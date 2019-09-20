8,000 protesters at weekly March of Return protests, 12 injured

Twelve Palestinians were injured by IDF forces at the weekly March of Return protests at the Gaza border on Friday afternoon, eight of which were injured by gunfire, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.



Around 8,000 protesters arrived at the weekly protest, yet tensions have remained relatively calm compared to recent weeks.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });