03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
It’s hard enough to deal with the loss of a spouse on an emotional level. Add to that having to sort out all the financial issues, and it can be overwhelming.
By AARON KATSMAN
Latest round of leaks suggest Russia gave Israel codes to access Iran’s Tor- M1 air-defense systems.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
WikiLeaks cable reveals Israel presented list of weapons US should not sell to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia in order to keep its "military edge."
By MICHAL TOIBA
Olmert disclosed existence of long-range missiles in 2008 meeting with US congressmen; expressed desire to weaken Hamas in lead-up to Cast Lead
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Gaza groups now have missiles that can reach Tel Aviv, and are working on improved communications systems modeled on Hezbollah network.
By YAAKOV KATZ
AJC castigates media for blurring cartoons that 'motivated the reprehensible attack.'
By SAM SOKOL
'Post' uncovers leaked cable from US Embassy in Saudi Arabia analyzing Israeli-Arab conflict, sympathizing with Arab position.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
WikiLeaks releases 2005 cables from US embassy in TA to Washington focusing on mindset of 2 American women living beyond the Green Line.
By HERB KEINON
Whistle-blower site publishes unclassified US State Department documents on peace process, Vatican-Jewish relations, terror attacks.
Yadlin: Israel doesn't trust Syria's peace rhetoric; Olmert: Peace with Syria not top priority; Ashkenazi: Assad smiles to West, while arming Hezbollah.
By OR SCHWARTZ
'Foreign Policy' report citing WikiLeaks cables says Susan Rice tried to thwart independent UN probe into alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.
WikiLeaks cable shows Labor chief said appointment of Arab weakens party's standing; Herzog says he supports Arab MK.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In sign of forgiveness, World Federation of Moroccan Jewry invites Herzog to Mimouna.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Labor MK demands apology from US ambassador; Peretz officially in race for Labor chairmanship.
WikiLeaks cable claims Herzog said Peretz perceived as "inexperienced, aggressive, and Moroccan"; Herzog still plans to run for Labor head.
WikiLeaks: Leaked cable says Hezbollah prepared for long conflict with Israel, has 20,00 rocket arsenal; Diskin: Israeli-Arabs take "rights too far."
CloudFare is an internet start-up that shields websites from denial-of-service attacks.
By REUTERS
Al Jazeera’s assertion of editorial independence has been challenged more than once.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Harvard’s loss is Israel’s gain, as the famed attorney may become an Israeli citizen. He recently talked to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ about the peace process, free speech and O.J. Simpson.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
WikiLeaks reports reveal Guantanamo detainee "plotted to attack Israeli and Jewish targets in Morocco, Egypt."
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
The former military intelligence analyst was convicted of providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks.
US soldier sentenced to 35 years on Wednesday for leaking classified documents makes revelation in statement to NBC's Today Show.
25-year-old US soldier receives sentence for biggest breach of classified data in American history.
Manning was found guilty of 19 other criminal counts in biggest breach of classified information in US history.
Former NSA analyst breaks silence in letter to Ecuadorean president; applies for political asylum in Russia.
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist criticizes state of journalism at Jerusalem Press Club lecture.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Wikileaks founder uses embassy balcony for speech to avoid arrest, calls on Obama to end "witch-hunt."
Britain remains determined to extradite the former hacker who published secret US diplomatic cables and was accused of rape.
"Israeli forces, Kurds already destroyed Iranian nuclear infrastructure," group quotes "Israeli agent" as saying.
WikiLeaks begins releasing cache of 5 million emails from US intel firm; email cites Israeli agent casting doubt on Iran attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
"We would need $3.5 million over the next year to continue operating," founder of whistle blower site Julian Assange says.
5 leading papers, including 'NY Times' and 'Guardian,' which had helped publish leaked cables, issue statement against putting sources at risk.
Whistle-blowing organization says problems have now been fixed, though some users still have issues accessing the website.
WikiLeaks documents delegation's access to Vatican archive in order to survey pre-war records, possible record cataloging collaboration.
German media reports file with original cables that name informants and intelligence agents, including Israelis, floating on Internet.
Hackers angered by PBS documentary post fake news story on public broadcaster's website titled, "Tupac still alive in New Zealand."
WikiLeaks: Financial support estimated at $100 million a year was making its way from Gulf Arab states to fund "holy war"; children recruited.
WikiLeaks Guatanamo Bay files reveal plot to attack "US symbols;" terrorist gives up plan after NYPD increases security around bridge.
WikiLeaks: Trove of nearly 700 briefs taken between 2002, 2009 leaked to int'l media; US says publication could jeopardize American security efforts.
WikiLeaks: 2008 US cable shows atomic agency expressed concern that Japanese reactors only designed to withstand magnitude 7.0 tremors.
Former US Army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning allegedly leaked documents to Wikileaks, is charged with "aiding the enemy."
Wikileaks founder says in interview that negative press is "an obvious attempt to deprive him of Jewish support and donations."
By JTA
British judge says that allegations against Assange of rape and sexual molestation enough to order extradition.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WikiLeaks: US cable reveals that Israeli defense official worked together with Chile gov't to monitor "unusual activity."
Leaked US diplomatic cables show South American Islamic fundamentalists raised funds, reportedly planned terror attacks.
Harvard Law professor says he will focus on Assange's First Amendment rights, says US gov't should not demand Twitter information.
Legal expert says there are irregularities in the way Swedish prosecutors built sex crimes case against WikiLeaks founder.
Court will determine if WikiLeaks founder will be extradited to Sweden over allegations of sexual misconduct.
A group of Qatari men surveyed targets in NY and Washington; US official says they can not be charged.
