Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Travel companies have begun to put together kosher travel deals while keeping prices affordable.
By MOTTI ZIMRAT
Chelsea Football Club owner will reportedly fly into Ben-Gurion airport on private jet with family, friends to celebrate festival in Israeli resort.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Tourism Minister Uzi Landau; calls development "consumer revolution"; system assigns hotels ratings on a basis of 1-5 stars.
By NIV ELIS
Bill would increase the number of mandatory vacation days from 14 calendar days to 21 in the first year, 23 the second year, 25 the third year.
While some kosher tour operators advertise, the ultra-Orthodox do not. With them, everything is by word of mouth – and it obviously succeeds.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Touring 2,ooo kilometers and years of European civilization via the Danube and Rhine
By IRVING SPITZ
Outre la flore unique de cette belle forêt en plein cœur du désert de Judée, Har Amasa offre une vue imprenable sur Tel Arad
By MEITAL SHARABI
Health ministry to announce possible campaign over attentuated- virus vaccine in drop form to children to wipe out the wild polio virus.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The magic starts when you roll up to the entrance.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The food in the South Tyrol has many Germanic influences, so many shops sell copious amounts cold cuts and cheese.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
DINING IN Pacific’s Edge Restaurant comes with majestic views of Point Lobos.
By GEORGE MEDOVOY SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Blacklisting does exist in the travel industry, and does not necessarily require a physical list.
By MARK FELDMAN
The decoration and furnishing reflect the sea motif with shades of blue and pure white that radiate tranquility and calmness.
By TALY SHARON
We were impressed with the attention to detail that went into every dish brought to the table.
By MALKA HABERMAN
The controversial decision to delay the Lag Ba'omer vacation has been reaffirmed.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Bombs could be made by using easily obtainable ingredients that are available in supermarkets and home improvement supply stores.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Foreign Ministry discourages visiting the isolated dictatorship.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya, boast exceptional settings and signature five-star service.
By NERIA BARR
The bill would institute a three-year trial run, after which the Knesset would consider expanding Sundays off to all year round.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Bill increasing vacation days passes early vote completely unopposed.
Take a luxurious winter break in Ein Gev, a magical spot on Lake Kinneret
By MAX BERLIN
The Economy Ministry, Histadrut labor federation, and Manufacturers Association reached a deal to raise the minimum number of vacation days, currently set at 10, to 11 in 2016 and 12 in 2017.
If approved, allotted vacation time to be upped from 10 to 12 days per year.
A short stay at the Astral Maris provided much-needed relief from daily stress.
By SUSAN LERNER
Manara Lodge services the adjacent Manara Cliff site, offering many activities for children and adults.
By LIAT COLLINS
The Kulanu MK came to the conclusion that the current law on vacation days are based on the assumption that people were likely to stay in the same workplace for much of their adult lives.
PayPal shopping expert Sophie Ancely gives some advice about booking holidays online.
Navalny’s candidacy has divided Russian Jews, torn between the candidate of an establishment that has been generally good for the Jews and an opposition leader who promises to restore democracy and good governance.
By JTA
“We seek justice and we hold out our hands in peace," Peres says at Valley of Slaughter in Ponar forest.
An amazing weekend at high-end Ben Ami zimmer and spa.
By DANA ZAX
Sailing on a luxurious liner offers a chance to practice the art of taking it easy.
By BEN G. FRANK
A wonderful trip in the Western Galilee, who knew such gems await there?
What does a female-focused holiday entail?
From natural pools and the sea to outdoor escape rooms, here are some ideas.
Exciting family visits along the prestate sites of Aliya Bet
Thinking of your next trip? Why not Alaska? Even though its capital is inaccessible by car, and traveling does take some planning, it’s well worth the effort
By ITSIK MAROM
The Caesarea National Park is a place where you can take a journey back in time to ancient days and also watch a beautiful sunset.
Dutch design is clean, well planned and perfectly executed, like so much else Dutch. The message is clear and it just makes you feel good.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
All that’s left to do is take your loved one in hand and set out for a romantic adventure.
How to best enjoy the holiday of love.
The North offers all the exciting experiences required for families and individual travelers to have an amazing vacation.
Today, there are 97 rooms and more than 200 employees. Still, more than 30 years after Hazan bought it, the hotel is known for its simplicity and peacefulness.
Canada’s collection of wild North Atlantic islands provides a tranquil yet vibrant getaway.
Israel is home to a multitude of fantastic beaches. Here are five of my favorites.
Nahal Shofet – located near the center of the country – is a river that flows all year long and offers a variety of short and long trails.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Since extreme times call for extreme action, here’s a great option for the whole family.
The Carmel-area town offers a taste of wine, history and tranquility.
A Safed couple teaches kindergarteners sustainable living
Nahal Shikma is a stream lined with sycamore trees.
A memorable week in the Caribbean aboard the 5,000-passenger ‘Norwegian Escape’.
By DAVID BRINN
‘My thanks are for you, Ischia, to whom a fair wind has brought me rejoicing with dear friends from soiled productive cities."
By SHAWN RODGERS
The ‘Times’ trip to Iran will set you back a minimum of $7,995, but the real question is how much will turning this aggressive state into another travel destination on par with Venice.
By BARBARA SOFER
Another telltale sign of getting on in years.
By HERB KEINON
Right now Israel doesn’t top any summer holiday lists. Indeed, summer occupancy rates at hotels in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, typically near 100 percent, have swung below the 50% mark.
By HANNAH BLUSTIN
The Ritz-Carlton has taken the concept of private vacation residences in Israel to a new level.
By RITZ CARLTON
Israeli cuisine, international standards
By DAN HOTEL
A family vacation at the Dan Hotels
The Kfar Giladi Hotel offers beautiful scenery, comfortable rooms and plenty of history.
Using a long-term, global perspective, Tali Yativ custom designs dream trips, making a small idea about a big vacation a reality.
By TALI HERDEVALL
The villas are located in the Mercatale municipality, where you can stock up on necessities and enjoy a good espresso.
By SHAI ADAM
Nir Etzion is a lovely home away from home, even for just one night.
The latest Herods Hotel joins the chain’s exclusive high-standard line.
By JASON MESKIN
With more similarities to Israel than you think, Taiwan has become a natural destination for Israelis.
Airlines excelling in customer service do so by helping flyers enjoy even most routine aspects of travel
A birthday vacation conundrum.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
The hotel features 266 luxurious rooms, spacious personal balconies, a pool and a dining hall full of delights.
By SIVAN AZULAY
Cypriots can teach us a thing or two about tourism and hospitality.
By MOTTI VERSES
The Elma Hotel in Zichron Ya’acov offers more amenities than most.
A sweet deal from Airbnb
By SARA NADAV