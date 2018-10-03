us israel relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
On Thursday Congress approved the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act to include $705 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"The purpose of this act is... to ensure that United States taxpayer funds shall not be used to support the military detention of Palestinian children."
By JTA
"Israel is one of our closest friends and allies, and it is important that we stand with her and honor this important milestone," say the initiators of the resolution.
Jared Kushner may be confounded by Israeli-Palestinian history, but the events of July may have shown him this history is inescapable.
A special White House envoy to combat antisemitism is another position US President Donald Trump has not filled as of yet, to the dismay of many in the Jewish community.
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is considered to be one of Israel's most loyal advocates and has announced her retirement after close to three decades of serving the public.
The list includes 78 terrorist acts from September 2014 to December 2016 which the White House deems underreported by the media.
Any cut in the number of aircraft the US Navy purchases might mean an increase in the cost for Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Former US presidential candidate accuses DNC chair contender of shifting his stance on the Jewish state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
US vice president speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The US secretary of state is speaking at the Davos economic forum.
Trump gave the donation years ago in honor of David Friedman, his choice of ambassador to Israel, former MK says.
By LAHAV HARKOV
'With half of the Jewish world out of Israel, we have to think about them and the ramifications of our decisions, including our legislation, on them. In the end, we are one nation.'
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
The State Department insists that discussions are ongoing at a high level, and its decision on the PLO office was driven by legal, not strategic, determinations.
Arab media has reported that despite constant promises from Trump that the US Embassy in Israel would be moving to Jerusalem, he has no such plans.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
"People need to consider if it’s worth one Israeli, Palestinian or American life to move the embassy to Jerusalem.”
The speech will also address what the State Dept. calls "misleading" accusations by Israeli officials that the Obama administration drafted and forced the UN resolution to a vote.
By REUTERS
Jason Greenblatt describes a US policy with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is 180 degrees different from that of past administrations, either Democrat or Republican.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
AIPAC is working to adapt to the Trump White House, a polarized Capitol Hill and an ever more fragmented Jewish community.
By ELLIOT JAGER
Alejandro Mayorkas talks about Russia’s election interference, ‘his’ Cuba deal and vetting Syrian immigrants to the US.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured me that he too was ready to reach for peace. He's a friend of mine and he means it," Trump tells troops in Sicily.
By EYTAN HALON
Five-day exercise will simulate massive missile attack
The behind-the-scenes story of one of the most crucial defense deals Israel has ever snagged with its greatest ally.
Jerusalem and Washington representatives have convened to discuss how to increase "the availability of affordable housing" for Americans and Israelis alike.
Israeli television series are taking Hollywood by storm, and the industry's experts explain how they use the small screen to take diplomatic steps in Israel's favor.
Eight American mayors took a tour of Israel with the AJC (American Jewish Committee) Project Interchange.
By SARAH LEVI
This survey also revealed that out of those 136 participating countries, Israel tied with the United States on overall happiness of employees at work.
Ayoub Kara, who is not Jewish himself, praised Trump for having "a proven track-record in opposing antisemitism and religious extremism."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Kahlon also asked Mnuchin to exert pressure on the Palestinian Authority in the war against money laundering and terror financing.
By SHARON UDASIN
Ten American pilots and their wives took a VIP tour of Israel to see what has become of the country since they helped to fend off the surprise onslaught by its Arab neighbors 44 years ago.
The American-born Knesset member warns that Israel will lose significant support from the US over its recent decisions regarding the Kotel and conversion eligibility.
Haley arrived at the Kotel on the first day of her visit to Israel. She will later visit other sites in the Old City, including Holocaust museum Yad Vashem.
Israel's President couldn't hide his excitement upon meeting one of Israel's greatest supporters; "We appreciate your strong stand on the world’s most important stage"
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The non-binding Senate measure was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
In the past, the legislature's Speaker Yuli Edelstein criticized leaders who didn’t come to parliament, but now he’s keeping mum.
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford pointed at Iran, Hezbollah and Syria threats during Israel visit and promises US collaboration as the challenges mount in the region.
Israeli officials reportedly wanted Trump's visit to coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Six Day War and Jerusalem Day, which is often celebrated as the reunification of Jerusalem.
‘Israel’s strategy is to be as friendly as we can with any administration,' says New York Consul-General Dani Dayan.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Although the US and Israel have strong extradition relations in most cases, the ministry, at least for now, has decided that this case is exceptional.
“There is no doubt that main problem for us and around the world is the axis of evil from North Korea to Tehran to Damascus to Hezbollah in Beirut."
Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog, PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address second day of summit.
Lobby focused on reforging bipartisan congressional support.
Despite the number of governmental agencies charged with combating antisemitism, no one seems to know who is in charge.
By HERB KEINON
President Rivlin tells American Jewish leaders that he appreciates both the Left and the Right and does not want Israel to become a bipartisan issue.
Contrary to what the Israeli Right and Left's spin doctors are saying, nothing much actually happened in Washington during the joint press conference.
David Friedman chairs an American nonprofit organization which is funding a newly-approved apartment building in the West Bank.
