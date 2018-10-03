03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
UK Labor Party leadership front-runner had been expected to attend pro-Palestinian protest as Israel plays Wales in soccer next month
By HERB KEINON
The large banner, hung in the city of Bristol in southwest England, was designed to highlight "Theresa May’s... relationship with Israel," said one of the organizers responsible for the image.
By JTA
Britain is gearing up for the June 8 general elections.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Conservative Party official issues warning ahead of June 8th elections.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Shortly after the announcement was made, Jewish community leaders and organizations voiced outrage at the appointment.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Revelation comes a week after Corbyn compared Israel to ISIS.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
The former MP is alleged with misappropriating government funds for his private charity Viva Palestina.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
No clear favorite for control of 10 Downing Street in upcoming UK elections.
By JERRY LEWIS
In light of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, most polling stations had increased security as they opened on Thursday morning.
By JOSH DELL
As the UK prepares to open negotiations with the EU in the coming weeks, Thursday's general election could mark a turning point in the UK's political landscape for years to come.
By EYTAN HALON
12 arrested in connection with car ramming, stabbing spree by terrorists that killed 7, wounded 48
The veteran campaigner's triumph, by 313,209 to 193,229 votes, cements his authority over the deeply divided party and will fuel his drive to turn Labour further to the left.
By REUTERS
Forecasts show an overall majority for the Conservatives of 328 seats in the 650 seat House of Commons, a result beyond the party's most optimistic forecasts, and their fist majority since 1992.
A divided electorate, post-vote confusion...it all sounds familiar.
By DAVID HOROVITZ
Jockeying takes its toll on markets as FTSE-100 plummets.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conservative head says he's ready to govern UK, Brown bids remain PM.
Deeply divided electorate, post-vote confusion, rival victory claims.
The premier called the UK's prime minister to express Israel's solidarity with Manchester in the days after the lethal terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 22 people.
For now, Israelis who feel that elections and their aftermath take too long can only look at the UK with envy.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"None of this is at all helpful in the pursuit of peace,” group tells the Post.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The aftermath of the recent UK general election.
By BRENDA KATTEN
No one seems to have any concrete policy proposals to contend with Israel's issues – just slogans.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The only piece of good news about a Corbyn victory is that a Labour Party led by him would be an absolute certainty to lose the next general election.
By DAVID NEWMAN
When a Jewish leader, Benjamin Disraeli, was previously at the heart of an election campaign in Britain, it provided an occasion for an unprecedented and far-reaching brand of anti-Semitism.
By TAL BUENOS
This past week’s election in England and that in Israel two months ago beg the comparison of what role the media played in each campaign.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK