain holds elections to fill parliamentary vacancies.
Strictures on voting, lawmakers’ powers mean people’s voice is barely heard as voters head to polls in Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia.
Rulers unnerved by regional turmoil aim to nip opposition in the bud by taking to trial bloggers who called for constitutional reforms.
Expat increase at 3 year low; economists say reliance on foreigners risks social dislocations, drains resources.
Gaddafi forces attack only big rebel stronghold left in west, Misrata; developments come after rebels recapture Ajdabiyah.
Gaddafi forces pull out from the strategic city; Western air strikes hit sites controlled by Libyan forces near rebel-held Misrata.
Warplanes bomb Gaddafi troops; African Union says planning to facilitate talks; coalition says 153 sorties flown, 16 missiles fired in 24 hours.
Analysts say the unique Saudi move has crossed a red line for Iran which may prompt it to intervene as a counterweight.
Iran balks at foreign troops in neighboring kingdom while US, Egypt urge restraint.
By OREN KESSLER, HILARY LEILA KRIEGER IN WASHINGTO
Bahrain TV says state of emergency to last 3 months; king authorizes army to take over; French FM says G8 hopes for democratic transition.
Second demonstrator killed in clashes with police; authorities fire tear gas, as protesters mourn man killed in first Egypt-inspired protest in Gulf.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities fire tear gas, bird shot as mourners gather for a funeral procession for 31-year-old man killed in first Egypt-inspired protest in Gulf.
UAE has taken in leaders from Thailand, Pakistan, Chechnya, Uganda, Blackwater's founder; ex-Egyptian president rumored to be next.
Details of case remain murky, but divisions over Iran's nuclear ambitions may have prompted arrests of suspects of spying in Oman.
US looking at ways to help Gulf countries strengthen the sanction regime against Teheran and cut down on smuggling.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Cables give account of UAE officials requesting details on credit cards issued by US bank to suspects in Dubai assassination of Hamas leader.
Over 20,000 camels, their owners from the Gulf have converged in Abu-Dhabi to participate in the Al-Mazayin camel beauty competition.
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
US cables showed Arab leaders wanted military strike, but change tune at Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Abu-Dhabi.
After decades of absence, commercial cinema returns to Saudi Arabia; sociology professor "surprised" at "mixing of sexes in the cinema."
By DAVID E. MILLER/THE MEDIA LINE
"I wanted to persuade the Qataris that they could play a more positive role on the Palestinian issue and stop helping Hamas."
By MARTIN OLINER
If Abu Dhabi denies Israel and Israelis the most basic gesture of respect on a national level, that denigration inevitably will filter through to personal treatment.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While including the United States and Italy, the UAE and Israel’s participation in the complex air operations is noteworthy.
By MICHAEL TANCHUM
Relations between Israel and the UAE have had their ups and downs over the years.
The Muslim community in Australia has the perfect right to express any concerns it has with its alleged treatment.
By DAVID SINGER
On the back of social stability you can build a stable political system, and then you can build a flourishing economy.
By BARRY SHAW
History has shown that sanctions can work when they have a resolute and united world behind them.
By TODD WARNICK
Iranians’ attacks on Sunnis stem from their hatred of the Arabs. The pervasive belief in Persian racial superiority is not something to be taken lightly.
By AYMENN JAWAD AL-TAMIMI
As US, Europe assess, respond to political quakes in key countries, they shouldn't lose sight of repercussions of an atomic breakthrough.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Tennis: 24-year-old Israeli beats world No. 557 Fatma Al Nabhani of Oman 6-3, 6-1.
By ALLON SINAI
Israel’s swimming team arrived in Dubai under tight security ahead of the start of the World Short Course Championships.
By ALLON SINAI AND AP
The US-based company will pay a $3 million fine to the US government for its purchases of over 5,500 ancient Iraqi artifacts which were smuggled through the UAE and Israel.
Court case comes as Persian Gulf state tries to curb people sending middle finger emojis on messaging platforms.