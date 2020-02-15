NYC mayor Bill de Blasio endorses Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign told CNN on Friday that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was endorsing the candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary race."Mayor Bill de Blasio knows that the only way we can defeat Donald Trump is by uniting people from all backgrounds around an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families," Sanders wrote in a statement to CNN. "Jane and I grew up in Brooklyn and we are so proud to have the support of a New York City mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers. Bill is a leading example of what bringing the Democratic Party together around so-called 'radical ideas' like universal pre-K, paid family and sick leave, and defending immigrant neighbors can do for our country."Sanders also tweeted the endorsement with a sentence from the statement he gave to CNN.
Mayor @BilldeBlasio knows that the only way we can defeat Trump is by uniting people from all backgrounds around an agenda that speaks to working families. I'm proud to have the support of a mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers.
De Blasio told CNN, "New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump's xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down. I have called for a bold, progressive agenda, and that's exactly what Senator Sanders has championed for decades. I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country." The NYC mayor had criticized Jewish Democratic candidate, former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg, in particular Bloomberg's delayed apology for supporting Stop and Frisk."He had almost six full years to say it was wrong ... we have had plenty of inflection points where he could have said, 'You know what, I was wrong,'" de Blasio told CNN. "He has never cared to do that. And I think that says something about the veracity of this."Stop and Frisk was a policy that allowed police to stop and search citizens for contraband."I defended it, looking back, for too long because I didn't understand then the unintended pain it was causing to young black and brown families and their kids. I should have acted sooner and faster to stop it. I didn't, and for that I apologize," Bloomberg said at an event at the Houston at the Buffalo Soldier National Museum, according to CNN.