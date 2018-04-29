Home
Speakers
Registration
Contact Us
Previous Event
Sponsors
Program
00
days
:
00
hours
:
00
minutes
:
00
seconds
April 29, 2018
Marriott Marquis
New York
Need Help?
Available 24 hours a day
1-573-539-6606
Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and Breakfast
9:00-9:15
Welcome by
Yaakov Katz
,
Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15-9:25
Israel Katz
,
Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
9:25-9:35
The Jerusalem Post Conference President
Ronald S. Lauder
, President of the World Jewish Congress
9:35-9:40
Presentation by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF)
9:40-9:50
Dr.
Yuval Steinitz
, Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
9:50-10:00
Prof.
Elhanan Bar-On
MD, MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at
Sheba Medical Center - Tel Hashomer
10:00-10:10
Ben Cardin
- United States Senator (D) from Maryland, an interview with Steve Linde
10:10-10:30
Avigdor Liberman
- Defense Minister, an Interview with Yaakov Katz
10:30-10:40
Conferral of a Special Award for Driving Innovation, Recipient: Tel Aviv University, represented by Prof. Joseph Klafter, President
10:40-11:25
Panel- Israel’s Economy at 70 - Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Social Advancement
Moderator:
Dr. Efraim Chalamish
, Law and Business Professor.
Participants:
Gabriel Hamani
, Chief Executive Officer BHI,
Yoram Elgrabli
, VP/General Manager North and Central America El Al Israel Airlines and
Uri Levin
, President and Chief Executive Officer, Israel Discount Bank of New York.
11:25-11:35
EMET Prize presentation by The Jerusalem Report Editor Steve Linde and award to its Director,
Ilana Ashkenazi
, for promoting excellence among women in Israel.
11:35-12:15
Coffee
12:15-12:25
Yoav Gallant
- Minister of Construction and Housing
12:25-12:35
Gordon Robertson
, CEO, Christian Broadcasting Network
12:35-12:55
Ehud Olmert
- Former Prime Minister (2006-2009), an interview with Yaakov Katz
Award ceremony to mark the opening of the new Assuta hospital. The newest hospital built in Israel in 40 years.
12:55-13:00
Prof.
Joshua (Shuki) Shemer
, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network
13:00-13:10
Prof.
Ari Shamiss
CEO, Assuta Medical Centers, on cyber and medicine..
13:10-13:40
Panel - Newspapers in the Era of Fake News, Netanyahu and Trump
Moderator:
Steve Linde
Editor of The Jerusalem Report
Participants:
Bret Stephens
, Columnist, New York Times.
David Makovsky
, Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and
Caroline B. Glick
, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post
13:40-14:40
Lunch
14:40-14:50
Amit Dari
, Co-founder and Executive Director of Reservists on Duty
14:50-15:05
Roseanne Barr
, American actress, comedian, writer and television producer, an interview with Steve Linde
15:05-15:15
Haim Bibas
, Chairman of the Federation of local Authorities in Israel
15:15-15:25
Mk.
Isaac Herzog
, Leader of the Opposition & member of the Labor Party
15:25-15:35
Lindsey Graham
- United States Senator (R) from South Carolina
15:35-15:45
Tzachi Hanegbi
- Minister for Regional Cooperation
15:45-15:55
Gila Gamliel
- Minister for Social Equality
15:55-16:15
A debate between
Caroline Glick
, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post and
Anshel Pfeffer
, Haaretz Senior Columnist
16:15-16:35
Security dialogue between
Gideon Sa'ar
Former Minister and member of Israel's Security Cabinet and General (Ret.)
Gabi Ashkenazi
, former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman Of The Board of the Rashi Foundation, an interview with Yaakov Katz
16:35-16:45
Dani Dayan
- Consul General of Israel in New York
16:45-16:55
Ambassador
Danny Danon
- Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN
16:55-17:15
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
- Renowned Sex Therapist, author and TV personality for a conversation about Israel and Judaism, an interview with Steve Linde
17:15-17:30
Anthony Scaramucci
- Former White House Communications Director, an interview with Yaakov Katz
17:30-17:45
IDF representative
17:45-17:55
Caroline B. Glick
- Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
www.jpost.com