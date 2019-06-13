Will Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez back Bernie Sanders in the 2020 elections?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has still not given a clear indication to which of the almost 20 Democratic candidate she will be endorsing in the US 2020 elections.



In an Los Angeles Times piece, Janet Hook points out that although she has hinted to two of the candidates - Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders - she still has not given a definitive answer.

Speaking to the Times, Rebecca Katz said that Ocasio-Cortez "is one of the most important endorsements in the Democratic Party right now."Katz, who is a strategist and once worked for former Senate democratic leader Harry Reid added that Ocasio-Cortez “has a huge reach beyond any other member of Congress. She knows how to use her voice."The congresswoman threw her weight behind Sanders in 2016 and the two have worked together on many legislative and political matters, but as Hook points out, of late she has developed a close relationship with Warren in which they have done videos together and teamed up on legislative matters.The Times piece also pointed to an interview with CNN earlier this year in which Ocasio-Cortez said that she did not expect to make a decision on who she would be endorsing in the 2020 race "for a while," however, she did drop both Warren and Sanders names.A piece published in The Washington Examiner in May also explained what would happen if Ocasio-Cortez were to back Warren.The article made it clear that if she were to endorse Warren, it would derail Sanders because of Ocasio-Cortez’s large fan base.

