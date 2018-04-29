Program:
7:30-9:00
Registration and Breakfast
9:00-9:15
Welcome by Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post
9:15-9:25
Israel Katz, Transportation and Intelligence Minister and Security Cabinet Member
9:25-9:35
The Jerusalem Post Conference President Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress
9:35-9:40
Presentation by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF)
9:40-9:50
Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources
9:50-10:00
Prof. Elhanan Bar-On MD, MPH Director of the Israel Center for Disaster Medicine and Humanitarian Response at Sheba Medical Center - Tel Hashomer
10:00-10:10
  Ben Cardin - United States Senator (D) from Maryland, an interview with Steve Linde
10:10-10:30
Avigdor Liberman - Defense Minister, an Interview with Yaakov Katz
10:30-10:40
Conferral of a Special Award for Driving Innovation, Recipient: Tel Aviv University, represented by Prof. Joseph Klafter, President
10:40-11:25
Panel- Israel’s Economy at 70 - Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Social Advancement
Moderator: Dr. Efraim Chalamish, Law and Business Professor.
Participants: Gabriel Hamani, Chief Executive Officer BHI, Yoram Elgrabli, VP/General Manager North and Central America El Al Israel Airlines and Uri Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Israel Discount Bank of New York.
11:25-11:35
EMET Prize presentation by The Jerusalem Report Editor Steve Linde and award to its Director, Ilana Ashkenazi, for promoting excellence among women in Israel.
11:35-12:15
Coffee
12:15-12:25
Yoav Gallant - Minister of Construction and Housing
12:25-12:35
Gordon Robertson, CEO, Christian Broadcasting Network
12:35-12:55
Ehud Olmert - Former Prime Minister (2006-2009), an interview with Yaakov Katz

Award ceremony to mark the opening of the new Assuta hospital. The newest hospital built in Israel in 40 years.

12:55-13:00
Prof. Joshua (Shuki) Shemer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assuta Medical Centers Network

13:00-13:10
Prof. Ari Shamiss CEO, Assuta Medical Centers, on cyber and medicine..
13:10-13:40
Panel - Newspapers in the Era of Fake News, Netanyahu and Trump
Moderator: Steve Linde Editor of The Jerusalem Report
Participants: Bret Stephens, Columnist, New York Times. David Makovsky, Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy and Caroline B. Glick, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post
13:40-14:40
Lunch
14:40-14:50
Amit Dari, Co-founder and Executive Director of Reservists on Duty
14:50-15:05
Roseanne Barr, American actress, comedian, writer and television producer, an interview with Steve Linde
15:05-15:15
Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of local Authorities in Israel
15:15-15:25
Mk. Isaac Herzog, Leader of the Opposition & member of the Labor Party
15:25-15:35
Lindsey Graham - United States Senator (R) from South Carolina
15:35-15:45
Tzachi Hanegbi - Minister for Regional Cooperation
15:45-15:55
Gila Gamliel - Minister for Social Equality
15:55-16:15
A debate between Caroline Glick, Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post and Anshel Pfeffer, Haaretz Senior Columnist
16:15-16:35
Security dialogue between Gideon Sa'ar Former Minister and member of Israel's Security Cabinet and General (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi, former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman Of The Board of the Rashi Foundation, an interview with Yaakov Katz
16:35-16:45
Dani Dayan - Consul General of Israel in New York
16:45-16:55
Ambassador Danny Danon - Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN
16:55-17:15
Dr. Ruth Westheimer - Renowned Sex Therapist, author and TV personality for a conversation about Israel and Judaism, an interview with Steve Linde
17:15-17:30
Anthony Scaramucci - Former White House Communications Director, an interview with Yaakov Katz
17:30-17:45
IDF representative
17:45-17:55
Caroline B. Glick - Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor
