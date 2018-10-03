world news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yes, Kim Jong-un does not tweet, but with royalty and the papacy tweeting, the ayatollahs lost no time jumping on the bandwagon.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"This work in defense of human rights appears to have made me a huge target for malicious attacks," Schabas says of his involvement in the inquiry.
By REUTERS,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Delek to sell Phoenix Holdings, reportedly to China’s Fosun.
By NIV ELIS,REUTERS
Inflation, as measured by official price indices – the Consumer Price Index, in most countries – is extremely low.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
"Priority must not be given to any other kind of concern," says the pope.
By REUTERS
50-year-old American said Spanish-owned company favored employees who were Christian, Spanish and heterosexual.
By JTA
Here in Israel Thursday’s commemorations began with the sounding of the Holocaust memorial siren at 10am.
By SAM SOKOL
In Kiev, internally displaced people will gather from across the country for Seders specially geared toward the exiles.
Latifa Ibn Ziaten says voyage for French youth is designed to create authentic interreligious dialogue.
By RINA BASSIST
Only around 40 percent of pre-war inhabitants remain in village, rockets fired from across river force rest out.
The Zionist Organization of America has accused several candidates running for seats in the Zionist Congress of supporting boycotts against Israel.
Israel allows itself to defined abroad by its enemies, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said.
In an exclusive interview with "The Jerusalem Post," Paul Morron, president of the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council, declined to make any prediction of the result.
By JERRY LEWIS
Special Rapporteur on Palestine Richard Falk ends his six-year term.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The country excelled the most in the drinking water and water sanitation category, achieving first place.
By sharon udasin
Hopefully the Beijing babble will give way to serious business in Brisbane.
By DAVID SINGER
Beijing is said to have realized recently that the ongoing Islamist terrorist attacks against it are being inspired, funded and militarily aided by the same sources as those against India.
By JAGDISH N SINGH
Ever since New Delhi lost parts of Kashmir to Pakistan, India has suffered at the hands of jihadists.
World Health Organization regards tanning salons as dangerous as asbestos factories; minimum age for indoor tanning now 18.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
National plan aims to curb exposure in Israel, says Environmental Protection Ministry.
By SHARON UDASIN
The explosion of what North Korea said was an advanced hydrogen bomb caused residents across the border in China to flee their homes, fearing an earthquake.
Two UN human rights experts criticized the country's war on drugs.
The head-on collision between two trains happened on a single stretch of track in countryside between the towns of Corato and Andria, in the southern heel of Italy.
Among Americans Netanyahu was voted the tenth most admired man in the world, but he failed to rank in the top 20 in any of the other 30 countries polled.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Speaking at a nuclear security summit in Washington, Obama said there was a persistent and evolving threat of nuclear terrorism despite progress in reducing such risks.
Jewish and Muslim MKs united over past two years to advocate for reversal of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe resolution calling to ban ritual circumcision of children.
By LAHAV HARKOV
For a Tutsi survivor of the Rwandan genocide, educating his people about the Holocaust is his own form of therapy.
By LAURA KELLY
Pamela Geller says media focus on denouncing her shifts attention away from jihadis, aligns with their interests.
Israel and China have witnessed an age of improved relations and trade.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Candidate calls to “do an Eichmann” on US President Barack Obama
New York Times reports audio indicates one of the pilots leaving cockpit, failing to return.
Sen. Tom Cotton’s letter undermines a legitimate policy debate over how best to deal with Iran – and President Obama comes out the winner.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Like Israel, the US has changed its approach to cyber threats – moving from elimination to management, and shaking up intelligence agencies along the way.
The reports quoted a Secret Service spokesman as saying a food vendor cart had caught fire nearby.
Ministers uphold government acceptance of religious slaughter despite call of 100,000 to ban practice.
CIA seeks reorganization to keep up with technological pace of change, step up expertise in cyberspace.
Evidence suggests government did all in its power to enable investigations into 1994 bombing of Jewish community center, judge says.
Arson investigators with the Houston Fire Department were working to pinpoint the cause of the blaze, but no official determination has been made, fire officials said.
Some say Argentinian courts have been imbedded with intimidation and meddling tendencies for years.
State prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita will take on the case after mysterious murder of Alberto Nisman.
The issue came to the fore in recent months after a botched execution of an inmate, Clayton Lockett.
