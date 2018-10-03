03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Glick said that the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War should also be "the year of sovereignty."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Activist returns to site following assassination attempt, lawsuit; "People like him take us to more bloodshed," says councilman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Worship by Jews at site cannot be prevented by force, says Yehudah Glick.
By JEREMY SHARON
"Their aim is to limit Jews wishing to visit through violence and intimidation, and I will do everything I can to stop these dangerous organizations."
"I say to the Jews clearly: It’s time to slaughter you," said Omar Abu Sara in Temple Mount sermon posted on YouTube last week
By JPOST.COM STAFF
'Breaking Israel News' holds biblical prophecy conference in Jerusalem that is part the Rejoice Jerusalem initiative, spearheaded by Israel advocacy organization Israel365.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Yehuda Glick urges rights defenders from across the ideological spectrum to unite and fight police abuses
By DAN IZENBERG
Yehouda Glick traîne une réputation d’agitateur radical, mais depuis son entrée à la Knesset, il désarçonne ses opposants avec un programme souvent progressiste
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
Yehouda Glick a miraculeusement survécu à une tentative d’assassinat fin octobre. Avec force et conviction, il ne se départ pas de son sens de l’humour
By ORIT ARFA
Likud MK Yehuda Glick said that about 40% of the smokers started smoking before the age of 18, and another 40% before the age of 21.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
As Jewish pilgrims increasingly visit the volatile site, tensions are rising ahead of Tisha Be’av – and expectations for change are growing.
By PEGGY CIDOR
MK Glick accepts letter from head of Freedom Party, who distanced himself from party’s former Nazi ties.
By LAHAV HARKOV
He will contest the 33rd spot on the electoral list which is reserved for a representative from Judea and Samaria, although it is almost certainly out of reach for the Likud party.
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg accused the Likud of "dangerously flirting with the worst of the antisemites."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Odeh cited Pence's evangelical Christian faith as a reason for the boycott.
Should an MK vote while sitting in mourning?
By SHLOMO BRODY
“Only God can stop an event as big as this.”
A controversial bill to prevent further stores from opening on the sabbath may face new obstacles in the Knesset.
MK Yehuda Glick's wife, Yaffa, passed away on Monday.
By HERB KEINON
The death of MK Yehuda Glick’s wife, Yaffa, Monday morning became a political issue, as the coalition struggled to get enough votes for 'minimarkets bill' to pass.
Yaffa Glick died Monday morning, following a long hospital stay after a stroke.
Officials from the Left and the Right came together to protest arms sales to countries that violate human rights.
By UDI SHAHAM
Which comes first, peace or the embassy move?
MK Yehuda Glick visited Muhammed Jaber in Hebron to wish him a happy holiday.
By ADAM RASGON
Arab lawmakers boycotted the one-day pilot.
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
The visitation allowance - a single day - is a pilot test after legislators were banned from the compound nearly 2 years ago.
“I call on all MKs to ascend the Mount and respect the place appropriately, leaving disputes and agendas behind,” MK Yehudah Glick said.
Yaffa Glick in critical condition after suffering from a stroke.
"I am doing it with mixed emotions and hoping that the PM will change his mind"
Yehudah Glick has a reputation as a radical redheaded rabblerouser, but since entering the Knesset he has confounded his critics with an often progressive agenda.
Kahane was shot to death in New York in 1990 by an Egyptian-born terrorist.
Terror victim's son slams ruling as "one of the most serious failures in the judicial history of Israel."
The overall message of the event was that the future looks positive
By KAYLA ROSEN
The Likud MK already had more security surrounding him than most legislators, due to threats. He survived an assassination attempt in 2014.
Glick, who advocates for allowing Jews to pray on the Temple Mount, survived an assassination attempt in 2014 after being shot four times.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The renowned activist hopes to turn the Temple Mount into “a world center for peace,” promote settlers’ rights and bring “light and love” to the world.
Glick is a controversial figure in both the religious and political sphere in Israel, becoming the face of the Jewish struggle for prayer rights at the Temple Mount.
Court throws out Arab woman’s claim that activist threw her to ground in 2014.
Temple Mount activist in line to enter Knesset thanks to so-called mini-Norwegian Law.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Amended bill would allow three new Likud MKs, including the Temple Mount activist.
Conditions stipulate Glick can only visit once a month, without a cell phone
Less than a month after being seriously hurt in assassination attempt, Temple Mount activist leaves hospital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JPOST.COM STAFF
Home of attempted murderer to be demolished.
Police disperse 2 riots in east Jerusalem; Glick regains partial consciousness; 4 wounded from Jerusalem terror attack still in hospitals.
The hospital said that Glick “was in the advanced stages of eventually being removed from the respirator.”
Prime minister is responding to Mahmoud Abbas' letter to the family of Yehuda Glick's suspected shooter.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Glick is suffering from injuries to his intestines, chest, and ribs, which were fractured, following four gunshot wounds.
Glick’s father and others close to him say Glick had complained to police at least five times recently about threats, but was not provided protection.
By BEN HARTMAN
“There’s no reason in the world to think that my entering the Temple Mount will stir trouble,” Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick said.
By JTA
Having miraculously survived a late-October assassination attempt, Temple Mount activist Yehudah Glick and his supporters are upbeat, and stronger than ever in his status as an ‘extremist’ – of faith
Interior Minister Arye Deri demonstrated a lack of humanity in expecting a bereaved husband to hurry from his wife’s Shiva to the Knesset to vote for his bill.
By ASHER MAOZ
I noticed two news items of personal interest in your January 8 edition.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
How can we descend to the depths of callous, self-serving factionalism to the extent that the death of a woman becomes a political football?
By DAVID BRINN
A sudden death brought about squabbles in the Knesset - and questions of morality.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rabbi Glick lives in the community of Otniel, situated between Hebron and Beersheba, beyond the 1949 Armistice Line; for some this marks him a “settler” and a right-wing radical.
By ARDIE GELDMAN
Although Israel claims Jerusalem is a united city and that its municipality services Jewish and Arab neighborhoods alike, this has not been accurate for many years.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Bennett echoes Smotrich, who called for Netanyahu to immediately approve new settlement construction; Livni looks forward to the promises of Trump's acceptance speech, "not the campaign."