Bracha Ettinger’s notebooks displayed at an Italian museum

In an exhibit sponsored and supported by the Cultural Department at the Israeli Embassy in Italy ,the Castello di Rivoli Research Institute (CRRI) in Turin is presenting Bracha L. Ettinger: Bracha’s Notebooks, the first solo exhibition in an Italian institution dedicated to Ettinger’s work. The exhibit runs until late September and is part of the museum’s program, Espressioni in 2021 – 2022.

Ettinger’s artistic practice intertwines with her work and research as a philosopher and psychoanalyst and has its roots in her autobiographical past, in the history of her parents who survived the Holocaust. It explores the concepts of trauma, oblivion, the feminine and what she calls the “matrixial”gaze, a phrase Ettinger coined to denote looking at world from the perspective of feminist theory. Her work also examines the space of the unconscious and of the transition from invisible to visible in enlightening art’s capacity of “healing.” Her notebooks, like her paintings, are characterized by a dimension between the abstract and the figurative, obtained through fine brushmarks and layers of color and shapes that create an atmosphere that moves between darkness and light, and invites viewers to immerse themselves in an intimate and spiritual dimension.

The exhibition presents a selection of five paintings and approximately 50 notebooks used by the artist to record her associations, reflections, and working notes, joining together words and drawings. These notebooks are written in three languages (French, English and Hebrew) and divided between listening notebooks and artist’s notebooks. The notebooks are displayed in the historical gallery of Castello di Rivoli called “Room of the Sleeping Putti” that used to be the King’s room and that was decorated in 1720.

On the occasion of Bracha L. Ettinger’ solo exhibition, Castello di Rivoli Research Institute (CRRI) will receive the exhibited notebooks from the artist, and will start organizing their digitalization, transcription and translation. At the end of the exhibition this material will remain available to worldwide scholars and researchers for consultation in the CRRI premises, located within the Museum Library.

The exhibition is accompanied by a bilingual (English/Italian) publication with new essays by Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, Marcella Beccaria and Andrea Viliani and includes a selection of images from the artist’s notebooks.

For more information: Castello di Rivoli