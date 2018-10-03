yediot aharonot

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Opening price is $ 5,000.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Professor Shlomo Mor-Yosef served as director-general of Hadassah, which is currently struggling to pay employees.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Netanyahu slams Yediot after Zionist Union campaign calls for Israel Hayom to be considered party of Likud campaign.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Based on previous indications given to The Jerusalem Post, it is less clear that the prosecution will proceed to trial with this case. But if it does, it would argue that the case is simple.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Israel Police said it found enough evidence to indict the prime minister with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges.
By UDI SHAHAM
Police are expected to indict Netanyahu confidants in the submarine probe.
Officers will likely interrogate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the eighth time and conduct further questioning of others with suspected ties.
The police are close to completing their probes against Prime Minister Netanyahu.
By YAAKOV KATZ
It is still unclear whether this will be the final questioning session before the police conclude the investigation.
According to Army Radio, Netanyahu is expected to be confronted during the investigation with testimony from Ari Harrow, his former aide who has turned state's witness.
Th corruption probe into Israel's purchase of German-made naval vessels takes another surprising turn.
Police question Sara Netanyahu in ‘Residence Affair.’
Netanyahu currently faces two major investigations.
The case surrounded a controversy post about Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu fighting on the highway.
Vardi, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, was one of the leading lights of Israeli journalism of his generation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“The prime minister does not need to order a series of articles from a newspaper publisher against one of the parties."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The conversation allegedly took place on recordings between the media baron and the prime minister.
It was reported that Netanyahu discussed reducing Israel Hayom’s distribution by one-third in a hypothetical Knesset bill, as part of negotiations over Yediot Aharonot’s coverage of Netanyahu.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Netanyahu entered the Likud Knesset faction meeting on Monday in a defiant mood and issued a message of harsh criticism against the press, who he accused of trying to topple his government.
By JEREMY SHARON
Attorney general delayed criminal probe of Yediot-Bibi talks to give cover to probe cigars-champagne case; Yediot publisher questioned by police for third day.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ARIEL WHITMAN
The premier lamented the fact that because the investigation was ongoing he was not allowed to share his version of events with the public.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Mozes is getting hit hard for appearing ready to play with his newspaper as if it is a toy with no set standards of journalistic objectivity and coverage.
As a report reveals a transcript of a conversation between the prime minister and media mogual Noni Mozes, MKs slam the PM and express concern over police probe.
By ARIK BENDER,JOY BERNARD
Police say they lean toward indicting Netanyahu in both Case 1000 and Case 2000.
Excerpts from the conversation illustrate the plans of Netanyahu and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
As the police investigation against Netanyahu continues, new reports reveal further details from the secret exchanges between media mogul Noni Mozes and the prime minister.
By JOY BERNARD
'The prime minister never agreed to a return to the ’67 lines, a partition of Jerusalem, and recognition of the right of return,' the aide said.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
A divided Knesset approves bill targeting pro-Netanyahu newspaper in preliminary vote; MK Cabel: Paper is PM's attack dog, trying to kill off other media; Steinitz: Bill violates free speech.
The case against Netanyahu hinges on whether he attempted as a ‘businessman’ to prevent or minimize competition in the communications market.
By SHANI BROWN
Israeli singers, Eyal Golan and Aviv Geffen, come to a resolution over hosting on a new Israeli-reality TV show.
By AMY SPIRO
Politicians and public figures on the Right make light of the distinction between governments run by their political camp and governments run by their leftist opponents.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Politicians are in office to serve the public, not to perpetuate their rule, even at the cost of undermining the legislative process.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It was a huge struggle to get the word “Israel” into the official name of the public broadcaster.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
We all need to clamp down on the untrue and scandalous allegations that float around social media like untreated sewage.
By JEFF BARAK
Yediot Aharanot’s and Ynet’s investigative team spent months tracking Yosefi, and eventually sent him an undercover reporter who told him that she was pregnant by a married man.
Ten years ago, Israel’s media was dominated by journalists and academics who had a rather narrow definition of press freedom.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Channel 2 has opened its primetime news broadcasts nearly every night this past week with selected minutes from their recorded talks.
The "Yediot" affair could turn out to be Benjamin Netanyahu’s undoing.
By ILAN EVYATAR
The president went to pay a condolence call to the family of Sec.-Lt. Erez Orbach, who was one of four soldiers killed in Sunday’s terrorist attack.