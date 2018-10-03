03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An Israeli-Canadian fashion duo makes new cloths out of old - but the garments are a cut above the pieces from which they originate.
By KARIN KLOOSTERMAN/ISRAEL 21C, SPECIAL TO THE JE
"The WIZO UN delegation serves their role as Israel's ambassadors," World WIZO chairwoman Prof. Rivka Lazovsky says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
‘Education is the most important thing,’ WIZO USA vice president tells ‘Post’ at quadrennial Tel Aviv confab
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Former ambassador to UN blasts US president at WIZO conference in Tel Aviv.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Défilé de fin d’études pour les élèves de la Wizo, l’école de design de Haïfa. Audace et maturité étaient au rendez-vous.
By MYRIAM KALFON
Former national infrastructure minister Eitam takes up residence in east Jerusalem neighborhood.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Notwithstanding his exacerbated legal problems, former prime minister Ehud Olmert continues to attract admirers.
In 2011 as many as 24 women were murdered in Israel by their partners or relatives.
By RUTH EGLASH
Kedma Spa volunteers offer beauty treatments to underprivileged women, giving them a chance to raise their self-esteem.
By SHANA KATZ
Each wheelchair is adorned with a sticker that reads "To the children of South Africa with love from Israel."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
WIZO has run campaign for second year in a row.
By SARAH LEVI
Israeli network executive Alex Gilady denies accusations of rape and harassment.
By AMY SPIRO
Two NGOs protested a law that allows WIZO to skirt around pre-existing legislation.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
NGO’s Tu Be’av campaign urges gov’t to combat domestic violence
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Romanian-born fundraiser championed kindness.
The Mark of Shame campaign’s aim is to lead to a change in the presentation of the female body in advertising and to raise awareness of the social damage advertisements can cause.
The Commitment Awards, in its second year, recognizes individuals who address the needs of others through social activism.
Tova Ben-Dov sat down with The Jerusalem Post to talk about the past, present and future of WIZO, which is celebrating 95 years.
WIZO members from 40 countries to gather in Tel Aviv for quadrennial event.
Netanyahu’s comments mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women
Collaboration aims to add, recognize, 150 female Israeli figures to Wikipedia.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Tel Aviv seminar for group's younger branch aims to promote and cultivate young Jewish women’s leadership abroad.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Ben-Do was formerly the head of WIZO in Israel, will succeed Helena Glaser, who is stepping down after eight years.
Public diplomacy and diaspora affairs minister tells WIZO meeting that Israel looks differently upon Diaspora than in past.
Since the start of the global recession WIZO, like many other Jewish not-for profits, has had to cope with diminished donations.
“Once you’re involved you can’t stop,” head of woman's organization chapter in Miami says, “it is in your blood.”
Emotional letdown after solidarity of Schalit march.
Tova Ben-Dov takes joy in making a positive difference in the lives of others.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
From the vision and determination of its five founding mothers, WIZO has evolved into the largest women’s organization in the world.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Blumenberg was born in Lugano, Switzerland, and made aliya at the age of 13. Even so, he says he makes good use of some of the traits he imbibed in his birth country.
By BARRY DAVIS
Weekly wrap-up of local news around the country.
The Beit Ruth educational and therapeutic village sets at-risk girls on productive path.
By HAYLEY MUNGUIA
Shlomo Artzi was among the distinguished few to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Haifa.
Sano Jet's campaign depicting 2 small girls competing over who has the perfect housewife mother, taking women's rights back 50 years, according to WIZO.
Through training, idea exchanges, skill building, plenary will focus on tools for recruiting, especially younger women of “Generation Y.”
According to WIZO survey, half of all Israelis know at least one woman who experiences violence of any kind from her husband.
There are currently over 300 such specialized courts operating in countries around the world.
Most children prefer games or television to books, WIZO survey for National Book Week finds.
Throughout their work in the cowshed, which comes with regular classroom studies, students also learn to use technology.
WIZO survey: While 70% don't rule out that a woman could be PM in next decade, 77% don't see female defense minister soon.
Public security minister pledges to appoint special staff to oversee enforcement of solutions to combat violence against women.
Women’s International Zionist Organization report shows 19 Israeli women were killed by family members in 2012.
Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO) announced FIX as the "winner" of its annual competition.
Michal Moda’i, a seventh generation Jerusalemite, was buried on Sunday in the Nahalat Yitzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv.
Women's group slams Isracard, Goldstar, L’Oreal for ads portraying women in weak, derogatory positions.
WIZO holds gala opening of conference in Tel Aviv, with some 800 from around the globe in attendance.
Speakers at the Tel Aviv conference will include Livni, Peres; event expected to draw 800 delegates from 40 countries.
WIZO after-school center in danger of shutting down, letting go 5 employees; center works mainly with Ethiopian youngsters,
By BEN HARTMAN
Women’s groups offer mixed reaction to seven-year prison sentence, some say three judges did not go far enough.
By RUTH EGLASH AND RON FRIEDMAN
Brother of murder victim who was murdered by her husband says "I knew what was happening, and I did not give her the chance to speak out."
If 50 women candidates for leadership of local councils still sounds like “wow,” it is only because we have become accustomed to a distorted reality.
By RIVKA LAZOVSKY
No offense to Gal Gadot, but these wonder women come in all ages, sizes, and from all backgrounds.
By YONATAN SREDNI
Jewish outreach in some parts of the United States, especially California, includes the Hispanic community.
In the IDF, female soldiers and officers can take on any position without discrimination, and a woman has reached the rank of general for the first time.
There can be no doubt that the current electoral system we ‘enjoy’ in Israel will continue to provide governments that simply cannot govern.
By BRENDA KATTEN
You couldn’t help absorbing how much Rabbanit Bina loved this material. Torah study is always far
more than the material on the page.
By BARBARA SOFER
To blame the kids is taking the easy way out.
As WIZO women, we strongly believe that women should not have to sit at the back of the bus, nor in the middle of the bus, but should be driving the bus.
By TOVA BEN-DOV
It was stunning that within hours of this paper’s editor making private remarks, they were all over the place.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
Helena Glaser talks to the ‘Post’ about her presidency of WIZO ahead of its conference in Tel Aviv.
By STEVE LINDE
As membership in Zionist organizations in the Diaspora diminishes, we in Israel must make world Jewry feel like the vital partner it is.
If we had our own English-language satellite channel, think of the positives we could broadcast.
The all-important first trip to Israel with Birthright or various youth movements is the down payment, but without adequate follow through there are no dividends.
For Israeli and British initiatives encouraging women's representation in office to be effective, the roadblocks they face must be examined.
By LORAINE WARREN
Students will be marking occasion with call for boycott, divestment, sanctions.
Charities must realize maintaining secrecy may not prove acceptable anymore.
By THE JERUSALEM POST: EDITORIAL