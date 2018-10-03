03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Drudge Report is about 3 things: getting news in easy-to-read format; reading news at a glance; a website that loads in under a second.
By ISSAMAR GINZBERG
Antislavery groups assert that there are at least than 10 million slaves in the world today, and perhaps more than double that number.
By ASHER MEIR
New owners shifting balance of power from J'lem, where company was founded and where engineering sits, to NY, St. Louis.
By NADAV SHEMER
Some investors disgruntled over buyout deal.
By SHARON WROBEL
New online venture takes on objective journalism.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Keeping anti-Israel hackers off our Web.
By DAVID SHAMAH
"Brands today are not just names of products. They're part of popular culture, and people connect to the brands that they like far more intensively than they did in the past."
An Israeli website finds out.
By BRIAN BLUM
The site enables people around the world to ask IDF soldiers personal questions about their army service and life in Israel.
By YAAKOV KATZ
English campaign website seeks to encourage immigrants from English-speaking countries to join the party.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Fabrice Epelboin est un fervent partisan de la liberté d’opinion sur Internet, au point de défendre parfois l’indéfendable aux yeux aux yeux de la Communauté Juive.
By BERNARD MUSICANT
Former head of Kol Al Arab found guilty of sabotaging online rival Asunara as part of plea bargain.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Walla Mazal Tov” lets you do everything from searching for a wedding hall to having your kid learn his bar mitzva portion virtually.
Israeli company develops technology called Kangaroo to detect and protect young Internet users from dangers in the virtual environment.
By ALEXANDRA MAN/ NO CAMELS
Initiative meant for both educators sharing materials and "regular folk who want to learn more."
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
Facebook joins Stanford University project "Peace Innovation;" Facebook tracking connections between Israelis and Palestinians.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Jewish culture news worldwide: Macklemore blows the shofar; "Cups" goes Jewish; a Technion apple and honey experiment.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Jerusalem Post Group presents a new website, in Hebrew, with all of the latest news from Israel, as well as analysis by top writers like Ben Caspit, Amnon Dankner, Ronen Shoval or Avi Benayahu.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
JPost.com’s managing editor Elana Kirsh reflects on 16 years of 'The Jerusalem Post' online.
By ELANA KIRSH
Besides the ever-expanding daily English-language newspaper that started in 1932, we have broadened The Jerusalem Post Group to include a range of specialized editions.
By STEVE LINDE
New layout highlights original content, preserves look and feel of JPost.com, focuses on graphic element.
A wrap up of JPost.com Top Fives from the past week: Most read stories, traffic sources, most active threads, website sections, reader locations.
Forget draft tables and complicated computer-aided design programs: Endless Forms web site helps users ‘breed’ 3-D printable objects.
By CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Jpost Exclusive: Moribund kibbutz volunteer program set to be resuscitated on eve of movement’s 100th anniversary.
By RUTH EGLASH
GuideStar Israel will provide detailed financial and managerial information on some 30,000 charities, non-governmental organizations and social rights groups.
Playbuzz seduces viewers into spending much more time on its web pages.
By MAX SCHINDLER
IsraelB is an online community that seeks to create a connection between people as well as an index of events happening in Israel and in the wider Jewish world.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Finding concrete details on development projects, especially when they will be completed, can be frustrating.
By DANIEL TAUBER
New site features photos and video content, and will be the first place to reveal the details of Kate Middleton's dress.
By REUTERS
BDS group says Israeli company took down support for military after internet clip criticized Israel's "human rights abuses."
By MICHAL TOIBA
After original Web host removes list, the posting of IDF soldiers' details raises new security concerns.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Danon demands police investigation and c'tee debate on the publication's consequences for soldiers' personal security, morale in army.
Samaria Citizens' Committee attempts to combat "distorted image" of one-sided provocation.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Levy was the subject of repeated attacks on the Web site.
By JONAH MANDEL
Study: 13 of 28 cities fail to provide minimal information on their Web sites
Edelstein: Aim is to involve average Israelis in bid to defend Israel abroad.
Edelstein rejects Peace Now’s criticism that ‘Masbirim’ program is an attempt to sway the public to the right,
Tombstones being identified, data uploaded to Web.
By ABE SELIG
A special social network
By RON TAYAR
Innovative new platforms promise better experiences for travelers.
By BUZZY GORDON
Studies show people prefer to see products in all aspects
when they’re shopping online.
By ADAM GONN
Anti-Semitic website offers 100,000 Forints ($450) for data on participants in protest against suspected war criminal Csatary.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Partnership with Google brings high-resolution images of fragile antiquities to viewers from 213 countries.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
New site looks to “increase the awareness among the national-religious sector of the complex situation of the religious homosexual."
The recently opened US Consulate in Arnona still has a few difficulties to
iron out but overall the new, larger facility is eliciting a positive response.
By AMIHAI ZIPPOR
The fun and funky Internet quiz site has surpassed sites like BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post in popularity and user retention.
By ARIEL SHAPIRO
JGives.com aims to revolutionize how donors find charities, while making the entire process of giving simple, direct and safe.
By JOSH HASTEN
“Through the Internet, Israel can deliver the infrastructure and know-how to any designer in the world."
By PATRICIA CARMEL
A crop of businesses have popped up in the start-up city, to help freelancers, entrepreneurs and artists work "from home".
By NIV ELIS
A Tel Aviv university editor reveals treasures from an international sea of writers.
A website allows users to give small donations to a Jewish non-profit as an alternative to tangible presents.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Dating more than 1 person not only increases your chances of meeting someone, but it also keeps you from falling for anyone too quickly.
By TAMAR CASPI SHNALL
The game, linked to the country's Ministry of Culture and Guidance, has faced criticism from Iranian-Arabs who say it's racist.
Activists claim move is part of PA president's punitive measures against former Fatah security commander; five sites blocked in total.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Accidental online deal, discrimination claim plague the Israeli airline.
By BEN HARTMAN
Virus dubbed Gauss able to attack critical infrastructure, personal computers, banking systems; can steal financial data.
Director-general, deputy, 3 employees of Hadrei Haradim site allegedly threatened to publish compromising information.
By JEREMY SHARON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
More people have come forward with testimonies about Hadrei Haradim news site's alleged threats to publish compromising information.
Hours after hacker OxOmar sends warning to the 'Post', Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and ElAl websites appear to be down; ElAl says "a cyber war has been waged against the State of Israel."
Hours after hacker OxOmar sends warning to the 'Post', Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and El Al websites appear to be down.
According to source within President’s Bureau, the website, which is accessible in Hebrew, English and Arabic going through trial period.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Our new partnership with a leading international Internet company means a better reading experience for Jpost.com visitors.
Government and NGO officials should not oppose transparency, which is the bedrock of democracy.
By NAFTALI BALANSON
In a news-obsessed country like Israel, the need for quality online journalism is obvious.
A new Jpost.com column on the ever-changing world of news online: In the sea of iPhones and flashing ads, what is the proverbial Ritalin?
A philanthropic initiative aims to bring increased prosperity to the Western Galilee.
By NERIA BARR
THE REVAMPING of Zion Square will include a smaller square to be named for Shira Banki, the 16-year-old who was stabbed to death during the Gay Pride march in Jerusalem last summer.
The web took advantage of CNN's headline gaffes following the Jerusalem synagogue terror attack in the form of memes with imagined coverage of events throughout history.
By IDO KENAN
The healthier alternative to the "evil" app.
By DANA ZAX