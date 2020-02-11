The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Candidates make closing arguments in New Hampshire before ballots

President Donald Trump is not facing a real challenge in the Republican primaries but was still able to bring dozens of thousands of supporters to the SNHU Arena

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 20:18
Pete Buttigieg speaks in New Hampshire ahead of primaries in 2020 (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
Pete Buttigieg speaks in New Hampshire ahead of primaries in 2020
(photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – As New Hampshire heads to the polls for the nation's first primary, candidates were making their closing arguments on Monday night. President Donald Trump is not facing a real challenge in the Republican primaries but was still able to bring dozens of thousands of supporters to the SNHU Arena, many of them had to watch his speech at the large screen outside, as the paced arena reached its capacity.
Kevin Gagne, a civil engineer from Bedford, New Hampshire, told The Jerusalem Post that he decided to take his son to enjoy the rally. "We came in 2016 the night before the election and figured that this was a good time to come again. It's an experience of a lifetime, especially for a kid. There's nothing like it. There's no other politician who can do a rally like this," he said.
Gagne told the Post that he is satisfied with the job Trump has done since he took office. "He's probably the only politician in my lifetime, and I'm 47, who literally has done, or attempted to do everything he promised he was going to do. Everything. He's worked on everything that he promised and hasn't disappointed me at all.
"In 2016, when all the polls were calling Hillary by a landslide – after I came to his rally, I said, he is going to surprise everybody. And I was right because of all the anger that people feel about being judged by Democrats," he continued. "I think his chances [for reelections] are not only a great; I think it's actually going to be overwhelming. Maybe a landslide this time."
Robin Dunnam from Lakeland, Florida, who recently retired, took a vacation with her husband that combines watching different candidates. "We were on vacation, and we just incorporated [the primaries] into it," she told the Post. "I love politics, and I got to tell you, New Hampshire is exciting during this time. You get to go see all the candidates, and so it's kind of exciting to see who the movers and shakers are in our country."
She is a Republican and supports Trump but decided to watch some of the Democratic candidates as well, but left shortly after. "I couldn't take it. Once they start bashing Trump, I couldn't stay. They were just bashing Trump and [telling] lies," she said.
"President Trump has done a fantastic job," she continues. "Yeah, he's rough around the edges, and yeah, he kind of says it how it is, but to me, I love the [way he handles the] economy. I love everything that he's done. I agree with everything he's done. I hope he does more – I hope he gets drug prices down and fixes Obamacare – Nobody can afford that. It needs to be fixed, and it wasn't fixed."
On the other side of town, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, a modest crowd of a few hundred people gathered to watch former vice president Joe Biden, who has been struggling both in Iowa and New Hampshire. Recent polls put him at the fourth place in the state after leading the race at the early stages. He takes the stage and tries to sound optimistic.
"Guess who else is in Manchester tonight? Donald Trump," he said. "What a coincidence. Sometimes it feels like he's following me around. He seems very interested in who the nominee in the Democratic Party will be. I wonder why he's so interested."
Stabroulastirou Bakola, from Manchester, New Hampshire, told the Post that she is not worried about the polls. "For those of you who are first-timers here in New Hampshire politics, don't be fooled [by the polls]."
"There are so many people on the Democratic ticket, and 45% are undecided voters," she added.
Asked about the fact that unlike his rivals such as Bernie Sanders, Biden has been drawing a small audience, she said: "Ask a lot of the people in those bigger crowds where they live and where they come from. If they don't come from New Hampshire, they don't count at the voting box."
"Whether he wins or not – Bill Clinton didn't win in this state and a lot of others didn't win in the state of New Hampshire yet went on. He needs to do good, and he needs to grow good post New Hampshire as well," she added. "We hope he wins, and many may be surprised, but it doesn't end. It is very important here, and he has a lot of support here, but there's a whole rest of the country aside from New Hampshire."
When asked about Buttigieg's message of a need for generational change, she said: "If I go to the doctor and I have a serious problem, I want a doctor with experience. If you put a brand-new doctor or one with the years of experience, I'm going to pick the one in an emergency with the years of experience." 


Tags american politics Elections 2020 New Hampshire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by