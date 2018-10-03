vegetarian

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Even if you don’t eat seafood, you can enjoy an array of fish, pasta, steak or vegetarian dishes at Rokach 73.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Carnivores and vegetarians alike can eat to their heart’s content at Arnold’s kosher restaurant in the North.
By ROBERT WAGNER
With his drum-set dressed in Israeli flags and his guitarist dressed in drag, Morrissey plays a show to remember in Tel Aviv.
By YONI COHEN
The Kitchen Market in the Tel Aviv Port offers pretty looking plates, fine food and a great atmosphere.
By JONATHAN GILAD
A small place off the flea market in Jaffa offers wonderfully cooked
health food that is actually tasty.
By NORA BERLIN
When cooking a meatless meal, look for flavor, texture, heartiness and visual appeal.
By JACKIE BURRELL
Mezze serves non-meat cuisine in all sorts of interesting, appetizing and healthy ways.
By ELANA KIRSH
International chef and food historian Gil Marks shares secrets of delicious dishes and the unsung Jewish heroes of world cuisine.
By LOREN MINSKY/ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
The institute revealed on Tuesday that 80% of the population eat fresh produce daily or almost every day.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Pulver, who has led 32 Birthright trips so far, said he sees a real difference in this group of participants.
By AMY SPIRO
WZO uses Israel’s vegan culture to cultivate connections with Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“Treated wastewater-irrigated produce exhibited substantially higher carbamazepine levels than fresh water-irrigated produce."
Celebrity chef Moshe Segev designs an innovative menu for the esteemed guests.
Health, compassion for animals drive move to plant-based diet.
By NICOLE BAUKE
"For decades the dairy industry has brainwashed the public with billion-shekel ad campaigns," says organizer. Report finds Israeli cows are most productive in the world.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Nagila offers diners a good reason to rejoice.
By ARI BAR-OZ
Observant Jews and Arabs, health nuts and environmental activists alike have all embraced Israel’s newest culinary craze: veganism.
By ALLYN FISHER-ILAN
Eatwith welcomes an Italian chef with a difference.
By BUZZY GORDON
Free of all animal products, plant-based food can go a long way.
By FAYE LEVY
Stock up on fresh produce at the farmers’ market at the Tel Aviv Port and catch a glorious sunset.
By NERIA BARR
Try these vegetarian recipes for the nine days leading up to Tisha Be'Av.
By GOURMETKOSHERCOOKING.COM
Ramadan starts this week, and we obtained a few traditional recipes that are made for the festive suppers.
Full of color and flavor, these beans will soon be counted among your faves
Summer salads are fresh, fruity, and full of vibrant colors and flavors.
A great summer dish with fresh tomatoes.
Works nicely as a side dish with chicken enchiladas or tacos.
An easy, hearty soup: good for a cold winter's evening.
This three-step dish is easy to make, can be served cold, and is always perfect to bring to a picnic.
A three-step veggie salad, packing in some tart fruit for a punch.
Try a different kind of salad--one without lettuce!
Israel's favorite vegetable--eggplant--is the key ingredient to this easy pasta dish.
Don't be intimidated by the truffle vinaigrette--this innovative side dish will impress anyone.
A healthy, go-to side dish.
This recipe involves some time, some frying, and some cholesterol: not for the faint of heart.
A perfect fusion of summer flavors.
Simply season some tomatoes--no cooking involved!
Boost your protein with quinoa.
Dress up spinach salad with fresh feta.
Making bread has never been so easy.
A pinch of cayenne pepper spices up this pasta salad.
A one-step recipe every Jewish household should have.
Toss together a gourmet salad in under five minutes.
A twist on regular marinara sauce: red sauce, and white sauce.
Sometimes the classic is always the best.
A classic dessert--try adding some walnuts for a crunch.
A different twist on meringues--mixing with chocolate.
A traditional red velvet cake with the addition of fresh fruit--adapted to make it parve.
A gourmet salad that will only take you ten minutes.
A sweet treat laced with cinnamon.
A savory and flavorful recipe: goat cheese and spinach complement the mushroom flavors.
Cumin and curry give this 20-minute dish its exotic flavoring.
The most popular side dish with an easy, delicious addition.
These popovers look as pretty as they taste: a great holiday side dish essential for Shavuot.
The simple addition of shallots gives your green beans a crispy kick.
A different version of a roasted potato--the easiest side dish you will ever make.
Dress up your simple pasta salad: perfect for a summer picnic.
A fresh gluten-free soup with a gourmet garnish.
Only one simple direction with this delicious soup--throw everything in a crockpot.
A twist on a classic soup that the whole family will love.
A different take on traditional soups: using fruit.
A fresh, chilled soup--perfect for a hot summer day.
Back to the classics--everyone's favorite soup.
Warm up with these recipes for wintertime stews.
By PHYLLIS GLAZER
Chickpeas are used differently in different parts of the world. As the weather turns cold, it’s time to explore good ways to prepare them.
Alternative medicine expert Natalie Marx answers your questions: How does being a vegetarian physically change you?
By NATALIE MARX
Zucchini, one of the most versatile vegetables, can be prepared in many different ways and replace other, more expensive ingredients.
As the nine days continue (and even afterwards), we are taking a break from meat. Here are some simple pasta and bean recipes guaranteed to fill hungry tummies.
Here are five easy recipes that won't exhaust you.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Weaver recommends rotating the types of greens you eat to balance the nutrients they provide.
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Madison recommends browning vegetables to flavor soups and stews.
A perfect occasion to jump-start a diet or a healthier eating style.
Hunt and gather edibles growing around you.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The vegetarian moshav trades the traditional carnivorous barbecue for nature walks and a picnic
By ILANA SRAIER-PHILLIPS
In India you are what you eat, and devotion to strict vegetarianism is a trait common to many upper caste Hindus.
By SONIA FALEIRO
A lifelong quest to make the world a better place knows no boundaries.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN