03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Letters from rabbis, Holocaust survivors decry David Friedman's use of term against J Street ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday for the position of US ambassador to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,RON KAMPEAS/JTA
"Never have they uttered a single word about the burden we must be," Anne wrote about Miep Gies and her associates.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
On December 21, 2009, Yad Vashem recognized Pastor Marcel Ducommun and his wife Hélène Marthe as Righteous Among the Nations.
Yvonne Nèvejean-Feyerick was born on November 15, 1900. Yad Vashem recognized her as Righteous Among the Nations.
Seeing the Nazi treatment of the Jews played a key part in Hans von Dohnanyi’s growing opposition to Hitler.
95-year-old Briton finances project as a way of repaying his debt to those who rescued him on the Kindertransport.
By JERRY LEWIS
Austrian-Jewish historian slamms into his country's Holocaust resititution system, from prison.
By JTA
The visit to Lithunia is the first by a Japanese prime minister and comes as Japan seeks greater cooperation with countries that were former adversaries in World War Two.
By REUTERS
Left-wing leader Melenchon attacks France's president Macron for conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism, denies France's responsibility over the roundup and deportation of French Jews during WWII.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer applauds French president for stance against antisemitism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Prince William, Kate Middleton are due to visit site of a Nazi concentration camp, Berlin Holocaust Museum during visit to Germany, Poland.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"It’s a bit like hearing the voice of a ghost. Here are voices that have been silent for 70 years."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
12 survivors describe how they hid, fought and survived during the Holocaust in new film "Destination Unknown" which explores how survivors tried to build their new lives after their suffering.
Show based on 'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas' called "outrageously insensitive."
By AMY SPIRO
Earlier this month, Le Pen came under fire for saying that her country is not responsible for the deportation of thousands of Jews to death camps in 1942.
By JTA,REUTERS
It is the first time that a court has held that Germany can be sued for the return of Nazi-looted art and artifacts under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.
The letters will now undergo preservation work at the Martyr Museum in Lublin, Poland.
After World War II, the Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivor moved to England where he became a businessman and lecturer about the Holocaust.
Against the background of the migration crisis, the contest will be watched across Europe as a barometer of anti-establishment sentiment and a test of support for populist right-wing politicians.
The British had a plan to stink the Nazis out of Europe.
Budapest's 'Living Memorial' was reportedly desecrated a few weeks after an article threatening to destroy the site was published on a neo-Nazi website.
Long-time New Jersey resident Abraham Peck is commemorated for valiantly defying death and reestablishing himself and his family in the US.
Investigation launched into discovery at German research institute of dozens of anatomical remains believe to be from victims of Nazis, according to Army Radio.
A Holocaust survivor, whose mother and sister were killed in the genocide, said he locked a Nazi prisoner in a shed for three days.
In 1941, thousands of Jews were imprisoned, starved and finally massacred by Lithuanian Nazi collaborators at the Seventh Fort.
While some British Jews seeking German nationality are doing so due to economic concerns, others are worried about an upsurge of extremism and racism.
Antiquities Authority uses predictive scanning to find shaft dug by ‘Corpse Unit’ at Ponary Massacre site near Vilnius
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Draft law easily cleared upper house of parliament last week and will go to a final vote next Wednesday in the lower house, legislators say.
Gray was found in the swimming pool of his second home in Ciney, Belgium, but officials said no foul play was suspected, British media reported.
Germany is holding what are likely to be its last trials linked to the Holocaust, in which more than six million people, mostly Jews, were killed by the Nazis.
Pontiff's July visit will make him the third head of the Catholic Church to make a pilgrimage to the infamous death camp
By SAM SOKOL
Prosecutors in Graz initiated criminal proceedings against author of article in far-right magazine on accusations of Holocaust denial and inciting hatred, but later dropped the case.
Ukrainian gov't is facing allegations that it's engaging in historical revisionism following announcement of plans to revamp massacre site to generic symbol rather than emblem of Holocaust.
Row over statue of Balint Homan, who served as minister of religion and education twice between 1932 and 1942, broke out as Hungary grapples with anti-Semitic past and role it played in Holocaust.
Gideon Greif: Germans were not only the biggest murderers, but the biggest thieves.
Prime minister mourns the passing of Nicholas Winton, who saved hundreds of Jewish children form the Nazis.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Centenarian saved hundreds of mostly Jewish Czech children from Nazi persecution in the run-up to WWII.
New pension program to provide monthly payments of $130 to Polish-born Jews and non-Jews who suffered hardships under the Nazis in WWII.
The war hero has become a draw for tourists– and a tool of moral education in rural Japan.
The late former mayor Vera Katz escaped France by hiking through Pyrenees to Spain then arrived in New York City at the age of 7.
From a Nazi-sympathizer father to Jewish grandchildren, Liliane Bettencourt led a complicated but colorful life.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Among the guests was David D’or, an Israeli singer; Krystyna Willenberg, the wife of Samuel Willenberg, a Treblinka survivor who died last year.
Three police explosives experts in Goettingen were killed in 2010 while preparing to defuse a 1,000 lb (450 kg) bomb.
