yael german

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel's lead peace negotiator tells business conference in Tel Aviv that continued conflict harms economy.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JPOST.COM STAFF
Erekat: Bill shows Israel's "indifference" to international law; Yesh Atid, Hatnua are likely to appeal vote on bill that would apply Israeli law to the area.
By LAHAV HARKOV, KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND TOVAH LAZAR
Party’s No. 9 learned ‘different’ political way at Columbia.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“It really wasn’t about saving money: It was about driving and feeling good about driving again," customer says.
By SHARON UDASIN
Environmentalists call for assessment by outside body, say ‘city cannot be the one giving itself permission to build.’
Currently, Israeli law allows only heterosexual married couples to create surrogacy arrangements, but this has come under protest from MK and former health minister Yael German.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
After almost a year of failing to get the government-approved National Government Hospital Authority off the ground, its director Esther Dominissini resigns.
Former health minister MK Yael German and her party colleague MK Karin Elharar presented the suit through the party’s lawyers.
Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Health Minister Yael German announced their decision during a tour of Barzilai Medical Center.
Treasury said to be adding NIS 1 billion to country’s healthcare system as part of reforms to be implement in next few years.
It remains unclear if Finance Minister Yair Lapid will agree to finance expensive reforms.
Health experts and mayors of towns in the periphery say decision would lead to dental decay of poor children.
Health Minister Yael German tells Knesset plenum that because state funding was used to end Hadassah crisis, the government deserves to have oversight.
Uniform supplementary health policy for country’s four health funds would cover surgery, second opinions regarding operations.
“Organ donations transcend sectors. Reality proves that Jews donate organs to Arabs and vice versa,” Health Minister says.
Money will be used to reduce deficits of 4 public health funds, improving medical infrastructure, especially in the periphery.
Sub-industry helps pay bills for Israeli healthcare but still requires oversight, Knesset committee is told.
Three surgeons at TA Sourasky Medical Center reject accusations by Channel 2 of improper handling of foreign patients.
Yael German wants to expand surrogacy law which thus far banned gay, lesbian couples from bringing a child through surrogate mother.
Health Ministry is adding manpower, funding to its Jerusalem-based unit for supervising use of medical marijuana.
Health Minister warns of the dangers of ignoring AIDS, breast examinations, suicide rates just because the topics are social taboos in some sectors.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Health Ministry pledges to improve itself through NIS 1b. investment and "stubbornness, professionalism and patience."
German’s spokeswoman said she closely followed the recommendations of the head of the ministry’s medical-technologies administration.
Minister Yael German says despite serious deficit she will insist that service to patients improve.
Governor of the western province of Papua New Guinea tells Health Minister German that local medicine lacks advanced technologies.
The dispute involves what the workers claim is foot-dragging in negotiations over the last 18 months on reaching a new collective agreement.
There is no high-quality and equitable medicine without additional investment, says medical official.
“It can’t be that management wants to go two years backwards and renege on agreements already reached with us,” a Histadrut official says.
Asher Elhayany, accused of making unapproved expenditures, calls ministry’s hearing ‘erroneous, improper, illegal.’
Knesset extends May 1 deadline which would have prevented the sale of prescription medication packages without translations.
Pharma-Israel: “serious shortage” of drugs expected when new Arabic and Russian language requirements take effect next month.
Health Minister German signs controversial regulations not requiring local fluoridation for drinking water; dentists say harmful.
Student Association demands that ministry push through amendment to legislation to change the situation.
Yaakov Peri welcomed to helm of Science and Technology Ministry.
Assessment on eve of handover of Health Ministry from UTJ MK Litzman to Yesh Atid’s No. 3.
Tells Post he has not spoken to Olmert since his conviction.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Yael German says she hopes the committee set up to look into blood donation by “high-risk groups” would change existing policy.
Yael German calls for lowered prices to reduce risk of developing diabetes and making it easier for diabetics to eat properly.
What does the ban on fluoridation in drinking water mean for your children?
Site compares supplementary insurance programs offered by Clalit, Maccabi, Meuhedet and Leumit health services.
Group financing appeal says German’s decision will cause harm to public health.
During Gaza war, The Lancet published a 1,600-word “Open letter for the people in Gaza” that aroused a wave of protest among advocates of Israeli around the world.
Nurses who have made aliya with certification and expertise from Western countries discover that, even with a nursing shortage here, they cannot practice their beloved profession without facing obstacles.
By ATARA BECK
Health Minister German notes food targets not defined by simple caloric value, but that it would also be nutritious.
By NIV ELIS
Netanyahu calls on police, health ministry to launch task force to fight cheap legal drugs sold at kiosks across country.
By BEN HARTMAN
Hospital surgical teams are reluctant to use an organ willed by the deceased if a close relative – adult child, parent or sibling – opposes it.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Samaria and Judea environmental protection associations’ petition to the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Ministry of Justice has an urgent character.
By SOLON SOLOMON
Grape Vine: Health Minister Yael German has a reputation for getting things done.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The tragedy of Israel is that it was not founded on inclusion. Despite voices to the contrary, inclusiveness has never been a national priority or value.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN