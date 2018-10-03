world cup soccer

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This entity was created by the 2015 FIFA congress to resolve a number of disputes between the Israeli and Palestinian football associations.
By ADAM RASGON
Security management at the 41,000-seat soccer stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil is being provided by Rishon Lezion- based company RISCO Group.
By MOSHE ARENSTEIN
Tel Aviv-based Ceragon, for example, has been helping Brazil update its wireless infrastructure for both the World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games.
By NIV ELIS
Those who wish to publicly or commercially display content such as sports or even music must pay royalties or acquire a license from the content owners.
Police capture gang leader "Little P" with the help of a Heron drone made by Israeli defense firm IAI.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Spectators returning from Brazil after could bring back diseases with them while Israelis watching the matches late at night will be prone to fatigue.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israeli males born in 2012 can expect, on average, to live slightly longer than 80 years, according to the WHO’s World Health Statistics 2014.
By JTA
France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Algeria and Nigeria are among teams that have players who may choose to observe 30-day period of fasting, reflection.
By REUTERS
The quick-footed star of the Argentinian national team has a new biggest fan - the violent Sunni extremist group currently wreaking havoc in the Middle East.
In addition to helping Brazilian authorities preserve law and order, the Heron has also captured some amazing aerial photographs of Rio de Janeiro.
The fleet of drones, which will be equipped with a new and advanced intelligence gathering system, will carry out "safety and security missions."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The match is set to be held on June 9, in either Haifa or Jerusalem.
By ALLON SINAI
Israel was ranked as high as No. 18 in 2008, but over the last three years has suffered from a steady decline.
Can soccer bridge such a wide gap?
By ANTHONY HARWOOD
The blue-and-white knew it had no chance of progressing as soon as it was drawn in Group G with Spain and Italy.
Champion Hapoel Beersheba still has plenty of work to do to secure its place in the third qualifying round on Wednesday.
Sahar’s spot kick in 95th minute snatches draw with Moldova ahead of WC qualifier vs Albania.
Public broadcasting deal could endanger airing rights to singing competition and World Cup.
By AMY SPIRO
Should FIFA take action against the teams, Israel would have to comply or risk suspension or the elimination of the entire Israeli soccer league from FIFA.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Despite falling 3-1 to Italy in Haifa in its opener, Israel put the European powerhouse under pressure and came close to leveling the score in the second half.
Atzili leaves Beitar Jerusalem after three years, with Granada to pay 750,000 euro for his services in accordance with an arbitration ruling from earlier this month.
Beersheba has already secured itself continental soccer deep into the winter, as even should it lose in the playoffs it will receive a place in the Europa League group stage.
Beersheba, playing in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time in club history, wasn’t seeded in the draw and was fortunate to avoid far trickier ties against Salzburg and Zagreb.
Zahavi scores again in win over Hap Haifa; Mac Haifa, Hap TA register disappointing deadlock.
Bnei Yehuda holds Mac Haifa; Sakhnin faces Ashkelon, Kfar Saba hosts Mac TA in top-tier slate.
With Israel having the advantage of a two-point gap and the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Bosnians need to collect three more points than the blue-and white to finish in third.
The surge in the numbers of returning legionnaires is a direct result of the huge infusion of money which accompanied the arrival of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s owner, Mitch Goldhar.
By DON BARNETT
The blue-and-white was drawn on Saturday to face former World Cup winners Spain and Italy in qualifying Group G, as well as Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein.
Rivlin explained that “the world looks differently these days at women’s sports,” and cited the excitement over the US women soccer team's World Cup victory.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel’s failure to pick up a point in its home matches against Wales, Belgium leaves its chances of qualifying for a 1st major tournament since the 1970 World Cup in a precarious position.
Some reports in Arab news sources from the Gulf claim that Maradona is in advanced stages of negotiations to take over the Palestinian national team.
All three games in Week 14 of the Kraft Family IFL were dripping with drama, with only one of them going down to the wire.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Rabbi Arieh and Dvorah Lea Raichman provide kosher food and Shabbat services for Jewish visitors who have descended on Manaus.
By RABBI MENACHEM POSNER/ CHABAD.ORG
The rally is symbolic because of fears that the plight of the kidnapped teens would be overshadowed by the soccer games in Brazil.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Recipe offers a taste of Brazil's national cocktail.
