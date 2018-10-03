03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Espresso Bar, a popular coffee bar chain in the Tel Aviv area, serves more than an expressly vegan menu.
By YONI COHEN
A small place off the flea market in Jaffa offers wonderfully cooked
health food that is actually tasty.
By NORA BERLIN
According to some, Mediterranean meals are among the healthiest in the world.
By FAYE LEVY
The extensive menu at Shiboleth in Ra’anana reveals how diverse and delicious a vegan diet can be.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Lampados to launch ‘3D flavor experience’ at Cologne sweets show.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"Why do we think it's OK to kill a chicken and not a dog, while other societies think it's OK to kill a dog but not a cow?"
By TAMARA ZIEVE
From chicken soup to fruity gazpacho, incorporating Judaism into animal-free cooking.
By ELISA SPUNGEN BILDNER/ REUTERS
Pulver, who has led 32 Birthright trips so far, said he sees a real difference in this group of participants.
By AMY SPIRO
Vegan sisters turn Jewish classics on their heads.
WZO uses Israel’s vegan culture to cultivate connections with Israel.
Et un hamburger de synthèse pour la 2 ! L’idée vous étonne ? Pourtant, d’ici peu, il sera sans doute possible de déguster du poulet ou du bœuf de laboratoire
By NOAM LEVIATAN
There are nearly 500,000 Israelis with type 2 diabetes and hundreds of thousands more with prediabetes, in whom diabetes can be prevented with major lifestyle changes.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
November 1 is dedicated as World Vegan Day, to kick off awareness month; events be held around the world.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"With the understanding that veganism is a global trend that is developing especially here in Israel, we decided to provide a solution to this segment of the market too."
JLM Sushi offers a genuine taste of the Orient
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Tel Aviv was recently dubbed the “vegan capital of the world” by British newspaper 'The Independent.'
As part of the global anti-McDonald's day Israelis will protest in Haifa and Tel Aviv against the global fast-food giant.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Health, compassion for animals drive move to plant-based diet.
By NICOLE BAUKE
"For decades the dairy industry has brainwashed the public with billion-shekel ad campaigns," says organizer. Report finds Israeli cows are most productive in the world.
Zakaim serves up delicious ethnic vegan cuisine.
By BUZZY GORDON
The band is one of the many star turns lined up for the forthcoming Haifa Live Festival, which will take place in the downtown district of the city on September 6 to 8.
By BARRY DAVIS
Miss Kaplan’s spring menu improves on an already good thing.
Israelis buy more soy, less dairy and meat compared to years past.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Observant Jews and Arabs, health nuts and environmental activists alike have all embraced Israel’s newest culinary craze: veganism.
By ALLYN FISHER-ILAN
Rabbis and Jewish communities are exploring the idea of meat- and dairy-free diets that agree with religious law.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
"For all those who expressed pity on us, this is what we ate," Yacimovich wrote before listing the menu in detail.
Eatwith welcomes an Italian chef with a difference.
Some 400 food establishments in Tel Aviv are certified "vegan friendly," including Domino's Pizza.
By REUTERS
Thousands of people participate in variation of traditional holiday cook-out, substituting schnitzels, hamburgers and hot dogs with soy and mushroom-based lookalikes.
By SHARON UDASIN
Free of all animal products, plant-based food can go a long way.
Despite the austere desert landscape surrounding it, lush gardens embellish the Black Hebrews’ “Peace Village” located in the dusty Negev city of Dimona.
By LIRON SHIMONI
Far from being limited, a vegan diet can be very varied and quite delicious.
Due to health problems, Ofrit Barnea had to change the way she and her family members led their lives, including drastic changes in their diet.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Holiday desserts can be enticing even without butter, cream or eggs.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Dr. Zvia Schiffer is an advocate of veganism in preventing serious ailments such as cancer and heart disease.
A luau my Orthodox Jewish mother would have loved.
Cooks find plenty of ways to make tasty desserts without eggs or dairy foods.
Simon Brown and Melanie Brown Waxman have reached audiences worldwide teaching macrobiotic principles related to "chi" energy.
By LAUREN GELFOND FELDINGER
Chef Jessica Porter will be giving cooking classes in Israel. Here, she talks about how macrobiotics can transform bodies and souls.
Vega also sells fun products, like an egg-free matza ball mix at Passover. For Independence Day, picnickers devoted to toasted marshmallows can pick up a bag of the Vega gelatin-free product.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Tel Aviv has a surprisingly large number of vegan restaurants, and non-vegan restaurants that have several vegan dishes on the menu.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Several hundred Israelis reject meat and hold a vegan barbeque organized by the Vegan Friendly Israel organization in Tel Aviv.
By NATHAN WISE
Our readers weigh in.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Many religious Jews seem to be unaware of prohibition on causing suffering to animals, or don't consider it important.
By RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ
Animal right’s group teams up with comedian in new campaign.
A lifelong quest to make the world a better place knows no boundaries.