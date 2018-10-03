vladimir putin

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The documents reveal new aspects of the plan, including the proposed involvement of a Russian company currently under US sanctions to manufacture nuclear equipment.
By REUTERS
Trump calls reports that he held a secret meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin "fake news."
The encounter between Trump and Putin was one of the most eagerly anticipated meetings between two leaders in years.
Two leaders face first tête-à-tête today.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The comments came while at a press conference with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An "attempt at humor gone wrong"?
Trump: Assad 'evil' – Tillerson in Moscow – Russia vetoes Syria resolution.
One anonymous Trump aide says "the story is a fantasy."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"I really think that the rare constellation of a right wing government, a favorable administration in DC and an international situation that enables it, should allow us to proceed."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Both Trump and Abbas are relying more heavily on Russia to play a larger role in their relations with Israel.
Abbas has called on Russia and a number of other states and organizations to undertake the role of mediating such a multilateral peace process.
By ADAM RASGON
Netanyahu said that Israel, by its presence in the region, is the central factor in the Middle East blocking the spread of radical Islam.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Israel and Russia have a complicated relationship. One senior Russian diplomat said recently that Israel and Russia were “frenemies” in Syria, a combination of friends and enemies.
By HERB KEINON
“We will not remain passive,” Netanyahu said, adding that he said this in “a clear and detailed manner” to the Russian president.
The incoming Trump administration intends to move ahead with its plans to move the embassy regardless of criticism from Arab nations.
Religious life in Russia is dominated by the Orthodox Church, which exerts considerable political influence and enjoys the support of President Vladimir Putin.
By ANDREW OSBORN/ REUTERS
Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, a Russian billionaire, is reportedly "close to the Kremlin" according to a report released by the US Treasury Department.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited alleged antisemitism in justifying the invasion into Crimea, which he said was to protect ethnic minorities there during revolution.
By JTA
He may not have broken the law, but Kushner’s meetings spell trouble for the White House.
By BEN SALES/JTA
La visite historique du souverain d’Arabie saoudite à Moscou atteste que Vladimir Poutine est bien le nouvel homme fort de la région
By ZVI MAZEL
The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote.
Speaking weeks before an election he is expected to win, Putin said that a nuclear attack on any of Moscow's allies would be regarded as an attack on Russia itself and draw an immediate response.
As the US was distracted by Trump’s tweets and self-doubt, authoritarian regimes in the Middle East were on the march this year.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“No need for empty words or gimmicks, including glowing orbs, when you’re busy actually working for peace and against terror.”
Assad, rarely seen outside Syria, traveled to Russia to discuss his country's future with President Putin.
The reference to Russian threats was not merely a description of vague intimidation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Russia and Iran are allies in Syria and the main backers of President Bashar Assad.
Will Moscow heed Israel and Saudi Arabia’s concerns about Iran in the region?
Putin and Moon met on the sidelines of an economic summit in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok amid mounting international concerns that their shared neighbor plans more weapons tests.
"Russia condemns North Korea's exercises... (But) ramping up military hysteria will lead to nothing good. It could lead to a global catastrophe," says Russian president.
Netanyahu and Putin have met six times since September 2015, and they will soon meet again.
On the larger geopolitical level, what is happening in eastern Ukraine matters, because it knits together a series of conflicts in the post-Soviet period.
The ultimatum issued by the Russian leader is a display to voters at home that he is prepared to stand up to Washington.
President Putin said Trump in reality was a different person from the one seen on TV.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,REUTERS
In a special interview with NBC News, Russian President Vladimir Putin adamantly denied all allegations concerning his government's involvement in US affairs.
Putin says Russia was ready to hand a transcript of Trump's meeting with Lavrov over to US lawmakers if that would help reassure them.
US officials pointed the finger directly at Putin for personally directing the hacking efforts and primarily targeting Democrats.
The Russian diplomats have 72 hours to leave the United States.
“Will Iran entrench itself in Syria, or will this process be stopped?” Netanyahu said. “I made clear to Putin that we will stop it if it doesn’t stop by itself. We are already acting to stop it.”
"I think that the main lesson of the rise of the Nazis and then the defeat of the Nazis, is one must powerfully stand up to the murderous ideologies when they appear," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said that he will also speak with the Russian president about Iran's ”unending efforts to militarily entrench itself in Syria, something that we are adamantly opposed to and act against.”
