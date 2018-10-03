03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump said that the women are a "testament to strength, faith, perseverance in the face of unspeakable adversity and challenge."
By REUTERS
Trump's promise to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would upend decades of US policy.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
The Italian movie ‘Habemus Papam’ takes a comic, human look at the inner workings of the Vatican.
By HANNAH BROWN
Harvard researcher's new book claims that Catholic authorities helped SS men find exile, avoid trial, in years following World War II.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Built by the French, Vatican-owned Notre Dame de Jerusalem a meeting point for mix of people.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
The pope's words will be closely watched following his decision not to use the word "Rohingya" in public during his four-day Myanmar trip to avoid a diplomatic incident
"May he protect children who suffer from conflicts in which they have no part, but which rob them of their childhood and at times of life itself."
His shock demise fueled press speculation that he might have been murdered.
How to promote dialogue among young people? Jewish education and the Vatican think they have a way.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Deliberations are reportedly underway about Pope Francis's possible second trip from the Holy See to the Holy Land.
While his talks in Saudi Arabia and Israel were mostly friendly, the meeting between the pontiff and US president had the potential to be a little more confrontational.
Delegation dances and serenades pontiff during meeting at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
By JTA
Pontiff invokes 1933 Nazi seizure of power in Germany in warning Europeans against populism.
Thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square applauded as the tiny nun known as the "saint of the gutters" in her lifetime was officially elevated to join the Church's more than 10,000 saints.
The Vatican and European Jewish leadership discussed their mutual interests in combating racism and what they perceive as a disappearing freedom of religion.
By JEREMY SHARON
Audience with Pope results in acceptance of President's invitation to visit Israel, strengthen relations with the Vatican.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Following up on his congratulations upon Pope Francis' election to the papacy, Peres set to visit the new pope in person.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President tells bishops visiting J'lem that Jews, Muslims, Christians of Holy Land will welcome Pope Francis I with love.
By SAM SOKOL
Deputy Foreign Minister Ayalon: J'lem is on verge of signing agreement to formalize diplomatic relations with the Holy See.
By HERB KEINON
President discusses issues of security, scientific cooperation and Middle East peace with new envoys.
Local church leaders deny report IDF planning to build fence on its land in Cremisan Valley so that it could remain on Israeli territory.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Dr. Zion Evrony officially becomes Israel's sixth ambassador to the Holy See, hails relationship based on "mutual trust."
Archbishop Giuseppe Lazzarotto, former envoy to Australia, will serve as apostolic delegate in Jerusalem and Palestine.
The parties issued a brief statement almost identical to one released after previous round of talks last June.
Previous adviser Dan Ashval is appointed ambassador to Finland; Ben-Hur previously served as ambassador to Vatican, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
By LAHAV HARKOV
PA president says once Palestinians gain membership in UN, "we will surely resume peace talks with Israel."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Mordechay Lewy, Israel's Vatican envoy, caused controversy when he spoke warmly about Pope Pius's treatment of Jews.
Catholicism’s premature change of guard may produce a sorely missing north-south bridge.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
On December 30, 1993, Israel established full-fledged diplomatic relations with Catholic Church.
The pope gets a new tree from the PM, the Salomon clan gears up for a get-together, and filmmaker Joseph Cedar wins a "Jewish Peoplehood" award.
“KKL-JNF Makes a Vital Contribution to Israel’s Relations with the Rest of the World”
By KKL-JNF STAFF
The Government of Israel and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund presented the Vatican with an ancient 400 year-old olive tree.
Two rabbis, including Israeli Abraham Steinberg, join the Vatican's Pontifical Academy advisory committee.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The cemetery Mass was attended by US Ambassador to Italy Lewis Eisenberg and the acting US ambassador to the Vatican, Louis Bono.
Deputy foreign minister invites Pope Frances to Israel at the Vatican; Pope intends on visiting, but no formal date set.
During Holy Thursday ceremony, Pope Francis includes women for the first time in history; Prays for his "Muslim brothers."
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
During traditional Holy Thursday ceremony, Pope Francis includes women for the first time in history; Prays for his "Muslim brothers."
"Unholy alliance" object to language on sexual, reproductive, gay rights in UN declaration urging to end violence against women.
Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to succeed Benedict XVI as new pope.
Pope Benedict resigns, becomes 1st pope since Middle Ages to quit; Metzger praises pope's inter-religious outreach.
At age 85, pope steps down: "I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfil the ministry entrusted to me."
Group’s chairwoman Maria-Paz López says reporters should promote journalism, not their own faiths.
By RUTH EGLASH
From porcelain Nativity scenes to inflatable Santa Clause heads, a look at the world celebrating on December 25.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
During Christmas Day message Pope Benedict XVI condemns Syria violence, calls for stability in Iraq, Afghanistan.
Rights group says it lodged more than 20,000 pages of reports, evidence that Catholic clergy committed crimes against children, vulnerable adults.
Pope Benedict uses visit to Zagreb, Croatia to highlight his concerns over spread of secularization and urged for new legislation supporting traditional values.
Pope Benedict XVI meets PA President Abbas at Vatican, says its urgent that Palestinian state, Israel "live in security, at peace with neighbors."
Benedict XVI stops several times to bless babies held up to him from the pews as he proceeds down St. Peter's Basilica without incident.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vatican synod brought openness in dialogue between religions, despite Israeli media focus on comments about Jews no longer being chosen people.