By JOHN TANASYCHUK
Jovino Santos-Neto and his quintet will add some spice around the country at the Hot Jazz series.
By BARRY DAVIS
Fall in love with Brazilian food as you are watching The World Cup.
By LEE SVITAK DEAN
Some rabbinic advice from a Dutch expert.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
The room was not particularly romantic. Situated on the fourth floor of the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, it was ward No. 5 in the Neurology Department.
By PAMELA PELED
Astrology for the week of MARCH 7, 2014.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic, transport and trade ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of financing terrorism.
“This feud has not played out behind closed doors, it is being waged with the biggest public relations and propaganda efforts in the western media."
By BEN LYNFIELD
In July, retired Iranian soccer legend Ali Karimi called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to lift the ban on women attending matches.
By EYTAN HALON
Stadiums in Malaysia have offered sanctuary throughout the final phase of qualifying, with only a handful of Syrian fans able to offer their compatriots support.
"This symbolic design embodies everything that unites us as Arabs and Muslims, and is a fitting tribute to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East."
Nations that cut ties with Qatar last month reportedly based written petition to world soccer's governing body in light of terrorism allegations.
Amid terrorism threats by ISIS, the Islamic Republic secures its place in the international sporting competitions with a win against Uzbekistan.
Placement on the terror list can lead to travel bans as well as the possibility of having one's passport and assets frozen.
The Islamic dictatorship requested fans of the national team to sing religious chants and wear black at a World Cup qualifier in October.
Long constrained by cultural and religious conservatism, women's soccer could make rapid advances in the Muslim world with the holding of the first female World Cup in the Middle East.
Sepp Blatter says situation intolerable.
Hezbollah watches soccer games free on Israeli TV, avoids Arab pay-per-view channels.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Forward Islam Slimani says, "They need it more than us"; underdog Algeria nearly beat favorite Germany in Round of 16 game this week.
"We showed the world that despite all the pressures, Iran's national team has something to say," says Iranian fan.
With exorbitant cable prices monopolizing airing of the World Cup in Lebanon, residents turn to Israeli television.
Documents leaked to the 'Sunday Times' show that Qatari vice president of FIFA paid key members of voting committee in return for their support.
Max, a red neck lemur, who has lived at the Safari for 12 years, is an animal of many talents.
By AVIVA LOEB
The situation in Iraq, the Islamic State (IS), the war in Syria, and the World Cup in Brazil are grabbing the attention, expert says.
Though it no longer dominates the headlines, the Qatar crisis continues.
By MILENA RODBAN,MORGAN CARLSTON
Israelis are hooked on European soccer, especially the English Premier League and the European Champions League.
By DAVID NEWMAN
The day that football takes precedence over the fate of the three boys is the day that we lose our bearings on what is truly important in our lives.
Israel finished group play with a perfect record and was scheduled to meet Ireland in a first-round playoff match late Monday night.
Though streets eerily quiet, bars and pubs buzzed with TA soccer fans Sunday night. "If we live in fear, we let the terrorists win."
By LAUREN IZSO,JULIE STEIGERWALD
After scoreless 90 minutes, Goetze tally in 113th downs Messi and Argentina to cap pulsating final in Rio.
Each World Cup seems to feature a major star with a name resembling something biblical.
By DAVID SKOLNI
Oren and Dror Ruhana are out to enjoy the World Cup, but also to spread the good word of what Israel really is.
In the capital where there are normally only a few tables outside of a bar, rows and rows of chairs can now be seen.
By LIA KAMANA
Once the games started, the world was watching; corruption or not, football remains as popular as ever, and the World Cup brings people together like nothing else.
I arrived at the inevitable conclusion that what I have seen was hardly a pure sporting event, a nice football game as I once knew.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
Iranian president relaxes at home, applauds Islamic Republic's first point as team stumbles to a goalless draw with Nigeria.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Head of Israel Football Association says he's willing to hold match "for peace" if Palestinian side agrees.
Israel will face Mexico in Mexico city on Wednesday in an international friendly.
Israel would head to Brazil this summer if FIFA heeds suggestion of 2 US senators to ban Russian team over Crimea actions.