The FBI has recently reopened Joe Alon's files as its head investigator hopes to bring this mysterious case to a close.
this mysterious case to a close.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The CEO of the New Israel Fund said that they "will not accept an Israel that is for ultra-nationalists only," in response to the VP's hour-long interrogation.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Thursday’s announcement shows that Netanyahu has lost whatever period of honeymoon grace he might have had with the Trump administration.
Israeli parliament speaker Yuli Edelstein reportedly told his US counterpart that he would be very pleased to see Trump forge ahead with the move.
By JOY BERNARD
In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem activists show solidarity.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The conversation lasted less than 30-minutes.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Liberman pushed for the establishment of an Anti-Terrorism Coalition that would include Israel and moderate Arab States in their fight against radical Islamic terror.
“I plan to speak soon with President Trump about how to counter the threat of the Iranian regime, which calls for Israel's destruction.”
Tells ‘Post’ he’ll participate in multi-faith prayer wishing luck to president-elect.
By UDI SHAHAM
Donald Trump is looking more and more like a godsend to the Jewish right and a disaster
for those on the left. But this may be a case of "be careful what you wish for, lest it come true."
Israel Policy Forum's Dr. Nimrod Novik said Netanyahu made “a series of very unimpressive, almost hysterical, certainly pathetic threats to various countries."
Some look forward to working with David Friedman while others are quite upset.
David Friedman is the anti-Martin Indyk.
The flag that today is synonymous with the Jewish state has a uniquely American history.
Before getting too giddy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers should pause to see how Donald Trump tackles the problems of the Middle East.
Donald Trump’s US election victory could be a blessing for the prime minister – or a curse in disguise.
“It doesn’t mean we will agree about everything all the time, I don’t think that will be the case, but I’m sure we will know how to work together."
“I look forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region,” Netanyahu said.
An excerpt from
Yaakov Katz
and Amir Bohbot’s
book ‘The
Weapon Wizards:
How Israel
Became a High-
Tech Military
Superpower.’
By YAAKOV KATZ,AMIR BOHBOT
There are many ways to fight terrorism. But there are also steps that can be taken by our lawmakers.
By MARTIN OLINER
Trump’s uncompromising rhetoric has earned him a considerable fan base in Israel, where his approval rating is healthier than on his home turf.
By JACK ROSEN
Reports noted that this year was different than years past, in that more Israelis who live in Jewish communities in the West Bank were invited.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In politics, everyone talks in “political speak.” I expect that a storm will erupt if future discourse is carried out in this tone.
By NACHMAN SHAI
As someone who cares more about Israel’s security interests than political interests, I’ve grown concerned about the growing debate over which American political party is more supportive of Israel.
By STEVE ISRAEL
The warmth felt in the White House toward democratic and hi-tech Israel are likely to rekindle the ties that have bound the US and Israel for most of the past 70 years.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
When before has America had an envoy who, en route to one of the world’s most troubled regions, tweeted a picture of his tallit and tefillin for the morning prayers in Frankfurt?
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
"I am compelled to respond with disgust to recent attempts in the press and on social media to libel this American patriot."
By TRENT FRANKS
Trump’s approach of pragmatic deal-making is cause for cautious optimism.
By AMIR PERETZ
Israel cannot afford to be overly identified with the Trump administration, which is shaping up to be one of the most divisive in American history.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"Well done, gentlemen. We get the point. You really, really don’t like settlements, you have problems with Israel and you hate Prime Minister Netanyahu’s guts."
The Carter-Obama school of foreign policy weaklings cower before anti-American dictators but kick Israel.
By GIL TROY
Might it just be that the era of the American Jewish Left preaching and moralizing to us Israelis about the conduct of our affairs is ending?
By DANIEL GORDIS
What is needed from the new president is a clear articulation of a coherent foreign policy, for America to show leadership for its allies, and repair its image as a toothless superpower.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
On Tuesday night, Netanyahu went to sleep thinking – like the rest of the world – that he would wake up to Hillary Clinton as the next president of the United States.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israelis are transfixed by the specter of seeing a dear friend that was once held as the epitome of what a country could stand for descend to chaos usually reserved for the Middle East.
By DAVID BRINN
The UN’s egregious discrimination and demonization of the Jewish state is simply anti-Jewish hate and incitement.
By SHERWIN POMERANTZ
While Nikki Haley has sparred with Trump on a host of issues, the two seem to be in line on how Israel should be treated at the United Nations.
Keith Ellison said "At the time, I did not grasp [Louis] Farrakhan’s antisemitism," also expresses regret for opposition to assistance for Israel during last Gaza war.
US ambassadors "represent the views of President-elect Trump, and not their own views when they get elected and appointed into these positions," Reince Priebus said.
Those in most non-oil producing countries don’t know ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.
Trump's victory places a right-wing government in charge of the United States, which could work in conjunction with a right-wing Israeli leadership.
One change he hinted at was the removal of the restriction on Israel not to ask the US for additional money as stipulated in the new 10-year $38 billion military aid deal signed in September.
Hillary Clinton’s inner circle speaks to the 'Post' on how her administration will handle relations with Israel and Iran.
American citizens living in Israel lean Republican and many, despite the scandals, are set to vote for Donald Trump, citing his position on Israel and the Middle East.
By HUNTER STUART