N.Y. Governor criticizes AOC’s concentration camps remarks

NEW YORK, NY - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo marches during the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City..
(photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison between concentration camps and the migrant detention centers at the US-Mexico border “wholly inappropriate.”
“The Holocaust, you’re talking about a tragedy of Biblical proportion and one of the greatest scourges in history. Six million Jews died during the Holocaust; there is no comparison to the Holocaust, period,” Cuomo said on Thursday, right before leaving for a trip to Israel.
“To draw an equivalency suggests one does not understand what happened in the Holocaust,” he said in a video posted by The Hill.
The freshman New York Democrat had said in an Instagram Live video on June 17 that “the US is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are.”
“If that doesn’t bother you … I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something,” she added.
Even though her remarks drew widespread criticism
, Ocasio-Cortez refused to apologize, instead doubling down on the statement on several occasions.
In his comments, Cuomo also noted that having said that any comparison with the Holocaust is not acceptable, “the situation at the border is horrendous in and on itself.”
“It is a human rights violation,” he highlighted.
The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) thanked Cuomo for his words on Thursday in a press release.
NCYI President Farley Weiss said that “Governor Cuomo knows full well how the Holocaust devastated World Jewry and recognizes the extent to which the Nazis went to terrorize and torture countless Jews.”
“There is no comparison between the Holocaust and other events,” Weiss added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>