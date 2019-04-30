Congressional Israel Allies Caucus relaunches, aims for bipartisan support

The Israel Allies Foundation holds a conference on antisemitism in the Congress of Guatemala..
(photo credit: ISRAEL ALLIES FOUNDATION)
The Israel Allies Foundation will relaunch on Tuesday the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus in the U.S. House.
This year, the caucus will be co-chaired by Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA).
A fourth Congressional Representative will be announced as co-chair at a Tuesday reception.
“Throughout the years, Israel has always been a uniting issue across party lines,” said Lamborn. “For years, we fought together for the US to recognize an indivisible Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and urged successive Administrations to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem to reflect that fact. As a Caucus we celebrate that our Embassy and our Ambassador now reside in the Jewish capital.”
Engel said that while the political climate has changed since the caucus’s founding in 2006, “the caucus’s commitment to support [for Israel] across the aisle is as strong as ever.”
The Congressional caucus serves as a “sister” caucus to the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus in the Israeli Knesset and a network of 39 similar caucuses in parliaments worldwide.
“We see again and again the positive impact of US leadership as it inspires parliamentarians to take an even bolder stand for Israel,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation and director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus. “We wish the Caucus every success as they relaunch in the 116th Congress.”