American Jews are nostalgic for the days long gone, when after the Second World War the shadow of the Holocaust created in America the safest environment the Diaspora has ever experienced.
By LEV STESIN
Romanian auction house sells rare cipher machine to online bidder.
This week in history: Commemorating "the ship that launched a nation."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The government had seized the three-floor house in Braunau am Inn, north of Salzburg, to prevent it becoming a site of pilgrimage for neo-Nazis at the beginning of the year.
The Tirpitz Museum now hosts exhibitions showing how Denmark’s coastline was used by the occupying Germans during the war, as well as revealing other features of the landscape.
AfD state leader Bjoern Hoecke has criticized a memorial in Berlin to victims of the Nazi Holocaust and said history should be rewritten to focus on German victims.
Move signals a step towards changing the site beyond recognition to reduce its appeal as a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis.
Halloween nightmare ensue for popular girl group after stage outfits spark sinister backlash on social media.
New English translation of German author's book about the permeation of the drug during the reign of the Third Reich is set to hit shelves in October.
Sigmar Gabriel, who has condemned his Nazi father, was bombarded by a group of masked neo-Nazi affiliates who accused him of being a "traitor."
The UK's National Museum of Computing spotted ad last week on the online auction site for the rare WWII-era Lorenz SZ42 cipher machine.
The fate of the diplomat who rescued thousands of Hungarian Jews has been shrouded in mystery since he was captured by Soviet forces in Budapest in 1945.
The political Establishment across the Western world is in disarray, as well as being in disbelief.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Museum demands Israel return Holocaust-era items
By TAMARA ZIEVE
More evidence emerges of the strong ties the Muslim leadership forged with officials from Nazi Germany.
By JOY BERNARD
"I admire you all greatly, and the Jewish people owe you an immense debt of gratitude," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the veterans.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
“I was really ‘born’ in Jerusalem,” Brodetzky insists. “My soul has always been intertwined there.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
New information revealed on Nazi architect of the Holocaust who was executed by hanging 53 years ago.
By DANIEL CLINTON
Ziuta Hartman-Rutenberg, born in 1922 in Kielce, took part in the revolt against the Nazis as part of the underground group founded by members of the militant Jabotinsky Betar youth movement.
Claims of Holocaust survivors from Eastern Europe have remained unanswered. Now there are new attempts to recover some of the 100s of billions of dollars in property assets stolen from Jews in WWII.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
“My [Edith Lieberman] father was a member of the Revisionist Party under Jabotinsky."
By CARL HOFFMAN
The film, shot in Arabic with English subtitles, centers on 8 Palestinian girls and 3 Israelis who read excerpts from the famous diary of the young Jewish victim of the Nazis.
Recent research has shown that British and American planes stationed in Italy in 1944 could easily have struck Auschwitz. In fact, they were flying missions nearby and as far away as Warsaw.
By MORDECAI PALDIEL
The book is composed of oral histories Alexievich gathered in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Alexievich, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2015.
By KATE TUTTLE
In June 1940, as the German army was sweeping southward in defeated France, Sousa Mendes was faced with an impossible conflict between his conscience and his loyalty to his government.
Middle Israel:
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
England in 1940 was in the grip of a great panic over the possibility of an invasion by Nazi Germany, whose troops were just across the English Channel, only 35 km. from Dover.
By STEPHEN GABRIEL ROSENBERG
No, the Holocaust was not Husseini’s idea. But he was a partner in perpetrating and promoting it. He also made it inevitable.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The trial was a watershed in advancing the principle of international accountability for crimes of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
By BRUCE J. EINHORN
There is good reason to refrain from bandying about the word “Holocaust” with abandon.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The old predispositions hardly died out. The humanistic ardor of interwar Poland vibrantly lives on in today’s Europe. So does its insidious slyness.
By SARAH HONIG
The only logical reason to develop ICBMs is for them to carry nuclear warheads.
By BOB FEFERMAN
Despite the breathtaking progress in medicine, the chances a person living to the age of 106 are remote. Particularly so for men.
By BARUCH TENEMBAUM AND EDUARDO EURNEKIAN
Throughout the 1930s, Hitler groomed his culture and his continent for unspeakable savagery...
Today Iran is doing the same thing.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
What is it? How did it get there?
By ARIANE MANDELL
Uproar ensued after the 'Quantico' star posted two self-taken photographs at the grounds of the solemn monument in the German capital.
Lawyer for the venue said the latest in a series of closures came as the result of a lack of customers, and said the establishment will likely reopen in a new location.
"It does make you feel like you were part of something that must have been great if one of the most evil people in the world wanted to get rid of it."
Is purchasing toilet paper issued to Hitler's troops just money down the drain?
"Anthropoid" is based on the operation to kill SS Obergruppenfuehrer Reinhard Heydrich in Prague in 1942
Medical record from the time when Hitler was put in prison after the failed Munich beer hall putsch in 1923 shows he suffered from "right-side cryptorchidism"
Three-time Oscar nominee allegedly spends nearly $400K for rare 1942 motorbike used for Nazi recon missions.