water and peace in the middle east

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt calls on the Palestinian Authority to eject Hamas from power in Gaza.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Palestinians and Israelis agreed Sunday to Joint Water Committee activities after a six-year freeze, hoping to update the area's aging infrastructure.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Due to the Ramadan holiday, Israel has increased the water flow to Palestinians at night, when the usage is particularly high after the fast.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon revolves around Lebanon's rejection of the maritime agreement signed between Israel and Cyprus in 2011
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The additional quantity is expected to begin flowing within the next week, a COGAT spokeswoman told The Jerusalem Post.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,SHARON UDASIN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
An estimated 1.2 million Palestinians in Gaza still have no running water, according to report released by organization that has directors based in Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.
By SHARON UDASIN
EcoPeace: The state comptroller’s report presents “a scathing assessment of failure for more than two decades of Israeli government action and inaction.”
Natural resource loss could spur violence, disease spread in the region, says INSS senior research fellow Dr. Oded Eran.
Developing new sources critical to quenching region’s thirst, says Water Authority.
Israel will sell Jordan an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Lake Kinneret.
The programs follow “unprecedented” UK-Israeli scientific cooperation, including the biggest bilateral science conference in April.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Environment Ministry expressly blamed Water Authority Commissioner Alexander Kushnir for delaying the project.
New research network will operate under the auspices OSCE and will include Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
“We shouldn’t miss the opportunities to improve the chances for peace among the three countries.”
The water shortage in Gaza and the West Bank is critical, and a solution to these issues could strengthen Israel’s ties with its neighbors.
Tens of thousands go dry for three weeks, Water Ministry, Water Authority, municipality and Hagihon utility trade blame.
Plant will provide 6,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily to approximately 75,000 Palestinians in southern Gaza.
The swimming season began only on May 1, but there have already been deaths.
Daniel Pipes to ‘Post’: Only Israel, with its cutting-edge scientific prowess, can offer assistance to the region.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,SHARON UDASIN
No longer the economic challenge and strategic obsession it has been since the Jewish state’s inception, water has been trickling its way back into Israel’s evaporating lakes.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The deal will release 33 million cubic meters of water to the PA, relieving a serious shortage in the Palestinian territories.
As drought continues to strike the northern region for the fourth year in a row, the Water Authority has ceased pumping water from the Kinneret almost entirely.
“In your effort to build peace between Israelis and Palestinians... we urge you to prioritize the issue of water,” the lawmakers wrote Trump in an official letter.
Fusing permaculture with Shavuot at the Israeli version of the Burning Man festival
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Ministry is leading the charge on the project, working in conjunction with the Defense Ministry.
By SHARON UDASIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
If bill passes Knesset approval, Israeli households will see a drop in water prices caused by VAT reductions.
Likud MK Amsalem has made it his mission to lower water prices.
By LAHAV HARKOV,SHARON UDASIN
Inclement weathercancels end-of-Passover hiking plans as well as traditional Mimouna festivals.
Signing the agreement on Thursday is National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Silvan Shalom, alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Water and Irrigation Minister Hazim El-Naser.
Stabilization in the water sector has made reduction in tariffs possible.
Trilateral co-directors of EcoPeace Middle East send letter to Norway urging for participation of third-party mediator on water and electricity issues.
The MP surprisingly announced: "I have personally invited the Israeli ambassador to Cairo, Chaim Koren, to a dinner at my house next week to discuss the Nile dispute and other important issues."
Officials hope the inauguration of a new water pipleline and reservoir near Hebron will change the state of water past the Green Line, especially in the southern part of the West Bank..
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
USAID mission director for West Bank and Gaza: Palestinian economic development improves prospects of peace agreement with Israel.
By NIV ELIS
Dry winter is caused by a phenomenon called “blocking,” in which most rain systems are “stuck” in Western Europe, expert says.
By sharon udasin
CEO of IsraWEA criticizes gov't decisions regarding wind farms and slashing wind sector quotas.
A water pipeline from Turkey to Jordan would relieve their water shortage and turn the country’s vast uninhabited desert into an oasis, providing homes and employment for millions of refugees.
By MOSHE DANN
Water is essential for a life with dignity and parties to conflict, government donors and humanitarian organizations must work together to support resilient urban services during armed conflict.
By CHRISTINE BEERLI
Water and wastewater management cannot and need not wait for a political settlement, and the public, must demand from our governments to act now.
By CLIVE LIPCHIN
The world is going to see Iron Dome as a reason Israel can take risks. We should see it that way, too.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
By MOSHE APELBLAT
Contrary to what Schulz was advised by his friend in Ramallah, Israeli and Palestinians per capita consume equal volumes of fresh water.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
Helping Palestinians to solve their water issues is not only the right thing to do, it would provide considerable political gains.
By JPost Editorial
Economy Ministry trade attaches in China have been working with Chinese authorities to incorporate Israeli technologies into the country’s expansive water network.