At least 11 people were killed and up to 19 were missing after a Taiwanese TransAsia Airways plane with 58 passengers and crew on board crashed into a river.
"I'm going to come back to this country when my sources tell me the conditions have changed," says Damian Pachter, who is headed for Israel.
By REUTERS,JTA
Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens over the northern Java Sea on Dec. 28, less than half-way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
For two days rescuers have been unable to locate wreckage from the AirAsia Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320 that was built in 2008 and last serviced in November.
An Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
New president says: "Crimea was, is, and will remain Ukrainian," calls on separatists to lay down arms.
The situation increases speculation of state’s disintegration with Iraqi army unable to control its territory.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Russian president moves ahead with procedure to make southern Ukrainian region part of Russia.
Ballot offers two options, neither of which rejects control by Russia.
Israel Police recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery Tuesday night, and world media has taken note.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The former Knesset member will continue working on Israel advocacy projects and speaking to parliamentary and student delegations visiting Israel from throughout the world.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The top 10 this year were Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, and Sweden.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The United States trailed behind, coming in at number 15.
Unknown cyber hackers said in recent weeks that they will attempt to hack a number of Israeli websites on Tuesday.
Gila Gaziel's appointment follows a vow by Danino to bring more female officers into the top ranks of the police.
By BEN HARTMAN
Damian Pachter, who holds dual Argentine-Israeli citizenship, said he had "quickly" fled South American country after fearing for his life following threats to his security.
The Harry Potter actress has done it again by taking Davos by storm with her pro-gender equality speech.
By NOA AMOUYAL
American Jews filled the wagon trains, flocking to the West and baking matza in San Francisco and Tucson.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Confirming the saying “two Jews, three opinions,” it seems impossible to please the Zionist Left.
By BATSHEVA NEUER
Visiting reporters learn about conflict at the source.
By DAVID BRINN
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By THE MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
Athletics and the breakdown of female-Arab stereotypes.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
Israel using all its capabilities to monitor or disrupt the Iranian arms flow.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Perhaps simply too many sympathize with the insurgency.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) had published a picture of the prosecutor with a gun to his head and said it would kill him unless its demands were met.
"Peace is a national issue, not only government's responsibility," says president.
Regional expert: The main impetus for Mideast developments is indigenous rather than external.
Security Council passes legally binding resolution to tackle surge of foreign terrorist fighters.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ANNA HIATT
Sheikh Khalifa, also ruler of Abu Dhabi, recovering after suffering stroke, undergoing surgery; known as pro-western modernizer.
A roundup of the week's news briefs.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
All newspapers have agendas. The New York Times certainly does. It supports President Barack Obama and has never made secret its support for the Democratic Party candidates.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The Russian economy is in a bad shape. 20 million Russians are now living in poverty, up 50 percent for the past two years, and the highest rate for the past 10 years.
By DMITRIY FROLOVSKIY
In Morocco, the situation of the youth is a good reflection of that of other nations of the region.
By YOSSEF BEN-MEIR
From the Islamic State to Iran, to Pakistan and Ukraine – Israel can no longer claim to be the West’s front line against tyranny and chaos.
By SHAI FRANKLIN,MICAH HALPERN
Prime Minister Cameron could be left ruing the day he decided to allow the separation vote to go ahead.
By DAVID NEWMAN
A hundred years later we should all pause to remember this momentous war, the toll it took and the people who survived it.
One out of four citizens is living below the poverty line, and many are probably worried about their next meal more than they are about changing an article in the constitution.
By TAL HARRIS
Many of us seem to prefer to leave our children in ignorance about Judaism, under the mistaken perception that Judaism is nothing but traditional religious customs and practices.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Take a moment to to look at each picture carefully. Perhaps we all need to reevaluate our own lives.
Courtesy of www.ebaumsworld.com
By OLIVIA FINE
ISIS declares pigeon breeding illegal, Hillary Clinton tackles a gefilte fish crisis and Hamas claims dolphins are Israel's latest spy tactic. You can't make this stuff up.
Merkel, elected to her position in 2005, has been called the most powerful politician on the planet and is the first woman to lead Germany.
Mayweather says next fight will be his last; Pacquiao said he thought he had the fight won.
A fabulous hotel, excellent food and wine and friendly people.
By AVI HOFMANN