By PETER FINN / WASHINGTON POST
Middle East Minister Bill Rammell advises his Libyan counterpart in letter "outlining the procedure for obtaining compassionate release."
In '60 Minutes' interview, whistleblower insists he's done nothing wrong as US launches criminal investigation into document leaks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Top envoys from nearly all of America's 260 embassies to meet at the State Department to discuss Egypt crisis, WikiLeaks.
WikiLeaks: US diplomat wanted to avoid harming Cairo relations; cables detailing police brutality on dissidents may intensify situation in Egypt.
'New York Times' reveals how media obtained secret cables, and describes Assange’s transformation from smelly backpacker to paranoid ‘chick magnet.’
By LAHAV HARKOV
A session at the World Economic Forum wrestled with the thorny questions surfaced by the explosion of online information and the WikiLeaks phenomenon in particular.
With a further 248,629 US cables still set to be released, a look at what the consequences of cables' release has been so far.
Gov't official says Israel has had contacts with countries in the region "because of the Iranian nuclear threat."
Cables from 2007, 2008 show US view that Britain setting "poor example" for other countries with Iranian banks operating in London.
The crime boss's ability to beat the system time and again is a sign of the police’s challenges in coping with organized crim
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
It is not inconceivable that we will one day wake up to hear that somebody has succeeded in breaking into our most classified computers, the inner sanctum of Israel's intelligence agencies.
By YOSSI MELMAN
WikiLeaks document details agency’s training of spies.
By MICHAEL WILNER
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
WikiLeaks reveals that a far greater proportion of civilian deaths were caused by British, German and US military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan than those caused by the IDF in Operation Cast Lead. These latest revelations signal that it’s high time a single standard be applied to all democracies.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
The debate about whether WikiLeaks are good or bad for democracies is a valid one. But when a former president declares that Assange has caused “great harm” to the country, he’s doing little more than throwing down a political gauntlet.
Recent events in the region have only reinforced what Israel has been saying about the Middle East all along.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
Saudis say wikileaks cables may be faked and has not commented on specific documents.
Tweet shows Tehran’s nuclear program not solely an Israeli concern, ambassador to US tells ‘Post.’
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
"Syria Files" will shed light on inner workings of Syrian gov't, hypocrisy of the West, Western companies, spokeswoman says.
Unverified intel leaks, video clips indicate members of Assad’s sect, Shi’ites pledging loyalty to opposition.
By OREN KESSLER
Fifth operative goes missing; the operative, named only M.S. is said to have testified in UN tribunal on the assassination of Rafik Hariri.
US State Department spokesman says US is not working to undermine Syrian gov't; demonstrators continue to call for "overthrow of regime."
Demonstrators call for "overthrow of regime," after Syrian security forces kill eight protesters overnight in Homs.
Deaths occur at rally for incarcerated rebel leader; WikiLeaks cable shows US funneled millions to Syrian exiles in London.
WikiLeaks: Israel says it can do nothing to improve Turkish ties; Turkey ignoring weapons smuggling into Syria.
WikiLeaks cable shows then-defense minister told US envoy of willingness to "hit back" at militia.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Wikileaks: According to 2009 US Embassy cable, Amman tried to ease Israeli concerns over earthquake risk to a planned reactor near Aqaba.
Norwegian newspaper reports that US believed Saif al-Gaddafi was using oil revenue from tapped reserves to "finance various activities."
US diplomats have gradually come to express an understated admiration for Libyan leader's political skills.
Egyptian VP said he will "take care of" Gaza, stop Hamas from gaining control, in meeting with Israeli official.
WikiLeaks: Defense Ministry official tells US that if Egyptian president's dies, "Israel is most comfortable with the prospect of Suleiman."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Hamas says elections couldn’t take place while PA government was continuing its security crackdown on Hamas supporters in West Bank.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Mercedes, Toyota, Honda, Fiat, Renault and Peugeot might not know it, but Israeli intelligence services say they play a key role role.
Cable shows that despite criticism of US for backing Mubarak regime, pro-democracy activists met with congresspeople, US diplomats.
Commuting Pollard’s parole would bring Trump a win/win deal.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
All this information, and the world is still a mess. Transparency, it turns out, doesn’t always make things clearer.
By LIAT COLLINS
It is unlikely that Palestinians feel more liberated because of "Anonymous" hacker attack.
By YOAV COHEN
Borderline Views: It is all too easy to stamp the words “classified” or “secret” on documents which are uncomfortable for decision makers, but which do not have life-threatening implications.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Journalism is facing perhaps its biggest crisis yet but we need good news people more than ever.
By JEREMY RUDEN
The end of the world is what happens when Israel’s enemies get hold of military secrets. The classification “Secret” is not a recommendation; it is, in effect, an order.
Wikileaks fully deserves our consideration, regardless of the process by which the documents have become public.
Tanden called the situation “depressing” and referred to the Netanyahu government as “ruthless" and "nuts.” Podesta appeared to agree with the assessment, responding: "Bad."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The offer from the clearinghouse for hacked and leaked documents was made Tuesday on Twitter after one-time Trump adviser alleged Hillary Clinton was responsible for Seth Rich’s death.
In an email leaked Friday by Wikileaks Brad Marshall, the DNC’s chief financial officer suggested that the party should “get someone to ask” about “his” religious beliefs, The Intercept reported.
Lawyer says may consider appeal to top UK court; WikiLeaks founder fights being sent to Sweden for questioning in rape case.
Heir to throne of world's top oil exporter passes away at 86; King Abdullah expected to convene "Allegiance Council" to appoint new heir.
Wikileaks founder asks to overturn British court ruling that he should be sent to Sweden over complaints of molestation and rape.