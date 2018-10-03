03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In light of alleged role in international drug trafficking, Trump administration imposes sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami.
By JTA
Colombia's Jewish community is hundreds of years old; mix of Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, and Ashkenazi communities.
By DENNIS WASKO
There are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Jews in Venezuela – out of a total population of 29 million – down from 20,000 in 1999.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Riots, violence, food shortages driving Venezuelans out.
Case of Conservative converts source of dispute between religious leaders and Interior Ministry.
The nine Venezuelans, who went through a Conservative conversion, will immediately be converted again by a Conservative rabbi and then be allowed to come straight to Israel on A5 visas.
“There is no argument at this point as to whether they are affiliated with a recognized community.”
“We are going to trust in God and fight for our right to be Jews in the land of the Jews.”
Strikingly few Israelis question what is prompting hordes of Latinos to move from their homes.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Cotler received a Special Award from the Venezuelan National Assembly citing his advocacy work for the freedom of political prisoners in the country.
By JEREMY SHARON
Government either looks the other way or does little to curb anti-Semitic acts, B’nai B’rith International representative says.
By SAM SOKOL
Venezuela joins Common Southern Market for singing free trade pact; Malki signs agreement in Uruguay.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Les juifs du Venezuela optent de plus en plus pour l’aliya à mesure que la situation du pays se détériore
"Maduro could not have asked for a greater gift from Trump," said David Smilde, senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin American.
By REUTERS
President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro requested to speak on the phone with US President Donald Trump only to be refused.
The country that has driven its people to poverty, bloodshed and despair is the same one that last decade set out to shame the Jewish state.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nicolas Maduro compared the treatment of his country's officials abroad to the Nazi persecution of European Jewry.
Opposition says results are too close to call after former bus driver Nicolas Maduro becomes Venezuela's latest president.
Ahmadinejad, Raul Castro among leaders in Venezuela for Chavez's funeral; US not sending high-level officials.
Chavez described as someone who kept Palestine "in his heart"; symbol for those "scarred by imperialism" Ahmadinejad says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Venezuelan state media, Chavez backers regularly “vilify” opponent Radonski, derisively referring to his Jewish roots, study finds.
Magazine puts Star of David on image of Henrique Capriles Radonski, who is of Jewish descent.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
With Ahmadinejad, Chavez at his side, Nicaraguan president calls Gaddafi's death a "crime."
Venezuelan, Iranian leaders express mutual respect, fire anti-US snipes as Ahmadinejad starts Latin American trip.
Iranian president set to arrive in Venezuela as part of Latin American swing in the face of increasing sanctions.
South American leader says Syria, Libya "resisting imperial aggression, the attacks of the Yankee empire and its European allies."
Following UN General Assembly in New York, Iranian president will travel to Venezuela; Chavez won't come to UN due to medical condition.
MIT professor, old time friend of Chavez, claims Venezuelan president unnecessarily tightening his grip on Caracas government.
German paper says Iranians paid cash to build mid-range missile launch pads on Paraguana Peninsula; Iranian engineers visited site in Feb.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
WikiLeaks: US cable reveals that Israeli defense official worked together with Chile gov't to monitor "unusual activity."
The report surveys 194 countries and 14 territories around the world; Middle East and N Africa remain region with lowest level of freedom.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
US Secretary of State saw the Venezuelan President at the inauguration of new Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Move comes after Chavez rejects US choice to be next ambassador to Caracas and dares Washington to cut diplomatic relations.
Several groups condemn event as glorifying terrorism.
By JONNY PAUL
Chavez says $100 million fund will pay for oil refinery in Syria; president also expropriates US-based glass company operating in Venezuela.
Bodies of Moises and Sapir Aruh to buried in Haifa tomorrow as police investigation in Mexico City for the killers continues.
By JPOST.COM AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Venezuelan president's meeting with Ahmadinejad follows news of Russian deal to help the S. American country build nuclear power plant.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jewish community members say murders go against trend of improved security in Mexican capital, citing drop in the number of kidnappings.
EX-scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory allegedly offered to help Venezuela develop a nuclear weapon.
Controversial president who severed ties with Israel in 2009 to meet with community leaders amidst concerns of anti-Semitism in state media.
US Republican rep: terror org may be working with drug cartels.
Syrian president meets Chavez in Venezuela, condemns blockade of Gaza.
Visiting Foreign Minister, Peres discuss mutual interests.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Venezuelan government cites noncompliance with new regulations requiring socialist leader's speeches to be televised.
By AP
Russian media reports claim new contracts for Russian submarines and tanks may be discussed during Venezuelan president's visit.
Comes after Colombia claims anti-tank weapons found in a rebel arms cache came from Venezuela.
