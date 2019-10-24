Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rhode Island governor supports ban on private prisons

Rhode Island has no private prisons, according to Josh Block, Raimondo’s press secretary.

By BEN SALES/JTA
October 24, 2019 03:55
1 minute read.
Rhode Island governor supports ban on private prisons

LAW ENFORCEMENT officials look over bags of belongings to be loaded onto a chartered plane with migrants in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, before departure from Brownsville South Padre International Airport in Texas on May 18.. (photo credit: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS)

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced her support for a ban on private prisons in the state after meeting with Never Again RI, the local chapter of a Jewish group that protests U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rhode Island has no private prisons, according to Josh Block, Raimondo’s press secretary. And there is no state bill under consideration that would enact such a ban, though the governor favors one.

Block said that such a ban, if passed, would prevent a private prison from being established in the state.



“This is a moral and deeply personal issue for many Rhode Island families,” Raimondo said following her Oct. 17 meeting with representatives of Never Again RI and other groups. “President Trump’s actions on immigration are inhumane and immoral, and I stand with Rhode Islanders in opposing his policies.”



Never Again RI is affiliated with Never Again Action, a new Jewish group protesting ICE and the Trump administration’s immigration policy by being arrested at ICE detention facilities.



In August, an ICE officer drove his truck into a row of Jewish protesters at a Rhode Island detention center. The officer, Capt. Thomas Woodworth, has since resigned his position. He will not be charged with a crime, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday.



In a statement at the time, Raimondo expressed “outrage” at the incident.



Aaron Regunberg, a Never Again RI activist and former state representative, called for legislation to ban private prisons.



“This is an important first step toward ending ICE’s attacks on our immigrant neighbors here in Rhode Island,” Regunberg said in a statement Oct. 17 after meeting with the governor.


Related Content

October 24, 2019
ICE officer who drove truck into Jewish protesters will not be charged

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings