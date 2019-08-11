Trump retweets conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein's death

President Donald Trump took to twitter on Saturday to spread a conspiracy theory that the former president and secretary of state, Bill and Hillary Clinton, are involved in the death of the accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday.



The president retweeted the conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams accusing the Clinton's of murder. The original tweet said "Died of suicide on 24/7 suicide watch? Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he's dead. I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you're not surprised #EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily"

The Justice Department formally announced that Epstein died by "apparent suicide," while being held in prison. However, it appears Trump is not so inclined to believe his own department.A Clinton spokesperson responded to the tweet saying, "Ridiculous, and of course not true - and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?"White House officials have not commented on why Trump shared this tweet and a spokeswoman from the Justice Department declined to comment.Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30am on Saturday, the Justice Department issued a statement saying it appeared that he had hanged himself.The hashtag "ClintonBodyCount" trended on twitter last month after Epstein was found injured and placed on suicide watch. "ClintonBodyCount" and the new hashtag "TrumpBodyCount" both were trending on twitter Saturday afternoon.It came to light recently that Bill Clinton and Jeffery Epstein were much closer than previously thought. New logs came out that Clinton had flown on Epstein's private jet at least 26 times.The Clinton Body Count meme originated in the 1990s, after Linda Thompson, a Indianapolis lawyer and militia activist, published a list about 34 people connected with the Clinton's who passed away according to Snopes. However, she said she had no real evidence that the Clinton's were involved in any of these deaths.There is also no evidence that Epstein was murdered or any foul play was involved in his death.

