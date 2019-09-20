Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

8,000 protesters at weekly March of Return protests, 12 injured

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
September 20, 2019 18:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Twelve Palestinians were injured by IDF forces at the weekly March of Return protests at the Gaza border on Friday afternoon, eight of which were injured by gunfire, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.


Around 8,000 protesters arrived at the weekly protest, yet tensions have remained relatively calm compared to recent weeks.
 


Related Content

Breaking news
September 20, 2019
Gantz received request to meet with Greenblatt

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut