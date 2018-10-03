03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The cold snap comes as workers clear snow and ice from roadways after a blizzard clobbered the region on Thursday and Friday.
By REUTERS
Approaching storm threatens to deepen misery in Strip, where thousands live in UN shelters and damaged homes and power is on only 12 hours a day.
Local and regional authorities begin to make preparations, as forecasts show thunderstorms, temperature drops and heavy rains for much of the country over the next few days.
By SHARON UDASIN
While the bird migration season continues in the coming days, observers will be able to witness tens of thousands of migratory animals – like eagles, pelicans and hawks in Israel's skies.
"Hundreds of thousands of elderly people in Israel are living in permanent economic crisis and they cannot heat their homes during winter,” IFCJ founder and president Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein said.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Forecasters predicted that the rains would continue overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, tapering off by the afternoon.
Medical teams in the field have been instructed to provide rapid, professional and full emergency medicine services to anyone in need, Magen David Adom said.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Sheon Horef offers a month of Monday entertainment at some unexpected venues.
By BARRY DAVIS
From elephants to emergency medicine, the sudden cold snap taxed city resources.
By EITAN AROM
The parable of the burning bush was used for the weekly Torah portion to illustrate how even the most assimilated Jews have that tiny spark of Judaism left in their hearts.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Time waits for no man, and before we turn around, having just celebrated Hanukka, it will be Purim.
Temperatures were well below average in many parts of the country, with Babbitt, Minnesota reporting -38 Celsius.
Speedskater avoids disqualification for 1st time in Pyeongchang.
By ALLON SINAI
Storm knocks down trees and roads blocked because of flooding and mudslides.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Large Israeli delegation in the upcoming Winter Olympics with first ever competitor in the skeleton.
Jewish tourists to the Ukrainian city of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is buried, receive medical aid from Hatzala.
Posters declaring “Jerusalem, capital of Palestine” placed around city reminded visitors of political tensions.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“For the elderly, giving up food, medications or heating can sometimes be a death sentence,” said Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder and president of the IFCJ.
By JEREMY SHARON
A new technique improves on the existing wind chill factor estimate by taking into account changes in blood flow to exposed parts of the body.
Fernandez becomes Spain’s first male champion at the competition.
By YAKIR LEVY
Israel braces for winter storm; Jerusalem schools cancelled Friday; highways into and out of Jerusalem intermittently close due to inclement weather.
By SHARON UDASIN,Lidar Gravé-Lazi,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
High air pollution levels subside on Thursday, with rains set to fall Friday
Yesh Atid MK: Conditions worse than for terrorists with blood on their hands.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rain continued falling in the center and south of the country, with Saturday likely to see rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusts, and hail.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jerusalem took on the eerie visage of a ghost town during winter weather conditions on Wednesday.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Armored personnel carriers, helicopter landing pads placed on alert for evacuations
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The men in uniform were surprised by the spontaneous visit, and received the president with unbridled joy and affection.
Residents and tourists in capital anticipate wintry weather conditions with excitement and concern.
Municipality urges residents to refrain from nonessential driving or traveling, barring a medical emergency.
Parts of the country were hit with up to 110 mm. of rain; Kinneret rises to almost 213 meters below sea level.
By BEN HARTMAN
The northern part of the country becomes a white wonderland as the rest of the country gets drenched with rain.
MDA issues advice to public for safe winter.
For the next few weeks, follow this basic formula for winter salads and don't let the best of the season pass you by.
As winter's frost rolls in, these soups will keep you feeling warm inside all season long.
By GOURMETKOSHERCOOKING.COM
The upcoming winter is slated to be a fashionable combination of classic and contemporary designs characterized by vintage styles with a modern twist.
Quick and easy to prepare chicken dishes that are perfect for cold, rainy days.
Unseasonably cold temperatures throughout the world lend to comfort foods and soup with every meal. Here are some great recipes to stay warm.
Get energized with matcha tea, bake bread easily, get the Hungarian royal treatment, follow Jane Fonda’s new cosmetic regimen – and have a great time
By NERIA BARR
A nice cup of tea, a hearty bean stew and quick relief for sore throat and chapped lips – winter is here, and we have just what you need.
These recipes will help heat up your body, as well as provide warm, fragrant heat in your home.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
The lion’s share of the kibbutz’s income is from agriculture and the beef industry.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Participants can touch, handle, and even pick and eat the many fruits and vegetables they encounter during the tour.
Take advantage of the cool temperatures to hike near the Dead Sea and at the Einot Tzukim Nature Reserve.
By KEREN PREISKEL
After the last 15 years, I’d prefer not to leave my organs, or anything else, to either American party.
By PHILIP GOLD
The South offers more than wildflowers in the cooler weather – a tour of the northern Negev also spotlights strange creatures, recreational sites, monuments and a defunct reservoir.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
It's comforting for a political candidate to have the mayor of his city in his corner.
A roundup of local stories from across the country.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
This small bird is lesser known to Israelis but is definitely worth a look.
By ITSIK MAROM
Astrology for the week of July 12, 2013
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
On the Jerusalem annexation bill, the Balfour decleration and Haredi Jews.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
City that hosted the 14th Winter Olympics set on fire amid protests
By EDIN PLEVLJAKOVIC
Accomplishments and recognition, real and imagined, are pushed to the background, while we are forced to realize our limitations as individuals, communities and nations.
By Gerald Steinberg
You will never understand American history as well as when you have re-enacted it and had to deal with its customs, costumes and tools.
By BARRY RUBIN
A mere 76 hundredths of a second were all that stood between Bykanov and a place in the 1,500-meters semifinals at the Sochi Olympics.
A native of New Jersey, Chalupski was racing for Team Israel (of which he was the only member) and planning to make aliyah that spring as part of his bid to represent Israel in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.
By URIEL HEILMAN
Sadly, in these days of high-speed Internet and meta searches, airline reservations remain a self-contained unit.
By MARK FELDMAN
The quilled creature was wrapped in a blanket until veterinary services could arrive in the morning.
Winter is the best season for cooking fish.
Prepare Italian-inspired gourmet winter meals.
The winter edition of the Red Sea jazz festival opens next week.
Take a break from heavy stews and rich soups with winter salads that are made for this season.
Four soups that will keep you warm.