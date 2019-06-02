Trump: the Jews always flip, new book claims

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Wolff's first book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, covered the 2016 US presidential election and Trump's first six months in the White House.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 2, 2019 06:40
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2018. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

 
Journalist Michael Wolff's second book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, made the claim that President Trump reportedly said "the Jews always flip," in reference to three Jewish former associates who agreed to cooperate with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, it was reported in the Guardian.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Trump Organization accountant Allen Weisselberg and American Media chief David Pecker, all made deals with Mueller's investigation.

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate interference in the 2016 election, links between Trump aides and Russia and potential obstruction of justice by Trump.

Mueller’s final report was handed to the attorney general, William Barr, on March 22. Mueller did not find a conspiracy between the president's associates and Russia but did lay out 11 potential instances of obstruction of justice.


Wolff's first book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, covered the 2016 US presidential election and Trump's first six months in the White House and was a New York Times bestseller, highlighting a portrait of a dysfunctional administration.