By JONAH MANDEL
ADL: Statements “worst kind of anti-Judaism, bordering on anti-Semitism”; Wiesenthal Center urges Pope to reject Bustros remarks.
By JONAH MANDEL AND LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG
Theophilos III, in first meeting with Francis, seeks support on Jerusalem real-estate issues.
By UDI SHAHAM
This tale of controversy led to great change both within the organization of world Jewry and within the power of the Papal authority in Rome.
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
In message to Rome's chief rabbi, Pope Francis says he hopes to continue progress in relations between Catholics and Jews.
ADL "reassured" by nomination of Pope Francis I, citing Jewish connections; WJC: Bergoglio to strengthen Israel-Vatican ties.
Avner Moriah's work juxtaposes the Hebrew text of the Bible with the artist’s interpretative drawings.
Vatican program for September trip shows Pope will meet members of the Jewish community first, then Muslims on the second day.
Ambassador Lewy now says his comments were "premature."
By JONAH MANDEL AND REUTERS
Mordechay Lewy says Pius should be credited with saving Jews; comments are new twist in old controversy on pope's place during Shoah.
Pontiff expresses gratitude to delegation that ‘the aspirations of the Jewish people for a home in the land of their fathers have been fulfilled.’
Senior Vatican delegation reaffirms "chosen" status of the Jews at annual meeting with representatives of the Chief Rabbinate in J'lem.
Leaders advocate strengthening of alliance between faiths in light of rising ‘religious’ hatred and Middle East uncertainty,
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG
US cable reveals Vatican officials reneged due to concerns about pressure to declassify records from WWII-era pontificate of Pope Pius XII.
Renzo Gattegna calls for continuation of initiatives dedicated to reciprocal understanding; demands renouncement of Jew conversion intent.
Analysis: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict played prominently
on the sidelines of the Vatican’s two-week conference.
Following the Pope's meeting with Abbas, relations between Israel and the Vatican are on shaky ground.
By DAVID SINGER
The newly-displayed Vatican archives show us that many of today’s challenges are not new.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Seventeen Jewish skeletons found in the UK allegedly share DNA with the Fogel family of Itamar, creating an inextricable link between Christian anti-Semitic sentiment of medieval times and that of today.
By ELWOOD MCQUAID
The Pope’s new book confronts some of the anti-Jewish libels surrounding the Gospel which led to the persecution of Jews for almost 2000 years. But perhaps the Holy See should be far more vocal in denouncing the many voices that incite the people of Israel on a daily basis.
By ROBERT S. WISTRICH
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Catholic official in Tripoli says "so-called humanitarian raids have killed dozens;" UK's Hague calls for Gaddafi cabinet members to defect.
A year in review: UN Hariri tribunal, Stuxnet virus in Iran, US pullout from Iraq, Vatican's Middle East bishops synod, re-launch of peace talks.
Iraqi Christians will not have a "merry little Christmas" as many flee the country out of fear for their safety and lives.
The Vatican is to be commended for its decision.
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
Prayer and hope, words and actions, are neither inherently good nor fundamentally evil.
By Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Rouhani chuckled when confronted by reporters about the “cloaks” placed on the statues.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Next June 3, the world will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of a remarkable man: Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, better known as Pope John XXIII.
By BARUCH TENEMBAUM
Israel-Vatican relations during the papacy of Benedict XVI.
By ODED BEN HUR
I realized that he believes that Pope Pius XII was a righteous man who did everything to save Jewish lives during Holocaust.
By BRIAN R. FREEDMAN
Despite the conciliatory efforts made by the Vatican toward the group, the Society has remained committed to its belief that it is correct, and that the established Church is the heretical institution.
By MARK WEITZMAN
That the UK should have led the way in promoting Jewish-Christian relations was ironic, given the troubled history of Jewish existence in the country.
By EPHRAIM MIRVIS
The slandering of Israel is growing at an alarming rate among the most important Catholic journalists.
By GIULIO MEOTTI
Paul’s message in defence of Judaism was ignored by the Catholic church for centuries.
By YOCHANAN BEN-DANIEL
Bishops in Rome tossed theological equivalent of hand grenade, threatening to blow up decades of efforts to improve Catholic-Jewish relations.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Bishops from this region have distorted both church teachings and the facts to sully Israel, while the Vatican has remained silent.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The oche, a line that is 2.369 meters from the target, is a term from what sport?
Notre Dame cathedral is the right place for pilgrims who cannot subsist solely on spiritual sustenance and architectural delights.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM
IN PICTURES: From Riyadh to Jerusalem to the Vatican, the two Trump women have been combining fashion and religion.
By AMY SPIRO
Francis and Trump are due to meet at the Vatican on May 24 while the president is on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.
The issue of wealth and income inequality “is the great economic issue of our time, the great political issue of our time and the great moral issue of our time,” says Sanders.
‘Day of Dialogue, Reflection and Prayer’ brings together representatives of many
world religions and even agnosticism.
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDE
Pilgrims gather in Assisi, Italy for a meeting of world religious leaders called by Pope Benedict XVI to promote peace and freedom of religion.
Biggest event in Rome since John Paul's 2005 funeral; more than a million gather near Vatican; Pope's coffin exhumed, put on display.