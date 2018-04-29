Program:

Welcome by Yaakov Katz , Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post

Israel Katz , Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member

The Jerusalem Post Conference President Ronald S. Lauder , President of the World Jewish Congress

Dr. Yuval Steinitz , Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources

Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD, MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center - Tel Hashomer

Ben Cardin - United States Senator (D) from Maryland, an interview with Steve Linde

Avigdor Liberman - Defense Minister, an Interview with Yaakov Katz

Conferral of a Special Award for Driving Innovation, Recipient: Tel Aviv University, represented by Prof. Joseph Klafter, President

Participants: Gabriel Hamani , Chief Executive Officer BHI, Yoram Elgrabli , VP/General Manager North and Central America El Al Israel Airlines and Uri Levin , President and Chief Executive Officer, Israel Discount Bank of New York.

Panel- Israel’s Economy at 70 - Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Social Advancement

Panel- Israel’s Economy at 70 - Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Social Advancement

EMET Prize presentation by The Jerusalem Report Editor Steve Linde and award to its Director, Ilana Ashkenazi , for promoting excellence among women in Israel.

Yoav Gallant - Minister of Construction and Housing

Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister (2006-2009), an interview with Yaakov Katz

Award ceremony to mark the opening of the new Assuta hospital. The newest hospital built in Israel in 40 years.



Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network

13:00-13:10 13:00-13:10

Prof. Ari Shamiss CEO, Assuta Medical Centers, on cyber and medicine..





12:55-13:00