By AP AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Former Iranian diplomat tells Ch. 2 Tehran will have know-how to make bomb in a year, adds Venezuela provides Iran with uranium.
Official claims military exports are a result of significant advances in avionic technology leading to drone manufacturing.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Tehran wants ties with other Latin nations should Chavez lose his battle with cancer, US official says; comments come after Ahmadinejad's recent tour of Ecuador, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Cuba.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
US military chief also points to US efforts to create missile defense architecture in Eastern Europe to defend against Iranian capabilities.
Nuclear physicist quoted as saying Venezuela unable technologically to help Teheran develop atomic bomb.
With Caracas set to sign an agreement to purchase the system, Israel is concerned that Teheran will eventually obtain the anti-aircraft system.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Venezuelan president calls Pentagon report "totally false."
Relations between the two countries collapsed in 2009 following the conclusion of Operation Cast Lead, a three-week armed conflict fought between the IDF and Hamas militants.
Solution reached in Knesset on Venezuelan converts’ aliya
The Cabo Cuba Jazz band performs in the Hot Jazz series.
By BARRY DAVIS
“What does Israel plan to do with the Palestinians? Will they be disappeared? Does Israel seek probably to wage a final solution sort of solution as was perpetrated against the Jews?”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"Our candidacy and our country has been subject to tremendous pressure, a campaign of disinformation, of infamy, of lies," says ambassador Rafael Dario Ramirez.
Venezuela – ‘Iran’s biggest ally’ – to join Human Rights Council.
With countries lining up to recognize the ‘state of Palestine,’ South America has dived fully into the turbulent waters of the Middle East
By DIEGO MELAMED
International lawyer Robert Amsterdam doesn’t shy away from using verbal heavy artillery in his battles on behalf of prominent clients.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
Nicholas Maduro, denying that his government has an anti-Semitic bent, said his grandparents were of Sephardic Jewish descent.
Capriles, grandson of Holocaust survivors, calls for recount after losing Venezuelan presidency race which was mired in controversy.
Venezuelan opposition leader of Polish Jewish descent expresses outrage over comment made by acting president.
Following death of Hugo Chavez, Jewish leaders around the world express concern for Venezuela's Jewish community.
ADL says the report is deeply troubling and is a further sign of the government of Hugo Chavez's inveterate bias against Jews.
Communal Jewish leader at WJC say "Homegrown advocacy initiatives in
the region require Israeli gov’t support."
“In Venezuela we have state-sponsored anti-Semitism and anti-Israeliness... Our state media lets Arab speakers talk but does not allow us to respond.”
Center's Latin American rep. slams Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela for failing to condemn Libya's violent crackdown on popular uprising.
Jewish community raises concerns with US diplomats in Caracas regarding the hostile environment created by the Chavez government.
Economy, violence and anti-Semitism cited as primary reasons for decline over the last decade.
Human rights commission demands that Chavez gov’t act against anti-Semitism.
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
Designer Carolina Herrera prefers to work – and to work hard – dressing women in her designs and wearing them herself.
By RONIT MATHIAS
Professional and educated, a new wave of South American Jews are settling comfortably in Miami. But their reality is flight from a dangerous situation.
By BEN G. FRANK
A Venezuelan’s guide to Persian cooking.
By DEBI RUBIN
A taste of Venezuelan street food at the Totuma arepa bar.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Diesel fuel is expected to arrive in Banias this week as Syria faces shortages; no blanket embargo exists on Syria.
Ortega offers political asylum to Libyan leader in move supported by US; UN Human Rights council suspends Libya.
Chavez in Teheran says US is "on the verge of collapse" as he pledges friendship to Ahmadinejad in an effort to end "imperialism."
Why did Chavez, who gave so little respect to anyone in life, deserve respect from the international community in death?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Let us hope that for the sake of Venezuela’s Jews, the situation changes under the country’s new president.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Neutrality cannot possibly justify inaction in the face of evil; Inaction can be tantamount to complicity.
Tehran-Caracas link could prove an important issue on which to challenge Obama’s overall military record.
By EDDIE WALSH
Obama rejects US’s leadership role; Foreign leaders can only react with astonishment and – if they are hostile – laughter.
By BARRY RUBIN
Last week’s uranium deal maneuver between Iran, Brazil and Turkey demonstrates how traditional US allies have decided that there’s no profit in lining up with a president given to apologies and appeasement.
By C. KRAUTHAMMER
The Venezuelan president seems to be willing to do almost anything for attention.
By YOAV TENENBAUM
Socialist president defeats youthful opposition rival; win extends Chavez's rule to 20 years, health permitting.
Marching in place and swinging his arms, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez embraces exercise as he battles cancer.
Venezuelan president comes home after receiving cancer treatments in Cuba; video shows him meeting with Fidel Castro.