william hague

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Archive will be available free of charge at the Wiener Library in London, world's oldest Holocaust memorial institution.
Foreign Sec. Hague says settlement expansion makes two-state solution impossible, warns Israel losing international support.
European FMs dismayed at planning for construction in E1, say it would "seriously undermine prospects of negotiated resolution."
Europeans denounces as "unacceptable" recent statements by Hamas leaders "that deny Israel’s right to exist," say Israeli plans to develop E1 corridor would "seriously undermine the prospects of a negotiated resolution."
Europe condemns plans to build in E1, but tough action not in sight for now; US criticism could pave way for robust steps in future.
Timing is "unfortunate" as UK gov't is taking "sharp measures" against academic and cultural boycotts against Israel, Hague says.
UN's Ban calls for investigation of bomb attacks on Israeli targets in India, Georgia.
US secretary of state says Washington is ready to assist investigation of bomb attacks on Israeli targets in India, Georgia; Indian FM: India will find those responsible; UK calls on Tbilisi, New Delhi to probe attacks.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, HERB KEINON
Indian FM Kirshna: India will find those responsible for bombing; UK calls on Tbilisi, New Dehli to probe attacks.
Proposed legislation limiting foreign funding of NGOs temporarily shelved after A-G says unconstitutional; UKs Hague slams bills.
British FM says proposed legislation limiting foreign funding of NGOs "undermining the democratic principles" of Israel.
"In common with France, our European partners, UK will abstain on any vote on full Palestinian membership of the UN," Hague says.
Washington 'deeply disappointed' by Israeli response to Palestinian's acceptance to UNESCO; Ashton: We call on Israel to reverse decision.
UK foreign minister calls move "a serious blow to the Quartet's efforts to restart talks"; German FM calls on sides to stop unilateral moves.
In video blog, British Foreign Minister William Hague discusses the Arab Spring and its European implications; supports NATO troops.
Hague says no chance of passing UN no-fly zone resolution against Assad government like was done in Libya.
State Dept. official slams group for calling al-Qaida leader "holy warrior"; Hague says would have been "better" if Hamas welcomed killing.
During meeting with Abbas, Hague says Hamas "should not be allowed to stifle the democratic expression of Palestinian opinion."
n a twinkling of an eye Iran has been transformed from a sponsor of terror around the world to America’s ally and the West’s new best friend.
Alongside the conflict in which Assad is fighting to retain control of the levers of power in Syria, another battle is being waged for ultimate mastery of the country.
UK and France want European forces to control Gaza sea access.
Phillip Hammond replaces UK foreign secretary after serving just over four years in post.
Britain broke diplomatic ties with Iran in 2011 when its embassy was overrun by protesters.
UN, UK, France, Russia also condemn attack against civilians.
Money to be used to for long-term preservation and restoration, and to help educate new generations about horrors of the Holocaust.
Cameron says British government would do all it can to help Israel seek peace and stability.
Ban: We fear thousands dead in Libya; Arab League reaffirms "respect" for no-fly zone; UK defense secretary says West may hit Gaddafi.
European powers are working on a Security Council resolution allowing for a no-fly zone with Gulf State support; US won't lead the effort.
Hague says Egypt's new rulers request freeze for members of Mubarak's ousted regime; all 27 EU member states will have to approve move.
US sec. of state calls for orderly transition to democracy, acknowledging there's still a long way to go; UK foreign sec. calls for "genuine reforms."
Robert Gibbs says Egypt must address "legitimate grievances" of citizens; Germany concerned over "infectious momentum" of unrest in Middle East.
Hague says he views Israel as “a close friend of long standing,” but adds that occupation is "eroding int'l support for Israel."
British Foreign Secretary tells Lieberman settlements are "illegal, an obstacle to peace, and should stop," window for Mideast peace is closing.
Cameron says UK deployed two helicopters to help control fires; UK foreign secretary, Obama also send condolences and offer assistance.
British Foreign Minister William Hague sas the current law is an “anomaly” which allows activists to abuse the system.
British Embassy denies 'Telegraph' report which claimed Foreign Office said Britain would "take on board" Arab foreign policy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officials in J’lem tell Hague more must be done over universal jurisdiction legislation; Hague meets with Fayyad, Palestinian activists.
Israel announces no special dialogue with UK foreign secretary's trip to J'lem; Hague meets with Peres, Lieberman.
Foreign Office spokesman says freeze will allow talks to be resumed, finding a viable solution to the conflict is in everyone's long-term interest.