The meeting is expected to deal with Iran and its involvement in Syria.
The last time the two leaders met was in August in Sochi.
The Russian president cracks a joke about the Israeli army to deflect the panel.
By AMY SPIRO
The Israeli leader is standing up to the Russian president.
Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay wished Netanyahu well, even though he said he was not particularly optimistic.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Former National Security Council Advisor Yaakov Amidror says Netanyahu's visit to Sochi is important so that the Russians have an understanding of how Israel will act if its hand is forced.
Netanyahu and Putin have kept in close contact in recent years, with the Israeli leader visiting Moscow four times in the last 16 months.
Vladimir Putin reveals all in a new Showtime documentary airing this week.
In making this decision, Trump is signaling that he is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin even if Russia has incriminating material from the time he was a businessman in Moscow.
By YOSSI MELMAN
PM to discuss Syrian civil war developments in meeting with Putin in Moscow on Thursday.
Moscow’s imperial resurgence is ready to spend itself, but in 2016 it dominated the int’l system.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says 800 civilians have been killed by government bombing and shelling.
Russian state TV cited military officials as saying the aircraft had not been brought down by enemy fire.
More than 500 people have been killed in the strikes by pro-Assad forces in the past week.
Grigory Yavlinsky, a veteran liberal politician who is running for president in elections next month, called on President Vladimir Putin to disclose how many Russians had been killed in Syria.
According to Abbas, Trump’s decisions on Jerusalem have disqualified the US from sponsoring the peace process between the Palestinians and Israel.
With the war on the ISIS “caliphate” coming to an end in Iraq, many are wondering how many more shahids, or martyrs, will be swept up in the violence.
Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly offered Netanyahu a comprehensive deal that would include a demilitarized zone stretching 40 kilometers from the border.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Iranian and Turkish presidents had agreed to support a Russian proposal for a "Syrian people's congress."
Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin's website.
Finding itself on the losing side in the war in Syria, Ankara realizes it must play ball with the ayatollah.
By SIMA SHINE,GALIA LINDENSTRAUSS
Russia dramatically altered the landscape of the Syrian civil war after its intervention in September 2015, but the war is far from over.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Syria’s focus on the Euphrates valley redraws the strategic balance of the parties involved in the country’s six-year civil war.
Israel cannot expect Russia to act against Iran in Syria, says former US ambassador Robert Ford.
The ceasefire is due to start on Sunday and was announced following Trump's meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is especially keen on exerting his country's influence on conflict-worn Libya.
Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he thought the deal with Iran was the "worst deal I've ever seen negotiated," adding that "I think it was a deal that never should have been done."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Russian embassy, on behalf of Putin, came into possession of a 1.5 bedroom apartment in the heart of the city following the death of his high school teacher.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The innocent people in eastern Ghouta pay the price for the inability of the imperialist powers, the US and Russia, to reach an agreement that would end the bloodbath.
By DAVID MERHAV
This week in social news.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The popular perception is that Putin is building a political process outside of the UN exercise.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Russia has the West’s attention because of “collusion” – but not bloodshed and violence.
By TETYANA STADNYK
Trump, the most inconsistent and uninformed president in recent history, may be much more of a threat to the Jewish state than its embattled prime minister realizes.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan are right that, as of now, they are the victors in Syria. But let us not empower them by believing them invincible.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The Russians would not necessarily see the enemies of Iran and Turkey as their enemies.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
The Russian president and the Saudi monarch came together to discuss their mutual interest – oil.
By MICAH HALPERN
What does the average American know about Russia?
Since 1970, over 3,500 people have been killed in terrorist attacks within the Russian Federation.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
To change people’s feelings about Jews, we must approach with honesty the trope that if anything goes wrong, it’s the Jews’ fault.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Everything Putin does is calculated. Everything is for a purpose and the consequence of each action is known in advance. No move is left to chance and no act is without purpose.
Exclusive poll finds 71% see Russia as threat to US, NATO and Israeli security.
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
In this brave new world, or nightmare, depending on who you ask, Russian President Vladimir Putin is the rational model.
On Capitol Hill a new pragmatic leader is emerging in Donald Trump, but Europe is still congested by the uncertainty.
By RIDVAN BARI DE URCOSTA
The Gulf Arabs have been made painfully aware that the real threat to themselves comes not from Israel but from within the Islamic world.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
