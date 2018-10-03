Caroline Frank
Caroline Frank was an assistant editor and journalist for the online edition of The Jerusalem Post. Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, she joined the Jpost.com editorial team in March 2014.
Caroline holds a BA degree in Literary and Cultural Studies and a BA in Journalism and brings 5+ years experience to Jpost.com.
Caroline has a special interest in international politics, current affairs and lifestyle journalism.
When not working, her passion for the written word is released on her blog "A Very Frank Life" (www.averyfranklife.blogspot.co.il).