FM: Those looking for excuses to derail talks will find them whether or not the freeze continues; we've done our part, now it's the Palestinians' turn.
Christopher Myers steps down as a result of "untrue and malicious allegations."
Foreign Secretary Hague: We will continue to support those working to right past wrongs.
Foreign Minister laments IDF level of preparedness in raid
British FM: ‘Unacceptable’ that officials feel they can’t visit UK.
A summary of my initial thoughts on what this all might mean for Britain’s policy on Israel and the Middle East.
Both countries to appoint "non-resident charge d'affaires"; Hague: Future of British-Iranian relations depends on "tangible steps".
Ahead of EU foreign ministers' meeting in Cyprus, Hague tells reporters it is necessary to increase pressure on Tehran.
As embargo comes into force, Iranian officials say strategies in place to deal with effects; US applauds European ban.
British FM tells Meridor that he "outlined Britain’s policy of a dual track approach of pressure and engagement."
PM avoids subject in speech to American Jewish leaders in J'lem after meeting with US National Security Adviser Donilon.
UK foreign secretary urges J'lem to give sanctions a chance, says if Iran develops nukes there will either be a war or a cold war, but warns Iranian nuclear standoff would not have safeguards of US-USSR Cold War.
UK Foreign Secretary Hague tells 'Telegraph' that Iranians "clearly continuing their nuclear weapons program," but emphasizes that Britain opposes military action; warns of "new Cold War in the Middle East."
UK’s Hague protests excessive use of death penalty on vague charges in Iran; says 32 are "responsible, instrumental" in Tehran's policies.
British foreign secretary phones Abbas, says he is "disappointed" by Israeli plans to build new homes in east J'lem.
Visiting British FM vows to make it safe for Israeli officials to travel to UK; urges settlement freeze, vows to confront Iran nuclear threat.
British foreign minister has been critical of continued settlement construction in W.Bank; set to meet Schalit family.
At pro-Israel event in Birmingham, Hague says, "We have no quarrel with the Iranian people," but will press on with biting sanctions.
British foreign secretary joins chorus of politicians pressuring Poland over Jewish property seized during the Holocaust.
UK Jewish leader praises Cameron for taking pride in Jewish heritage.
The int’l community needs to wise-up on the legality of building in the West Bank. One way is for Israel to turn to the ICJ.
UK's Foreign Secretary tells British parliament that Britain would be "on guard" for any country trying to disrupt agreement.
Foreign ministers meet in Paris to discuss implementation of framework agreement on disposal of Syria's chemical weapons.
Syrian National Coalition rejects terrorism, vows to keep weapons out of "wrong hands"; US increases funds to $250m.
Syrian foreign ministry denounces Brahimi as "flagrantly bias" for remarks ruling out role for president in transitional government.
UK foreign secretary says Bashar Assad's rule is a "criminal regime," speaking at Friends of Syria meeting in Tunisia.
Mideast media skeptical Arab League plan can stem bloodshed; Lebanese Alawite community eyes developments with concern.
UK foreign secretary calls on Arab League to "respond swiftly" to ongoing violence; army defectors move into neighborhoods to protect them.
Hague says Syrian authorities using live fire against protesters and blocking UN efforts to get help to people.
Catholic official in Tripoli says "so-called humanitarian raids have killed dozens;" UK's Hague calls for Gaddafi cabinet members to defect.
"The people of Libya support me, small groups of rebels are surrounded and will be dealt with," Libyan leader says in phone interview.
Anti-Gaddafi rebels take over city closest to Tripoli; UK revokes Gaddafi and family's diplomatic immunity; 100,000 refugees flee Libya.
British foreign secretary says there is legitimate fear that Middle East peace process will lose further momentum and be put to one side.
British foreign secretary says "Justice is the only way to ensure stability in Lebanon"; commitment brings country's contribution to $3.7m.
PA official: US consul-general briefed Abbas on PM's US talks, stating he refused to stop settlement building in exchange for renewed talks.
Presumably, before we started annoying virtuous nations with Jewish construction beyond the 1949 armistice lines, we were loved to bits by the Brits.
By SARAH HONIG
British Foreign Secretary William Hague advised Israel not to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip because it would “lose Israel a lot of the international sympathy.” A new definition of chutzpah!
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
William Hague is thoroughly welcome here. His Israeli counterparts have the right to expect precisely the same hospitality in the UK.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
On his trip to Israel this week, UK Foreign Secretary William Hague has an
opportunity to establish trust and credibility with Israelis and Palestinians.
White House spokesman Gibbs: We will be reviewing our assistance posture based on events now and in the coming days.
